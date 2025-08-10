Tommy Fleetwood falters late again, misses first PGA TOUR win at FedEx St. Jude Championship

“I’m obviously going to be disappointed,” Fleetwood said Sunday after a bogey-par finish left him one shot out of the playoff. “I said last time, there’s a lot of positives to take, as much as I don’t really feel like that right now. I’m just going to look at what I feel like I could have done and how close it was. You know, we move on. There’s another week that’s next, and I’ve just got to reflect on today and obviously keep pushing forward and try and put myself in that position again.”