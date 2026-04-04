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Robert MacIntyre holds two-shot lead at Valero Texas Open as Round 3 suspended

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Robert MacIntyre's 81-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 5 at Valero

Robert MacIntyre's 81-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 5 at Valero

    Written by Kevin Robbins

    SAN ANTONIO — A long and soggy Sunday awaits the field at the Valero Texas Open.

    The PGA TOUR postponed the third round at 5:52 p.m. local time Saturday, five hours after play was suspended. All 70 players who made the cut will return Sunday to finish, starting at 7:45 a.m. local time, without repairing after 54 holes.

    “We’re done,” PGA TOUR rules official Ken Tackett said. “The golf course just can’t take any more.”

    No players finished on Saturday. The final group of Robert MacIntyre (first/15 under), Ludvig Åberg (second/13 under) and Kevin Roy (T10/9 under) completed six holes, while players such as Matt Wallace and Marco Penge finished 14. Wallace, 11 under overall, was 7 under on his day when play was called, with two eagles on his card. Penge, who made seven birdies on his opening nine, was at 10 under.

    That’s when the horn blew, suspending play on TOUR for the fifth time this season.

    Light rain soon fell. Then it became sheets. Sheets became more sheets, in waves and waves and waves.

    “Unfortunately, the system stalled out on us,” Tackett said.

    Typically a springtime tournament, the 104-year-old Valero Texas Open often gets round-suspending showers – and, once many years ago, snow.

    Bad weather in San Antonio even played a role in TOUR history. During a delay in 1928, Tommy Armour and other players filled the time by formalizing bylaws for the Professional Touring Golfers’ Association, a forerunner of the PGA TOUR.

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    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
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