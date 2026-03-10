Running with Rick: Back injury raises questions for Rory McIlroy, but betting price hard to pass up at THE PLAYERS Championship

There’s no reason to think that Collin Morikawa is going to slow down anytime soon. His last three starts have been vintage Morikawa. He’s gained 17.16 strokes on approach, which is the most valuable skill set you can have on any golf course. The other asset that Morikawa possesses is his ability to hit fairways. He plays out of the short grass more than 68% of the time – which is a top-10 rate on TOUR. He finished T10 here last year while losing two strokes on the putting surfaces. He’ll need to putt better this year, but he has a clear path to the top of the board. His current odds to finish top five are +450 at DraftKings Sportsbook.