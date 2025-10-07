Top 100 watch: See who needs to make move at Baycurrent Classic

This is an unfamiliar place this late in the season for the veteran. Since winning the Barracuda Championship in his return to the PGA TOUR in 2018, he’s been a fixture and comfortably inside the bubble to keep coming back. He’d be on track for a 10th season under the previous provision that graduated the top 125 in the FedExCup, of course, but the feels are different this time. That he’s not contending regularly continues to be a statistical oddity. Consider that he’s sixth in fairways hit, 17th in greens in regulation, 16th in Strokes Gained: Putting, third in scrambling and second in bogey avoidance. He’s also inside the top 15 in both par-3 and par-4 scoring. He gives strokes away by being the second-shortest off the tee among 170 qualified members, but the shortest, Brian Campbell, has two victories this year, so it’s not an automatic headwind in the long term. Putnam was a co-runner-up in the 2022 edition of this tournament, so he’s proven that his game travels to Japan. This is his fifth appearance.