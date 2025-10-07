Top 100 watch: See who needs to make move at Baycurrent Classic
3 Min Read
'The Early Card' for Baycurrent Classic on 'The Drop'
Written by Rob Bolton
NOTE: For each of the tournaments throughout the FedExCup Fall, Rob is focusing on four PGA TOUR members who are committed to the next tournament, outside the top 100 in the FedExCup standings and not yet fully exempt for the 2026 season. None appear in his Power Rankings or Sleepers for the same tournament.
Takumi Kanaya
- Age: 27
- FedExCup rank: 135
- Seasons on PGA TOUR: One
- Odds to win Baycurrent Classic: +7500
If those odds to win surprise you as shorter than expected, consider that it was only three weeks ago when he won the ANA Open Golf Tournament in his native Japan. It was his eighth victory on his home circuit and third in the last 19 months. After securing his PGA TOUR card this season via Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, he’s shown flashes in his foray with a pair of top 10s. He also finished T21 on Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He’s been among the most accurate off the tee and among the better putters as he learns the rotation of PGA TOUR courses, but the former top-ranked amateur in the world has an edge at Yokohama Country Club for the Baycurrent Classic in that he finished T7 in the Japan Golf Tour stop held here in August of last year.
Andrew Putnam
- Age: 36
- FedExCup rank: 106
- Seasons on PGA TOUR: Nine
- Odds to win Baycurrent Classic: +8000
This is an unfamiliar place this late in the season for the veteran. Since winning the Barracuda Championship in his return to the PGA TOUR in 2018, he’s been a fixture and comfortably inside the bubble to keep coming back. He’d be on track for a 10th season under the previous provision that graduated the top 125 in the FedExCup, of course, but the feels are different this time. That he’s not contending regularly continues to be a statistical oddity. Consider that he’s sixth in fairways hit, 17th in greens in regulation, 16th in Strokes Gained: Putting, third in scrambling and second in bogey avoidance. He’s also inside the top 15 in both par-3 and par-4 scoring. He gives strokes away by being the second-shortest off the tee among 170 qualified members, but the shortest, Brian Campbell, has two victories this year, so it’s not an automatic headwind in the long term. Putnam was a co-runner-up in the 2022 edition of this tournament, so he’s proven that his game travels to Japan. This is his fifth appearance.
Andrew Putnam does some bass fishing at TPC Twin Cities
Camilo Villegas
- Age: 43
- FedExCup rank: 165
- Seasons on PGA TOUR: 18
- Odds to win Baycurrent Classic: +100000
It’s hard to believe that his multi-year exemption for taking the title at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023 already is set to expire next month, but that’s how it can hit when a guy rises from the depths of membership to the winner’s circle so late in the season. He’s managed only one top-30 finish in 49 starts since, that a T7 at The American Express this past January, so he’d need another out-of-nowhere performance down the stretch to crash into the top 100. The Colombian is making his tournament debut via a sponsor exemption.
Kaito Onishi
- Age: 26
- FedExCup rank: 201
- Seasons on PGA TOUR: One
- Odds to win Baycurrent Classic: +100000
As his FedExCup ranking suggests, it’s been a rough rookie year for the Japanese talent. He’s cashed only thrice in 21 starts and not in any of his last seven. His struggles belie a dazzling career at USC and the knack to win on the Japan Golf Tour (in 2022) and the Korn Ferry Tour (in 2024), but they also fulfill a narrative authored by countless touring professionals trying to find their footing over time. In the field on an exceptionally timely sponsor exemption, it cannot hurt to be back in his homeland, where he placed T5 at the Mizuno Open just over four months ago.
Odds were sourced at FanDuel.
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-522-4700 today.