PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Max Greyserman aces No. 14 at Riviera, earns $25K for California Rises through Birdies for Good

1 Min Read

Latest

Max Greyserman make his first career ace at The Genesis

Max Greyserman make his first career ace at The Genesis

Birdies for Good raises $326K for Califoria Rises.

    Written by Staff

    Birdies for Good raises $326K for Califoria Rises.

    Max Greyserman carded the first ace of his career Sunday at The Genesis Invitational, making a hole-in-one from 180 yards out at the par-3 14th.


    Max Greyserman make his first career ace at The Genesis

    Max Greyserman make his first career ace at The Genesis


    The 30-year-old Greyserman earned a $25,000 donation to the charitable initiative California Rises, which is dedicated to raising awareness and funds for area wildfire relief, recovery and rebuilding. California Rises focuses on three key pillars: advancing fire prevention, rebuilding communities and inspiring the next generation – with several charitable efforts occuring simultaneously throughout the week, including the return of Birdies for Good.

    The 14th hole is one of five holes at The Riviera Country Club that contributed to Birdies for Good – along with the 10th, 16th, 17th and 18th holes. For every birdie or eagle on the designated holes, $1,000 was donated. Every hole-in-one earned a $25,000 donation. The total tally reached $326,000 thanks to 301 birdies or eagles and one hole-in-one.

    Greyserman, whose ace moved him to 2 over on the day (he finished T24 at 7 under for the tournament), made seven contributions to Birdies for Good thanks to his play throughout the week. Tournament winner Jacob Bridgeman had 10 contributions during the week, joining Wyndham Clark as players with the most contributions.


    Best of 'Birdies for Good' benefitting California Rises at The Genesis

    Best of 'Birdies for Good' benefitting California Rises at The Genesis


    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 18, 2026

    TOUR, Genesis, TGR Live continue wildfire relief efforts through California Rises

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Feb 21, 2026

    Scheffler grinds to make cut at The Genesis, avoids early exit

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Feb 22, 2026

    Scheffler’s incredible top-10 streak ends at The Genesis

    Latest
    Official

    The Genesis Invitational

    1

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    +1

    -18

    1

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    +1

    T2

    Kurt Kitayama
    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    -17

    T2

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    -17

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -8

    -16

    4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -8

    5

    Aldrich Potgieter
    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    5

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW