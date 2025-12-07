4H AGO
Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Hero World Challenge
Hideki Matsuyama throws dart to win in playoff at Hero World Challenge
Hideki Matsuyama claimed his second Hero World Challenge title Sunday, beating Sweden's Alex Noren in a playoff at Albany GC. Scroll below to see what each player earned at the Tiger Woods-hosted event in the Bahamas.
|Position
|Golfer
|Score
|Earnings
|1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|266 / -22
|$1,000,000
|2
|Alex Noren
|266 / -22
|$450,000
|3
|Sepp Straka
|267 / -21
|$300,000
|T4
|J.J. Spaun
|268 / -20
|$237,500
|T4
|Scottie Scheffler
|268 / -20
|$237,500
|6
|Justin Rose
|270 / -18
|$220,000
|7
|Corey Conners
|271 / -17
|$215,000
|T8
|Harris English
|273 / -15
|$207,500
|T8
|Wyndham Clark
|273 / -15
|$207,500
|10
|Cameron Young
|274 / -14
|$200,000
|11
|Sam Burns
|276 / -12
|$195,000
|12
|Robert MacIntyre
|277 / -11
|$190,000
|13
|Keegan Bradley
|278 / -10
|$185,000
|14
|Akshay Bhatia
|279 / -9
|$180,000
|15
|Billy Horschel
|281 / -7
|$175,000
|16
|Brian Harman
|282 / -6
|$170,000
|17
|Andrew Novak
|284 / -4
|$165,000
|18
|Aaron Rai
|285 / -3
|$160,000
|T19
|Jordan Spieth
|288 / E
|$152,500
|T19
|Chris Gotterup
|288 / E
|$152,500
The Hero World Challenge is not part of the FedExCup season and does not offer FedExCup points to the field.