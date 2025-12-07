Golfbet recap: Hideki Matsuyama takes playoff victory at Hero World Challenge

Needless to say, Scheffler was the favorite to make it three consecutive wins at Albany, but at +140, that was still enticing enough to reserve at least a fraction of a unit, especially if you rode him to win all season. If you bet exactly $100 pre-tournament at FanDuel for him to win all 21 of his starts in 2025, you’d have netted $340. That breaks into a difference of $1840 in kickbacks plus $600 of your original investments (to account for his six victories). Indeed, Scheffler is his own promotional giveaway. Now we just need to keep him out of the kitchen at Christmas.