Odds Outlook: Oddsmakers favor surging Matt Fitzpatrick ahead of Wyndham Championship

The Englishman, who did not have a top-20 payday on his ledger after 10 events through the end of April, has saved his best performances for the second half of the season. He picked off T23, his best result of 2025, at the Truist Championship, then added his first top-10 result (T8) at the second major of the season, the PGA Championship, the following week. He closed with 63-68 at the Travelers and added four more rounds in the 60s for T8 in Detroit. Heading back across the Atlantic, he earned his best two finishes of the season, T4 at the Genesis Scottish Open and 153rd Open Championship. Sitting at No. 43 in the rankings, he arrives in form, and his only focus is picking up win No. 3 on TOUR.