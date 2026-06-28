Points and payouts: See what each player took home at Travelers Championship
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Viktor Hovland banks 700 FedExCup points, $3.6 million with win at Travelers Championship
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Players in This Article
Viktor Hovland banks 700 FedExCup points, $3.6 million with win at Travelers Championship
There are shootouts, and then there are shootouts. The 2026 Travelers Championship was the latter, and it still needed an extra day for its champion to be determined.
The last Signature Event of the 2026 PGA TOUR season delivered a compelling finale on its scheduled Sunday, but a weather delay shoved the conclusion into Monday after Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler ended regulation knotted at 21-under 259. When it finished in a playoff that required only one hole mid-morning, it was the 28-year-old Norwegian who emerged with the title, 700 FedExCup points and $3.6 million of the $20-million purse.
More nuggets and the outcome are detailed in the breakdown below of the 72 who cashed in the no-cut competition at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
|POSITION
|GOLFER
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|P1
|Viktor Hovland
|259 / -21
|700.000
|$3,600,000.00
|P2
|Scottie Scheffler
|259 / -21
|400.000
|$2,160,000.00
|3
|Collin Morikawa
|260 / -20
|350.000
|$1,360,000.00
|4
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|261 / -19
|325.000
|$960,000.00
|T5
|Wyndham Clark
|262 / -18
|287.500
|$760,000.00
|T5
|Akshay Bhatia
|262 / -18
|287.500
|$760,000.00
|T7
|Corey Conners
|263 / -17
|200.000
|$623,333.33
|T7
|J.J. Spaun
|263 / -17
|200.000
|$623,333.33
|T7
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|263 / -17
|200.000
|$623,333.33
|T10
|Robert MacIntyre
|264 / -16
|140.000
|$520,000.00
|T10
|Ben Griffin
|264 / -16
|140.000
|$520,000.00
|T12
|Russell Henley
|265 / -15
|115.000
|$440,000.00
|T12
|Sam Burns
|265 / -15
|115.000
|$440,000.00
|T14
|Nicolai Højgaard
|266 / -14
|71.250
|$310,000.00
|T14
|Keegan Bradley
|266 / -14
|71.250
|$310,000.00
|T14
|Tommy Fleetwood
|266 / -14
|71.250
|$310,000.00
|T14
|Denny McCarthy
|266 / -14
|71.250
|$310,000.00
|T14
|Bud Cauley
|266 / -14
|71.250
|$310,000.00
|T14
|Hideki Matsuyama
|266 / -14
|71.250
|$310,000.00
|T14
|Justin Thomas
|266 / -14
|71.250
|$310,000.00
|T14
|Patrick Cantlay
|266 / -14
|71.250
|$310,000.00
|T22
|Kristoffer Reitan
|267 / -13
|46.000
|$206,833.33
|T22
|Keith Mitchell
|267 / -13
|46.000
|$206,833.33
|T22
|Shane Lowry
|267 / -13
|46.000
|$206,833.33
|T25
|Nick Taylor
|268 / -12
|38.000
|$154,500.00
|T25
|Daniel Berger
|268 / -12
|38.000
|$154,500.00
|T25
|Kurt Kitayama
|268 / -12
|38.000
|$154,500.00
|T25
|Justin Rose
|268 / -12
|38.000
|$154,500.00
|T25
|Brian Harman
|268 / -12
|38.000
|$154,500.00
|T30
|Andrew Novak
|269 / -11
|27.438
|$114,625.00
|T30
|Michael Kim
|269 / -11
|27.438
|$114,625.00
|T30
|Matt McCarty
|269 / -11
|27.438
|$114,625.00
|T30
|Nico Echavarria
|269 / -11
|27.438
|$114,625.00
|T30
|Sungjae Im
|269 / -11
|27.438
|$114,625.00
|T30
|Aaron Rai
|269 / -11
|27.438
|$114,625.00
|T30
|Jackson Suber
|269 / -11
|27.438
|$114,625.00
|T30
|Chris Gotterup
|269 / -11
|27.438
|$114,625.00
|T38
|Brandt Snedeker
|270 / -10
|19.917
|$82,166.67
|T38
|Rickie Fowler
|270 / -10
|19.917
|$82,166.67
|T38
|Harris English
|270 / -10
|19.917
|$82,166.67
|T38
|Tom Hoge
|270 / -10
|19.917
|$82,166.67
|T38
|Ryo Hisatsune
|270 / -10
|19.917
|$82,166.67
|T38
|Eric Cole
|270 / -10
|19.917
|$82,166.67
|T44
|Ryan Gerard
|271 / -9
|16.500
|$64,000.00
|T44
|Mac Meissner
|271 / -9
|16.500
|$64,000.00
|T44
|Si Woo Kim
|271 / -9
|16.500
|$64,000.00
|T47
|Cameron Young
|272 / -8
|13.938
|$52,000.00
|T47
|Alex Smalley
|272 / -8
|13.938
|$52,000.00
|T47
|Jacob Bridgeman
|272 / -8
|13.938
|$52,000.00
|T47
|Brian Campbell
|272 / -8
|13.938
|$52,000.00
|T51
|Sahith Theegala
|273 / -7
|11.750
|$46,750.00
|T51
|Jhonattan Vegas
|273 / -7
|11.750
|$46,750.00
|T51
|Harry Hall
|273 / -7
|11.750
|$46,750.00
|T51
|Xander Schauffele
|273 / -7
|11.750
|$46,750.00
|T55
|Ludvig Åberg
|274 / -6
|9.292
|$44,250.00
|T55
|Alex Noren
|274 / -6
|9.292
|$44,250.00
|T55
|Jason Day
|274 / -6
|9.292
|$44,250.00
|T55
|Jake Knapp
|274 / -6
|9.292
|$44,250.00
|T55
|Tony Finau
|274 / -6
|9.292
|$44,250.00
|T55
|Maverick McNealy
|274 / -6
|9.292
|$44,250.00
|61
|Taylor Pendrith
|275 / -5
|8.000
|$42,500.00
|T62
|Min Woo Lee
|276 / -4
|7.500
|$41,500.00
|T62
|Sam Stevens
|276 / -4
|7.500
|$41,500.00
|T62
|Ben James
|276 / -4
|7.500
|$41,500.00
|65
|Adam Scott
|277 / -3
|7.000
|$40,500.00
|T66
|Ryan Fox
|280 / E
|6.500
|$39,500.00
|T66
|Jordan Spieth
|280 / E
|6.500
|$39,500.00
|T66
|Lucas Glover
|280 / E
|6.500
|$39,500.00
|69
|J.T. Poston
|281 / 1
|6.000
|$38,000.00
|70
|Mark Hubbard
|282 / 2
|5.750
|$37,500.00
|71
|Gary Woodland
|285 / 5
|5.500
|$37,000.00
|72
|Sepp Straka
|290 / 10
|5.250
|$36,000.00
For everything that the Travelers yielded, you’d have trouble finding anyone who expected Scheffler to fan on a 28-inch putt for birdie to extend the playoff, but that’s why they play the game. Hovland already had buried his birdie from 6 feet, seven inches on the par-4 18th hole to apply the pressure.
That the duo was in this position in the first place wasn’t surprising, however. Hovland led Scheffler by one shot entering the final round, with the next two in pursuit by five. When the dust settled on a stressful Sunday, five strokes separated the top 11 on the leaderboard. A shootout among gunslingers, indeed.
This is Hovland’s eighth career PGA TOUR win and first since the 2025 Valspar Championship. It’s also his first victory in the three-year history of the Signature Events. Scheffler’s runner-up is his fourth of 2026 and his ninth top-four finish of the year. He remains atop the FedExCup standings; Hovland rises 36 spots to 20th.
The defending champion and two-time winner from nearby Vermont, Keegan Bradley, checked up at T14.