Guide to betting 2025 Ryder Cup smartly, responsibly
Written by Birches Health
Editor’s note: Birches Health is a national provider of Responsible Gaming resources and the leading gambling recovery program in the United States, offering specialized care from the comfort of home, covered by insurance.
After months of anticipation, the 45th Ryder Cup is set to begin Friday at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York. The U.S. Team enters as a narrow favorite at -146 odds to lift the trophy on FanDuel Sportsbook. Europe is available at +124, despite having won the previous Ryder Cup by a convincing 16.5-11.5 margin in Rome two years ago. It’s worth noting that the “home” team has won each of the last five Ryder Cups.
You may have noticed the key phrasing “lift the trophy” above, which is a different betting option than the three-way “winner” market that includes the outcome of a 14-14 tie (in which case Europe would retain the trophy). This is just one of many notable nuances to be aware of before betting the Ryder Cup. It’s important to have a deep understanding of the rules and format before placing a wager on any golf event, but even more so this week at Bethpage.
Let’s run through some of the event basics, important differences to know, and how to approach Ryder Cup betting with the right mindset.
Ryder Cup betting preview
Schedule (all times ET)
Friday, Sept. 26
- 7:10 a.m.: Morning Foursomes matches begin
- 12:25 p.m.: Afternoon Four-ball matches begin
Saturday, Sept. 27
- 7:10 a.m.: Morning Foursomes matches begin
- 12:25 p.m.: Afternoon Four-ball matches begin
Sunday, Sept. 28
- 12:02 p.m.: Singles matches begin
- Trophy presentation after play has concluded
Format and points system
Four-ball (best ball)
- Each member of a two-man team plays his own ball (four balls are in play on every hole).
- Each team counts the lowest of its two scores on each hole, and the team whose player has the lowest score wins the hole.
- If the low scores are tied, the hole is halved.
Foursomes (alternate shot)
- Each two-man team plays one ball per hole with the players taking turns until each hole is complete (two balls are in play on every hole).
- Players alternate hitting tee shots, with one leading off on odd-numbered holes, and the other hitting first on even-numbered holes.
- The team with the low score on each hole wins that hole. If their scores are tied, the hole is halved.
Singles
- Each match features one player from each team.
- The player with the lower score on each hole wins that hole.
- If their scores are tied, the hole is halved.
Scoring
Each match is worth one point, with matches ending in a tie worth 1/2 point to each side. The first team to reach 14.5 points (of the 28 available) wins the Ryder Cup. If the matches end in a 14-14 draw, the team holding the Ryder Cup retains it (in this case, Europe).
The three days feature 28 total matches, each worth one point. There are no extra holes, so should the two teams be tied after 18 holes, each earns a half point.
Understanding Ryder Cup betting markets
For a deeper look at some of the interesting bet types available for the Ryder Cup this week, check out Golfbet’s guide to Ryder Cup prop markets. But first, let’s run through some important details about some popular wagering options.
Winner
Three-way market graded on total points scored, with “Tie” as an option. In the event of a tie, bets on either individual team would be graded as losses.
- USA: -145
- Europe: +170
- Tie: +1000
To Lift the Trophy
Two-way market. In the case of a tie in points, Europe (as defending champion) retains the Cup and lifts the trophy.
- USA: -146
- Europe: +124
As you can see, Europe’s odds are lower here (+124) compared to the Winner market (+170), as a tie here would result in a bet on Europe being graded as a win.
Outright, Draw No Bet
Two-way market. In the case of a tie, all bets are voided and the original stake is returned.
- USA: -184
- Europe: +150
Betting on the Ryder Cup responsibly
Given the range of emotions and high stakes of a Ryder Cup, it’s important to keep your own “stakes” – meaning wager amounts – in check at normal levels. Don’t let yourself get swept up in the excitement and overextend with additional risk. Your overall betting exposure for the Ryder Cup should not increase to match the excitement levels around the event.
Set a betting budget, also known as a “bankroll,” for the entire Ryder Cup. This needs to be an amount that you can afford to lose entirely without any impact on your financial wellbeing. There will be thousands of bets available throughout the three-day tournament, so it’s important to approach it with a thoughtful plan for your wagers if you choose to bet on it.
The Ryder Cup is usually exciting enough that you don’t need bets to add to the intrigue. But if you do plan to bet on it, you should see it as a cost of entertainment, not a way to turn a profit. The odds are skewed in the sportsbooks’ favor, so entering with a realistic view of the likelihood of winning money is important.
Betting on the Ryder Cup legally
It’s also important to use only legal, regulated platforms if you choose to bet on the 2025 Ryder Cup. If you are visiting from abroad to attend the event, it’s worth noting that sports betting legality varies by state in the U.S., so let’s run through the specifics of each location.
States with online, mobile sports betting
New York is one of 30 states that have legal online sports wagering, allowing fans to place bets from their cellphones and computers. Here is the full list of legal online locations: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri (pending launch), Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia and Wyoming.
States with in-person, retail sports betting only
Some states only offer in-person betting at approved retail locations. Those include Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington and Wisconsin. Some of these states have not formally passed sports betting legislation, but tribes are permitted to offer retail options on their reservation lands.
No sports betting permitted
You cannot bet on the Ryder Cup or any other sports if you’re located in Alabama, Alaska, California, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Minnesota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas or Utah.
Problem Gambling resources and support
If you or someone you know may be struggling with a gambling problem, there are specialized resources and treatments available. Birches Health offers the leading gambling recovery program in the country, with hundreds of certified counselors trained to treat individuals with gambling addiction. Treatment is available virtually from the comfort of home, and care costs can be covered by insurance or state funding for eligible residents.
To connect with a specialist at Birches Health, you can click here, call (833) 483-3838 or send an email to help@bircheshealth.com.
September is Responsible Gaming Education Month. For more information on how to put together your sports betting game plan, visit haveagameplan.org/pgatour.