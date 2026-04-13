What are the odds for Rory McIlroy to win three straight Masters in 2027?

McIlroy held off Scottie Scheffler by a shot to become just the fourth person ever to go back-to-back at the Masters. The win gives him six majors, two clear of Scheffler, but both men have been racking them up with some frequency in recent months. McIlroy and Scheffler have combined to win four of the last five majors in total, including Scheffler’s wins last summer at the PGA Championship and The Open, and they’ve now combined to win four of the last five Masters.