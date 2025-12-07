PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Hero World Challenge

1 Min Read

Golfbet News

Hideki Matsuyama throws dart to win in playoff at Hero World Challenge

Hideki Matsuyama throws dart to win in playoff at Hero World Challenge

    Written by Staff

    Hideki Matsuyama claimed his second Hero World Challenge title Sunday, beating Sweden's Alex Noren in a playoff at Albany GC. Scroll below to see what each player earned at the Tiger Woods-hosted event in the Bahamas.

    PositionGolferScoreEarnings
    1Hideki Matsuyama266 / -22$1,000,000
    2Alex Noren266 / -22$450,000
    3Sepp Straka267 / -21$300,000
    T4J.J. Spaun268 / -20$237,500
    T4Scottie Scheffler268 / -20$237,500
    6Justin Rose270 / -18$220,000
    7Corey Conners271 / -17$215,000
    T8Harris English273 / -15$207,500
    T8Wyndham Clark273 / -15$207,500
    10Cameron Young274 / -14$200,000
    11Sam Burns276 / -12$195,000
    12Robert MacIntyre277 / -11$190,000
    13Keegan Bradley278 / -10$185,000
    14Akshay Bhatia279 / -9$180,000
    15Billy Horschel281 / -7$175,000
    16Brian Harman282 / -6$170,000
    17Andrew Novak284 / -4$165,000
    18Aaron Rai285 / -3$160,000
    T19Jordan Spieth288 / E$152,500
    T19Chris Gotterup288 / E$152,500

    The Hero World Challenge is not part of the FedExCup season and does not offer FedExCup points to the field.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Dec 7, 2025

    Golfbet recap: Matsuyama takes playoff victory at Hero World Challenge

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Dec 2, 2025

    Back Young to take Hero World Challenge title from Scheffler in The Bahamas

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Dec 2, 2025

    Expert Picks: Picks, plays, props for all-star field in The Bahamas

    Expert Picks
    Official

    Hero World Challenge

    1

    Hideki Matsuyama
    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    -22

    1

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    2

    Alex Noren
    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    -22

    2

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    3

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    -21

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T4

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    -20

    T4

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    -20

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    6

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    -18

    6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW