Odds Outlook: Full betting odds for top players at RBC Heritage
6 Min Read
Justin Thomas drains birdie putt to win RBC Heritage
Written by Mike Glasscott
Golf’s elite gather at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, for the 2026 RBC Heritage, the fourth Signature Event on the PGA TOUR calendar.
Justin Thomas (+3500) is back to defend his 2025 title at Pete Dye’s Harbour Town Golf Links, but FanDuel Sportsbook unsurprisingly features Scottie Scheffler (+390) as the top choice in this exclusive 82-player field.
Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Rankings, was unable to catch Rory McIlroy (not entered) on the weekend at the Masters. His final 36 holes, played bogey-free, sent a clear message that he is close to regaining his dominant form. After he opened with rounds of 74-70, he posted 11-under (65-68) and became the first player since 1942 to produce a bogey-free weekend. His rally came up short by a shot, but he earned second place.
In 2026, his approach play has not scared the stratosphere of previous years, but he led the field at the Masters in Bogey Avoidance and Par-4 Scoring, plus was second in Scrambling. Returning to Calibogue Sound for the fourth consecutive season to face the par-71 (7,243 yards) layout, the 2024 winner of the tartan jacket never finished worse than a share of 11th place.
Finishing in a tie for ninth place last week, Xander Schauffele (+1500) arrives on a streak of three consecutive T9 or better results on TOUR and is the second choice at Harbour Town. Schauffele, who won last at the Baycurrent Classic in Japan in fall of 2025, continued his excellent approach play at the first major of the season. No player hit more Greens in Regulation, and only Scheffler scored better on the par 4s. After the RBC Heritage became a Signature Event in 2023, Schauffele turned up the heat to cash fourth and followed with a pair of T18 paydays in 2024 and 2025.
Matt Fitzpatrick (+1800), the 2023 RBC Heritage winner, completes the trio of favorites who are major champions at the top of FanDuel Sportsbook. The runner-up at THE PLAYERS Championship in March, he flipped the script at the final event of the Florida Swing to win the Valspar Championship before sharing T18 at the Masters. Ranked second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green and seventh in SG: Approach, the Englishman arrives for the 12th time in the last 13 years on Hilton Head Island. On TOUR, he owns a streak of 19 consecutive cuts made, third-best among his peers, only behind Scheffler (71) and Hideki Matsuyama (20), who is not entered this week.
Last week, Cameron Young (+2000), THE PLAYERS champion this year, attempted to become the third consecutive winner from TPC Sawgrass to don the green jacket. He played in the final group, but closed with 11 consecutive pars to share third, his third consecutive podium finish of 2026 and fourth consecutive top-10 payday. The Wake Forest alum shared third at Harbour Town on his debut in 2022, but his best payday in the last three editions is T51.
Last weekend at the Masters, Russell Henley (+2000) celebrated his 37th birthday by earning his best payday, T3, in a major championship. The Georgia native will cruise three hours south to Hilton Head Island to Harbour Town, his 13th tournament at Sea Pines. In 2026, the five-time TOUR winner cashed T19 or better in six of eight starts. Henley, one of the most accurate drivers on TOUR, produced results of T8, T12 and T19 over his last three visits at this tight-driving, tree-lined test.
Seaside linksman Tommy Fleetwood (+2000) produced his best result of 2026, T4, on the smallest greens used on TOUR at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (3,500 square feet, on average). The putting surfaces at the RBC Heritage average 3,700 square feet, the second-smallest greens used on TOUR. The players who do not find them in regulation will be forced to get up and down or chip in. The first key to the drill with water present on all 18 holes is getting the ball in play. The Englishman ranks fifth on TOUR in SG: Tee to Green, and if he’s not on with the iron, he can escape with a fantastic short game. He ranks second in SG: Around the Green. Earning solo seventh place in 2025 was his third top-15 payday or better in his last four visits.
Patrick Cantlay (+2200) goes low in the Lowcountry annually but has yet to crack the code for a tartan jacket, the prize to the winner this week. In 2025, he earned T13 money, his first payday worse than T7 in nine career starts. The 2022 runner-up also owns four third-place results since his 2017 debut. The Californian, who has not won since the 2022 BMW Championship, is in form after a T12 at the Masters, preceded by a T7 at the Valspar Championship. Not many will feel more comfortable on this layout.
Ludvig Åberg (+2200) has been excellent upon arrival in 2026. His run of three consecutive events of T5 or better was knocked back with T21 at the Masters, thanks to a trio of double bogeys. Ranking in the top 15 in both SG: Tee to Green and Around the Green, his profile fits this week if he keeps his ball on dry land! Making his third start, his best result was T10 on debut in 2024.
Beware of the injured golfer! Collin Morikawa (+2500) teed it up last week after missing a month due to a back issue. With a modified swing and noticeable hitch in his gait, the Californian ground out his three final rounds, all in the 60s, to close with a check for T7. After a week at a very demanding Augusta National, the ups and downs of one of the toughest walks in golf are replaced with a mostly flat loop on Hilton Head Island. My biggest concern this week is the recovery, not the golf swing or execution. The winner earlier at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am would be at shorter odds if he were completely healthy. He earned a check for ninth place in 2024 and T7 in 2021, his best results from six starts under the Harbour Town Lighthouse in Sea Pines.
Jordan Spieth (+3500) is the only other champion in the field this week. The 2022 winner almost became the second champion to successfully defend the title, but Fitzpatrick knocked him out in a playoff in 2023. In nine visits, he owns six results of T18 or better and has qualified for every weekend.
Here's a look at the odds for other notable players, with odds via FanDuel:
- +2700: Sam Burns
- +3300: Jake Knapp
- +3500: Si Woo Kim, Robert MacIntyre
- +4000: Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland, Maverick McNealy
- +4500: Jason Day, Ben Griffin
- +5000: Jacob Bridgeman, Chris Gotterup
- +5500: Sepp Straka
- +6000: Min Woo Lee, Harris English
- +6500: J.J. Spaun, Akshay Bhatia, Rickie Fowler
- +7000: Wyndham Clark, Ryo Hisatsune, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- +8000: Alex Noren, Nicolai Højgaard, Harry Hall
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET today.