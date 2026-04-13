What are the odds for Rory McIlroy to win three straight Masters in 2027?
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Rory McIlroy lifts the Masters trophy after defending his title at the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Written by Will Gray
Shortly after Rory McIlroy tapped in to close out a successful title defense at Augusta National Golf Club, oddsmakers turned their attention to 2027.
Unlike most PGA TOUR events, futures prices for the four major championships are available year-round. That meant that the folks behind the counter at FanDuel Sportsbook had a quick turnaround before pricing up McIlroy’s chances for an unprecedented third straight Masters title next spring.
McIlroy held off Scottie Scheffler by a shot to become just the fourth person ever to go back-to-back at the Masters. The win gives him six majors, two clear of Scheffler, but both men have been racking them up with some frequency in recent months. McIlroy and Scheffler have combined to win four of the last five majors in total, including Scheffler’s wins last summer at the PGA Championship and The Open, and they’ve now combined to win four of the last five Masters.
It’s unsurprising, then, to see that oddsmakers have Scheffler and McIlroy as the two clear favorites to win the 2027 Masters – but perhaps a bit surprising to see that it’s in that order. As the betting markets for next year open it’s Scheffler, not McIlroy, with the shortest odds to slip (back) into his green jacket:
Odds to win 2027 Masters (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
- +430: Scottie Scheffler
- +550: Rory McIlroy
- +1200: Jon Rahm
- +1400: Bryson DeChambeau
- +1800: Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg, Xander Schauffele
- +2200: Tommy Fleetwood
- +2500: Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick
- +3000: Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas
- +3300: Jordan Spieth
- +3500: Brooks Koepka
Scheffler’s weekend rally came up one shot short in Augusta, but it still continued an impressive run of results in the majors. He has now finished T7 or better in six consecutive majors and T10 or better in five straight Masters starts. He was the pre-tournament favorite entering this week’s event and received a lion’s share of the pre-tournament action. Scheffler also remains the favorite in futures markets for the remaining three majors this year, priced just ahead of McIlroy for each event.
While only three men have won the Masters in consecutive years, none of them came particularly close to a three-peat. Jack Nicklaus surprisingly missed the cut by a shot in 1967, undone by a second-round 79, while Tiger Woods opened with a 76 in 2003 en route to a T15 finish, nine shots behind Mike Weir. The closest result from a two-time defending champ came back in 1991, when Nick Faldo finished T12 and five shots behind Ian Woosnam.
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