Max Greyserman aces No. 14 at Riviera, earns $25K for California Rises through Birdies for Good
Birdies for Good raises $326K for Califoria Rises.
Max Greyserman carded the first ace of his career Sunday at The Genesis Invitational, making a hole-in-one from 180 yards out at the par-3 14th.
The 30-year-old Greyserman earned a $25,000 donation to the charitable initiative California Rises, which is dedicated to raising awareness and funds for area wildfire relief, recovery and rebuilding. California Rises focuses on three key pillars: advancing fire prevention, rebuilding communities and inspiring the next generation – with several charitable efforts occuring simultaneously throughout the week, including the return of Birdies for Good.
The 14th hole is one of five holes at The Riviera Country Club that contributed to Birdies for Good – along with the 10th, 16th, 17th and 18th holes. For every birdie or eagle on the designated holes, $1,000 was donated. Every hole-in-one earned a $25,000 donation. The total tally reached $326,000 thanks to 301 birdies or eagles and one hole-in-one.
Greyserman, whose ace moved him to 2 over on the day (he finished T24 at 7 under for the tournament), made seven contributions to Birdies for Good thanks to his play throughout the week. Tournament winner Jacob Bridgeman had 10 contributions during the week, joining Wyndham Clark as players with the most contributions.
