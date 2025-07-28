Odds Outlook: Oddsmakers favor surging Matt Fitzpatrick ahead of Wyndham Championship
Written by Mike Glasscott
The final week of July presents players on the PGA TOUR the ultimate opportunity to qualify for the season-ending FedExCup Playoffs. Matt Fitzpatrick (+2000) arrives at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, as the betting favorite for the Wyndham Championship.
The Englishman, who did not have a top-20 payday on his ledger after 10 events through the end of April, has saved his best performances for the second half of the season. He picked off T23, his best result of 2025, at the Truist Championship, then added his first top-10 result (T8) at the second major of the season, the PGA Championship, the following week. He closed with 63-68 at the Travelers and added four more rounds in the 60s for T8 in Detroit. Heading back across the Atlantic, he earned his best two finishes of the season, T4 at the Genesis Scottish Open and 153rd Open Championship. Sitting at No. 43 in the rankings, he arrives in form, and his only focus is picking up win No. 3 on TOUR.
North Carolina native Ben Griffin (+2500) is the only two-time winner in the field this week just down the road from his birthplace in Chapel Hill. The UNC grad teamed with Andrew Novak (+7500) to win the Zurich Classic in late April before he won the Charles Schwab Challenge and finished second at the Memorial Tournament in May. Sitting 10th in Adjusted Scoring Average and 14th Strokes Gained: Total, he owns two top-10 paydays from three major championships, including the PGA Championship up the road in Charlotte, and at the U.S. Open at Oakmont. After falling short at the John Deere Classic and The Open Championship, he returns to an event where he cashed T7 in 2024, a solo fourth on debut in 2022 and owns four rounds of 65 or better. Already in the top 10 of the FedExCup standings at No. 7, his path to East Lake is clear.
U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley (+2500) has this week plus three more events to play himself onto the roster for Bethpage Black in September. The winner at the Travelers Championship last month vaulted into the top 10 in the FedExCup rankings and to No. 10 in the Ryder Cup points standings, one place behind Griffin. On a run of eight straight paydays and 16 of 17 events on the season (MC, Masters), his ability to balance his game and captaincy fuels the fire. Making his fourth start at the Wyndham Championship, all 12 of his rounds are 70 or better.
Rested and ready to go after playing twice in the last five weeks, Robert MacIntyre (+2800), fresh off T7 at The Open Championship, is searching for his first win of 2025 on the PGA TOUR. The runner-up at the U.S. Open owns five top-10 results and played 17 of 19 weekends. The last time he packed up and left early was 11 events ago at the Masters. A flusher off the tee and into the greens, the left-hander needs the putter to reach a high gear to contend this week. Over the last 10 events at Sedgefield Country Club, the winner has posted 20-under or better seven times.
Sitting currently at No. 50 in the FedExCup standings, Jordan Spieth (+3000) returns to Greensboro in search of more points and the form he was riding in June. Grinding out T7 at the Memorial, followed by T23 at the U.S. Open, he was forced to withdraw during the Travelers Championship. His other summer endeavor was closing with 68 for T40 at The Open Championship two weeks ago. A stop-start season includes four top-10 paydays and 15 weekends from 17 events, but he has not won a tournament since the 2022 RBC Heritage. With plenty of room to work it off the tee and into the large, flowing Bermudagrass greens, the defense of the course, he is the best lag putter on TOUR.
Two-time TOUR winner and former Wake Forest, North Carolina, resident, Akshay Bhatia (+3000), arrives on the heels of posting 75 from the final group Sunday at the 3M Open. His 4-over score knocked him to T25, but his first three rounds of 66-66-63 provide optimism heading to an event where he had not had any success. Without a top-10 result since his podium finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, the 23-year-old has never made the cut in five tries in Greensboro.
Aaron Rai (+3300) returns as the defending champion, but no player has won at Sedgefield twice since it became the host in 2008. Hideki Matsuyama (+3300), like Rai, owns one top-10 result in 2025, the season-opening event at The Sentry. Unlike Rai, the Japanese star owns nine top-25 paydays and is comfortably inside the top 30, while the Englishman currently lists at No. 58.
Kurt Kitayama (+3500) arrives in Greensboro after torching the Twin Cities last week. The Californian, who made the 36-hole cut on the number, played his final 36 holes in 18-under and circled 20 birdies on the weekend to win the 3M Open. The field includes runner-up Sam Stevens (+5000), who earned his third podium of the season, and the rest of the gang who finished inside the top 10 at TPC Twin Cities.
The Wyndham Championship is the final call for players with postseason aspirations. The first goal this week is to reach the top 70 and qualify for the first leg of the FedExCup Playoffs.
Here is a look at the top-70 bubble entering the week:
|Rank
|Player
|Odds
|65
|Nico Echavarria
|+9000
|66
|Emiliano Grillo
|+8000
|67
|Cam Davis
|+17000
|68
|Patrick Rodgers
|+17000
|69
|Byeong Hun An
|+8000
|70
|Matti Schmid
|+12000
|71
|Nicolai Højgaard
|+5500
|72
|Keith Mitchell
|+7500
|73
|Chris Kirk
|+10000
|74
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+9000
|75
|Gary Woodland
|+9000
Here's a look at some of the outright odds for other notable players this week, via FanDuel:
- +3500: Jake Knapp, Harry Hall
- +4000: Si Woo Kim, Luke Clanton
- +4500: 2023 winner Lucas Glover, Adam Scott
- +5000: Rickie Fowler, Max Greyserman
- +5500: J.T. Poston, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, Michael Thorbjornsen, Nicolai Højgaard
- +6000: Matt Wallace, Sungjae Im, Pierceson Coody, Thorbjørn Olesen
- +6500: Kevin Yu, Ryan Gerard
- +7000: Jesper Svensson, Max Homa, Tony Finau, Davis Thompson
- +7500: Tom Kim, Bud Cauley, Jackson Koivun (a), Keith Mitchell, Ryan Fox
- +8000: Emiliano Grillo, Alex Smalley, Michael Kim, Rasmus Hojgaard, Byeong Hun An, Alex Noren
- +9000: Vince Whaley, William Mouw, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Webb Simpson, Rico Hoey, Thomas Detry, Taylor Moore
