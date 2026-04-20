The First Look: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

FIELD NOTES: The Fitzpatrick brothers are coming to New Orleans with a ton of momentum – and some 2026 trophies already. Matt Fitzpatrick won the RBC Heritage in a playoff on Sunday just a month after winning the Valspar Championship. He’s up to No. 3 in the OWGR, his highest spot ever. Meanwhile, Alex (who is in on a sponsor invite)won his first career DP World Tour title in March at the Hero Indian Open. … Brooks Koepka returns to the Zurich Classic for the first time since 2019 and he’ll be paired with past champion Shane Lowry. Lowry and Rory McIlroy finished T12 a year ago in their title defense. Koepka has finished in the top 20 in four of his last five starts, including a T12 at the Masters. … Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak return to New Orleans looking to become the first team to ever go back-to-back. While last year’s win was both of their first on the PGA TOUR, Griffin would go on to win twice more and earn a spot on the Ryder Cup team in 2025. Novak has two top-20 finishes in his last three starts on TOUR. … Michael Brennan and Johnny Keefer are making their tournament debuts. Brennan, who won on a sponsor invite in Utah last year, and Keefer, who finished No. 1 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List in 2025, make up a talented duo of young stars. … There are a handful of International Presidents Cup pairings worth looking out for, including the captain of the squad, Geoff Ogilvy, teeing it up alongside fellow Australian Cam Davis. Other pairings to watch out for are Tom Kim and Kevin Yu, Canadians Taylor Pendrith and Mackenzie Hughes and South Africans Erik van Rooyen and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.