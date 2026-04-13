Odds Outlook: Full betting odds for top players at RBC Heritage

Seaside linksman Tommy Fleetwood (+2000) produced his best result of 2026, T4, on the smallest greens used on TOUR at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (3,500 square feet, on average). The putting surfaces at the RBC Heritage average 3,700 square feet, the second-smallest greens used on TOUR. The players who do not find them in regulation will be forced to get up and down or chip in. The first key to the drill with water present on all 18 holes is getting the ball in play. The Englishman ranks fifth on TOUR in SG: Tee to Green, and if he’s not on with the iron, he can escape with a fantastic short game. He ranks second in SG: Around the Green. Earning solo seventh place in 2025 was his third top-15 payday or better in his last four visits.