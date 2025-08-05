ESPN BET feed offers expanded coverage of first FedExCup Playoffs event
Written by Golfbet Staff
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The PGA TOUR’s postseason kicks off this week in Memphis, Tennessee, and bettors will have extra streaming options to help them assess the field and make sense of the ever-changing odds at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
This week marks the sixth and final ESPN BET feed on PGA TOUR LIVE for the 2025 season, with Jonathan Coachman anchoring coverage from PGA TOUR Studios in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Coachman will be flanked by a pair of TOUR veterans, as two-time TOUR winner Matt Every and former Presidents Cup participant Graham DeLaet will lend unique insight as former players on the limited field who all have eyes on advancing to next week’s BMW Championship.
While previous iterations of the ESPN BET feed this year have featured two-hour telecasts per day, this week's coverage from TPC Southwind will expand to three hours per day. Viewers can tune in to PGA TOUR LIVE from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Joining the in-studio crew will be industry voices from on-site in Memphis, including members of the Golfbet team and betting analyst Rick Gehman. Gehman is one of four creators participating this week in hole at TPC Southwind with unique content offerings specifically curated for betting audiences all week long.
ESPN betting contributors will also lend their voices to the show, with Tyler Fulghum joining Friday’s stream and Pamela Maldonado joining for the third round on Saturday.
Scottie Scheffler (+280 at ESPN BET) headlines this week’s field in Memphis as he makes his first start since winning The Open last month. Among those in close pursuit in the eyes of oddsmakers are Xander Schauffele (+1400), Tommy Fleetwood (+2200) and Justin Thomas (+2500), a former winner at TPC Southwind. Defending champ Hideki Matsuyama is listed at +3000 at ESPN BET in his effort to go back-to-back in Memphis.
Tournament prop bets that will go under the microscope include the “Without Scheffler” market that takes the world No. 1 out of the mix, as well as winning margin for the tournament, top nationality props and odds on whether any player will make a hole-in-one.
Analysts will share insight on who to take in the outright market as well as a look at top finisher markets, with so many players in the field eyeing top-10 or top-20 results to boost their chances of making the 50-man BMW Championship next week at Caves Valley. As has been the case all year long with ESPN BET feeds, the team will have a keen eye on live and in-play markets, highlighting notable odds changes and potential betting opportunities.
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.