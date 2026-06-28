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Points and payouts: See what each player took home at Travelers Championship

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Viktor Hovland banks 700 FedExCup points, $3.6 million with win at Travelers Championship

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Written by Rob Bolton

Viktor Hovland banks 700 FedExCup points, $3.6 million with win at Travelers Championship

There are shootouts, and then there are shootouts. The 2026 Travelers Championship was the latter, and it still needed an extra day for its champion to be determined.

The last Signature Event of the 2026 PGA TOUR season delivered a compelling finale on its scheduled Sunday, but a weather delay shoved the conclusion into Monday after Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler ended regulation knotted at 21-under 259. When it finished in a playoff that required only one hole mid-morning, it was the 28-year-old Norwegian who emerged with the title, 700 FedExCup points and $3.6 million of the $20-million purse.

More nuggets and the outcome are detailed in the breakdown below of the 72 who cashed in the no-cut competition at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

POSITIONGOLFERSCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
P1Viktor Hovland259 / -21700.000$3,600,000.00
P2Scottie Scheffler259 / -21400.000$2,160,000.00
3Collin Morikawa260 / -20350.000$1,360,000.00
4Matt Fitzpatrick261 / -19325.000$960,000.00
T5Wyndham Clark262 / -18287.500$760,000.00
T5Akshay Bhatia262 / -18287.500$760,000.00
T7Corey Conners263 / -17200.000$623,333.33
T7J.J. Spaun263 / -17200.000$623,333.33
T7Alex Fitzpatrick263 / -17200.000$623,333.33
T10Robert MacIntyre264 / -16140.000$520,000.00
T10Ben Griffin264 / -16140.000$520,000.00
T12Russell Henley265 / -15115.000$440,000.00
T12Sam Burns265 / -15115.000$440,000.00
T14Nicolai Højgaard266 / -1471.250$310,000.00
T14Keegan Bradley266 / -1471.250$310,000.00
T14Tommy Fleetwood266 / -1471.250$310,000.00
T14Denny McCarthy266 / -1471.250$310,000.00
T14Bud Cauley266 / -1471.250$310,000.00
T14Hideki Matsuyama266 / -1471.250$310,000.00
T14Justin Thomas266 / -1471.250$310,000.00
T14Patrick Cantlay266 / -1471.250$310,000.00
T22Kristoffer Reitan267 / -1346.000$206,833.33
T22Keith Mitchell267 / -1346.000$206,833.33
T22Shane Lowry267 / -1346.000$206,833.33
T25Nick Taylor268 / -1238.000$154,500.00
T25Daniel Berger268 / -1238.000$154,500.00
T25Kurt Kitayama268 / -1238.000$154,500.00
T25Justin Rose268 / -1238.000$154,500.00
T25Brian Harman268 / -1238.000$154,500.00
T30Andrew Novak269 / -1127.438$114,625.00
T30Michael Kim269 / -1127.438$114,625.00
T30Matt McCarty269 / -1127.438$114,625.00
T30Nico Echavarria269 / -1127.438$114,625.00
T30Sungjae Im269 / -1127.438$114,625.00
T30Aaron Rai269 / -1127.438$114,625.00
T30Jackson Suber269 / -1127.438$114,625.00
T30Chris Gotterup269 / -1127.438$114,625.00
T38Brandt Snedeker270 / -1019.917$82,166.67
T38Rickie Fowler270 / -1019.917$82,166.67
T38Harris English270 / -1019.917$82,166.67
T38Tom Hoge270 / -1019.917$82,166.67
T38Ryo Hisatsune270 / -1019.917$82,166.67
T38Eric Cole270 / -1019.917$82,166.67
T44Ryan Gerard271 / -916.500$64,000.00
T44Mac Meissner271 / -916.500$64,000.00
T44Si Woo Kim271 / -916.500$64,000.00
T47Cameron Young272 / -813.938$52,000.00
T47Alex Smalley272 / -813.938$52,000.00
T47Jacob Bridgeman272 / -813.938$52,000.00
T47Brian Campbell272 / -813.938$52,000.00
T51Sahith Theegala273 / -711.750$46,750.00
T51Jhonattan Vegas273 / -711.750$46,750.00
T51Harry Hall273 / -711.750$46,750.00
T51Xander Schauffele273 / -711.750$46,750.00
T55Ludvig Åberg274 / -69.292$44,250.00
T55Alex Noren274 / -69.292$44,250.00
T55Jason Day274 / -69.292$44,250.00
T55Jake Knapp274 / -69.292$44,250.00
T55Tony Finau274 / -69.292$44,250.00
T55Maverick McNealy274 / -69.292$44,250.00
61Taylor Pendrith275 / -58.000$42,500.00
T62Min Woo Lee276 / -47.500$41,500.00
T62Sam Stevens276 / -47.500$41,500.00
T62Ben James276 / -47.500$41,500.00
65Adam Scott277 / -37.000$40,500.00
T66Ryan Fox280 / E6.500$39,500.00
T66Jordan Spieth280 / E6.500$39,500.00
T66Lucas Glover280 / E6.500$39,500.00
69J.T. Poston281 / 16.000$38,000.00
70Mark Hubbard282 / 25.750$37,500.00
71Gary Woodland285 / 55.500$37,000.00
72Sepp Straka290 / 105.250$36,000.00

For everything that the Travelers yielded, you’d have trouble finding anyone who expected Scheffler to fan on a 28-inch putt for birdie to extend the playoff, but that’s why they play the game. Hovland already had buried his birdie from 6 feet, seven inches on the par-4 18th hole to apply the pressure.

That the duo was in this position in the first place wasn’t surprising, however. Hovland led Scheffler by one shot entering the final round, with the next two in pursuit by five. When the dust settled on a stressful Sunday, five strokes separated the top 11 on the leaderboard. A shootout among gunslingers, indeed.

This is Hovland’s eighth career PGA TOUR win and first since the 2025 Valspar Championship. It’s also his first victory in the three-year history of the Signature Events. Scheffler’s runner-up is his fourth of 2026 and his ninth top-four finish of the year. He remains atop the FedExCup standings; Hovland rises 36 spots to 20th.

The defending champion and two-time winner from nearby Vermont, Keegan Bradley, checked up at T14.

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Official

Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
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