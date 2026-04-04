Robert MacIntyre holds two-shot lead at Valero Texas Open as Round 3 suspended

No players finished on Saturday. The final group of Robert MacIntyre (first/15 under), Ludvig Åberg (second/13 under) and Kevin Roy (T10/9 under) completed six holes, while players such as Matt Wallace and Marco Penge finished 14. Wallace, 11 under overall, was 7 under on his day when play was called, with two eagles on his card. Penge, who made seven birdies on his opening nine, was at 10 under.