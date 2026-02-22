Max Greyserman aces No. 14 at Riviera, earns $25K for California Rises through Birdies for Good

The 14th hole is one of five holes at The Riviera Country Club that contributed to Birdies for Good – along with the 10th, 16th, 17th and 18th holes. For every birdie or eagle on the designated holes, $1,000 was donated. Every hole-in-one earned a $25,000 donation. The total tally reached $326,000 thanks to 301 birdies or eagles and one hole-in-one.