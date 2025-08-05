ESPN BET feed offers expanded coverage of first FedExCup Playoffs event

Analysts will share insight on who to take in the outright market as well as a look at top finisher markets, with so many players in the field eyeing top-10 or top-20 results to boost their chances of making the 50-man BMW Championship next week at Caves Valley. As has been the case all year long with ESPN BET feeds, the team will have a keen eye on live and in-play markets, highlighting notable odds changes and potential betting opportunities.