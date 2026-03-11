Horses for Courses: Elite ball-strikers poised for success at THE PLAYERS

From that list, McIlroy (+1800) is the most intriguing name. Not only is he the defending champion, but he has also been phenomenal this season. McIlroy has contended on both sides of the world, and his driver has been especially impressive. In four of the five events he has played, he has gained at least 2.5 strokes off the tee. He has also gained at least 2.8 strokes on approach in three of those starts, including a massive 6.8-stroke performance with his irons at Pebble Beach.