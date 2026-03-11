Horses for Courses: Elite ball-strikers poised for success at THE PLAYERS
6 Min Read
Golfbet Roundtable: Best bets to make at THE PLAYERS
Written by Brad Thomas
It begins with the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, a tournament that has increasingly become a place where the golfers in the field can go out, get hot and post a very low number. From there, the TOUR moves to Bay Hill Club & Lodge, where the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard rewards precision and punishes the smallest mistakes.
Then comes the third stop: THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass. A venue that many consider the ultimate ball-striker’s playground. Finally, the swing wraps up at Innisbrook for the Valspar Championship.
Through the first two events of the Florida Swing, the drama has been palpable.
Nico Echavarria (+17500) stormed from behind to defeat Shane Lowry (+6300) at the Cognizant Classic. A week later at Bay Hill, fans were treated to another dramatic finish when Akshay Bhatia (+4200) edged Daniel Berger (+5000) in a playoff to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
If the third stop delivers anything close to that level of drama, we are in for another treat.
What makes THE PLAYERS Championship especially compelling is the caliber of champions who have lifted the trophy in recent years. Just look at the list:
- Rory McIlroy, 2025 and 2019
- Scottie Scheffler, 2024 and 2023
- Justin Thomas, 2021
Each one of them is a major champion.
That trend makes perfect sense when you consider the type of test TPC Sawgrass presents.
Measuring 7,352 yards, the par-72 Pete Dye design demands elite ball-striking. The overseeded rye rough is thick, often stretching to 4 inches, which puts a premium on finding the fairway. Missing the short grass here carries a significant penalty. Golfers who spray the driver quickly find themselves attacking small, well-protected greens from heavy rough.
The greens are also very small. Add in water hazards on 16 holes, and suddenly the need for elite iron play becomes larger. Players must perform well off the tee and then get dialed in with their irons. Otherwise, they will find themselves either laying up or scrambling for par.
In short, this is a ball-striker's course.
Over the last 24 rounds, these golfers have gained the most strokes through ball-striking (data via BetspertsGolf.com):
1) Si Woo Kim
2) Collin Morikawa
3) Rory McIlroy
4) Ryan Gerard
5) Scottie Scheffler
6) Nicolai Højgaard
From that list, McIlroy (+1800) is the most intriguing name. Not only is he the defending champion, but he has also been phenomenal this season. McIlroy has contended on both sides of the world, and his driver has been especially impressive. In four of the five events he has played, he has gained at least 2.5 strokes off the tee. He has also gained at least 2.8 strokes on approach in three of those starts, including a massive 6.8-stroke performance with his irons at Pebble Beach.
Rory McIlroy, J.J. Spaun relive epic 2025 playoff at THE PLAYERS
The story surrounding McIlroy this week centers on what happened at Bay Hill. After a slow opening round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, McIlroy bounced back in the second round and gained 4.4 strokes total. However, before the start of the third round, he experienced back discomfort during his warmup and withdrew from the tournament.
Whether that withdrawal was just precautionary or something more serious is unknown for the most part. I’ll say that the betting markets have reacted as if it’s more serious than we initially thought. His odds have drifted from around +1200 to roughly +1800.
If McIlroy’s odds climb up to the +2000 range, I won’t be able to pass them up. Either he is healthy enough to play four rounds, or he withdraws before the tournament begins, in which case the bet is refunded. For a defending champion in this kind of form, that number becomes very tempting.
We know that McIlroy is a potential great option if fully healthy, but there are other golfers to consider given key course stats.
Another interesting element of TPC Sawgrass is how much danger sits on the left side of many holes.
Because of that, players who favor a left miss or typically play a right-to-left ball flight can run into trouble here. Targeting golfers who naturally shape the ball left-to-right, or who rarely miss left, can prove to be valuable.
According to data from Rick Gehman, these players have shown the strongest right-to-left tendencies:
1) Akshay Bhatia
2) Corey Conners
3) Michael Kim
4) Sudarshan Yellamaraju
5) Nicolai Højgaard
6) Lucas Glover
Of that group, the toughest fade is Bhatia. Had he not just won the Arnold Palmer Invitational, he likely would have been on my betting card this week.
Still, it is difficult to imagine him replicating that success immediately. Bhatia actually lost 3.64 strokes off the tee at Bay Hill and still managed to win thanks to an outrageous week on the greens, gaining more than 10 strokes putting. That type of performance is difficult to repeat.
Akshay Bhatia pars first playoff hole to win Arnold Palmer
The player who stands out most from that list is Michael Kim (+25000). There are not many direct ways to fade Kim in the betting markets, but one interesting option exists on DraftKings. His finishing position line is currently set at 66.5.
That number is already quite high, leaving little margin for error. When digging deeper into Kim’s statistical profile, there are reasons to believe that he could struggle this week.
On difficult courses over the last 24 rounds, Kim ranks just 85th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee. He has also struggled on courses where water is heavily in play, ranking 70th in tee-to-green performance in those settings.
Course history is another concern. Kim has missed the cut in four straight appearances at THE PLAYERS and has never gained strokes off the tee at TPC Sawgrass.
He has been playing better golf recently, but the course fit raises enough questions that betting him to finish worse than 66th could have some value.
Best value on the board
- Collin Morikawa to Win +2050 (DraftKings)
- First Round Leader +3500 (DraftKings)
- First Round Top 20 +175 (DraftKings)
Whatever you thought of how Collin Morikawa (+2050) played last season, erase it and forget it. Everything we have seen from Morikawa this year suggests he could be headed for a massive season.
Last year was not bad by any means, but it also did not look like the best version of Morikawa. There were stretches where his iron play, usually his greatest strength, was terrible. He often struggled to close out tournaments. Yet, things feel different this season.
Collin Morikawa makes 12-foot eagle putt on No. 16 at Arnold Palmer
After a quiet start at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Morikawa caught fire. He won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and followed it with back-to-back finishes of seventh or better.
The most impressive part of his game has been the irons. Morikawa has not lost strokes on approach in a single event this season. At Pebble Beach, he gained an astonishing 9.67 strokes with his irons and added another 7.4 combined over the next two starts at The Genesis Invitational and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
The most interesting development might be happening on the greens. Morikawa has gained strokes putting in back-to-back events, gaining 1.2 strokes at Riviera and another 2.78 at Bay Hill. The numbers are slightly inflated by a few bombs he made over the last two weeks, but even average putting is enough for someone with his ball striking prowess.
Morikawa does not need to putt lights out to win. If he is simply neutral with the putter, his elite tee-to-green play can carry him into contention. That is exactly what happened at Pebble Beach.
His course history at TPC Sawgrass is also very solid. He has finished inside the top 13 in two of his last three appearances and gained over eight strokes on approach here last season. In 2023, he gained more than nine.
The price has shortened, but Morikawa feels like the best betting option. With his current form, it would not be surprising to see him win THE PLAYERS Championship.