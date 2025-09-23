Guide to betting 2025 Ryder Cup smartly, responsibly

You may have noticed the key phrasing “lift the trophy” above, which is a different betting option than the three-way “winner” market that includes the outcome of a 14-14 tie (in which case Europe would retain the trophy). This is just one of many notable nuances to be aware of before betting the Ryder Cup. It’s important to have a deep understanding of the rules and format before placing a wager on any golf event, but even more so this week at Bethpage.