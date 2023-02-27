PGA TOUR joins National Council on Problem Gambling Leadership Circle
2 Min Read
TOUR marketing campaign to promote Problem Gambling Awareness Month
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla.– The PGA TOUR today announced that it has joined the Leadership Circle of the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), while also renewing its Platinum membership with the national nonprofit organization that serves as the national advocate to mitigate gambling-related harm. Organizations that support the NCPG, through Leadership Circle investment, ensure the viability of overall operations, sustainability, future growth and innovation.
Additionally, the PGA TOUR will roll out a cross-platform marketing campaign in support of NCPG’s Problem Gambling Awareness Month in March, which will bring elevated messaging around problem gambling education and resources across a series of branded and other media channels throughout the month.
“Properly preparing and educating our fanbase on responsible gambling will always be a key focal point of our sports betting strategy at the PGA TOUR,” said Scott Warfield, VP of Gaming at the PGA TOUR. “The National Council on Problem Gambling is committed to those same causes, and we are proud to join their Leadership Circle as we continue to promote the core values of responsible wagering.”
The PGA TOUR joins several other leading sports and betting organizations in the Leadership Circle, including PGA TOUR Official Betting Operators FanDuel and DraftKings.
“We are grateful for the support of the PGA TOUR and look forward to continued collaboration as we work to provide golf fans across the country with responsible gambling education,” said NCPG Executive Director Keith Whyte. “The extensive reach of the PGA TOUR will increase public awareness of problem gambling and the availability of prevention, treatment & recovery services during Problem Gambling Awareness Month and throughout the year.”
This partnership is the latest in a string of progressive and industry-leading sports betting initiatives by the PGA TOUR. Following the Supreme Court’s decision that overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) in 2018, the TOUR instituted robust integrity programs in collaboration with Genius Sports and recently announced a second partner, U.S. Integrity, to aid in ongoing monitoring of betting activity around its competitions.