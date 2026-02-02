Running with Rick: Betting angles for those seeking ‘Scottie Scheffler-free universe’ at WM Phoenix Open

Making his first PGA TOUR start of 2026, Viktor Hovland will look to improve on a lackluster history at TPC Scottsdale. The Norwegian has played the course three times, missing the cut twice and finishing T42 in his most recent appearance in 2023. After dealing with a neck injury that sidelined him during the Ryder Cup, Hovland has performed well on the global stage this winter, earning three top-25 finishes on the DP World Tour. Across those three events, he gained more than 26 strokes tee-to-green, an encouraging sign heading into this week. While TPC Scottsdale has given him fits in the past, I’m setting expectations modestly with a top-20 wager (+125), available at DraftKings Sportsbook.