Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Chris Gotterup wins Genesis Scottish Open
Chris Gotterup earns $1.58M, 500 FedExCup points for Genesis Scottish Open win
Written by Rob Bolton
Chris Gotterup got ‘er done in Scotland.
Playing alongside fellow 54-hole co-leader Rory McIlroy in the final group of the final round of the Genesis Scottish Open, Gotterup closed in 4-under 66 to post 15-under 265 at The Renaissance Club, good for a two-stroke victory and 500 FedExCup points. It pays out $1,575,000 in prize money allocated from a purse of $9 million.
Scroll past the table below for more analysis and insight.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Chris Gotterup (+9000)
|265 / -15
|500.000
|$1,575,000.00
|T2
|Marco Penge (+12000)
|267 / -13
|n/a (non-member)
|$788,175.00
|T2
|Rory McIlroy (+850)
|267 / -13
|245.000
|$788,175.00
|T4
|Nicolai Højgaard (+10000)
|268 / -12
|122.500
|$407,250.00
|T4
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+3400)
|268 / -12
|122.500
|$407,250.00
|6
|Justin Rose (+9000)
|269 / -11
|100.000
|$322,200.00
|7
|Sepp Straka (+5000)
|270 / -10
|90.000
|$287,550.00
|T8
|Xander Schauffele (+1800)
|271 / -9
|80.000
|$233,400.00
|T8
|Scottie Scheffler (+360)
|271 / -9
|80.000
|$233,400.00
|T8
|Ludvig Åberg (+2800)
|271 / -9
|80.000
|$233,400.00
|T11
|Viktor Hovland (+3200)
|272 / -8
|67.500
|$189,675.00
|T11
|Wyndham Clark (+7000)
|272 / -8
|67.500
|$189,675.00
|T13
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+17000)
|273 / -7
|56.250
|$153,450.00
|T13
|Taylor Pendrith (+7500)
|273 / -7
|56.250
|$153,450.00
|T13
|Kristoffer Reitan (+20000)
|273 / -7
|n/a (non-member)
|$153,450.00
|T13
|Andrew Novak (+12000)
|273 / -7
|56.250
|$153,450.00
|T17
|Adam Scott (+5500)
|274 / -6
|47.000
|$120,510.00
|T17
|Harry Hall (+7000)
|274 / -6
|47.000
|$120,510.00
|T17
|Andy Sullivan (+50000)
|274 / -6
|n/a (non-member)
|$120,510.00
|T17
|Matti Schmid (+20000)
|274 / -6
|47.000
|$120,510.00
|T17
|Tom Kim (+8000)
|274 / -6
|47.000
|$120,510.00
|T22
|Nick Taylor (+9000)
|275 / -5
|31.875
|$80,625.00
|T22
|Grant Forrest (+50000)
|275 / -5
|n/a (non-member)
|$80,625.00
|T22
|Nico Echavarria (+22000)
|275 / -5
|31.875
|$80,625.00
|T22
|Jordan Smith (+12000)
|275 / -5
|n/a (non-member)
|$80,625.00
|T22
|Jorge Campillo (+60000)
|275 / -5
|n/a (non-member)
|$80,625.00
|T22
|Maverick McNealy (+8000)
|275 / -5
|31.875
|$80,625.00
|T22
|Matt McCarty (+20000)
|275 / -5
|31.875
|$80,625.00
|T22
|Richard Mansell (+30000)
|275 / -5
|n/a (non-member)
|$80,625.00
|T22
|Justin Thomas (+3500)
|275 / -5
|31.875
|$80,625.00
|T22
|Antoine Rozner (+25000)
|275 / -5
|31.875
|$80,625.00
|T22
|Harris English (+6500)
|275 / -5
|31.875
|$80,625.00
|T22
|Jake Knapp (+10000)
|275 / -5
|31.875
|$80,625.00
|T34
|Sebastian Söderberg (+60000)
|276 / -4
|n/a (non-member)
|$52,950.00
|T34
|Alex Smalley (+12000)
|276 / -4
|18.000
|$52,950.00
|T34
|Laurie Canter (+17000)
|276 / -4
|n/a (non-member)
|$52,950.00
|T34
|Si Woo Kim (+8000)
|276 / -4
|18.000
|$52,950.00
|T34
|Michael Kim (+12000)
|276 / -4
|18.000
|$52,950.00
|T34
|Tommy Fleetwood (+2200)
|276 / -4
|18.000
|$52,950.00
|T34
|Elvis Smylie (+100000)
|276 / -4
|n/a (non-member)
|$52,950.00
|T34
|Marcel Siem (+100000)
|276 / -4
|n/a (non-member)
|$52,950.00
|T34
|Kevin Yu (+11000)
|276 / -4
|18.000
|$52,950.00
|T43
|Yannik Paul (+60000)
|277 / -3
|n/a (non-member)
|$40,950.00
|T43
|Jesper Svensson (+15000)
|277 / -3
|11.625
|$40,950.00
|T43
|Ugo Coussaud (+60000)
|277 / -3
|n/a (non-member)
|$40,950.00
|T43
|Victor Perez (+12000)
|277 / -3
|11.625
|$40,950.00
|T47
|Aaron Rai (+6500)
|278 / -2
|9.500
|$34,860.00
|T47
|Corey Conners (+4500)
|278 / -2
|9.500
|$34,860.00
|T47
|Sam Burns (+4000)
|278 / -2
|9.500
|$34,860.00
|T50
|Keith Mitchell (+11000)
|279 / -1
|7.500
|$29,754.00
|T50
|Matt Wallace (+11000)
|279 / -1
|7.500
|$29,754.00
|T50
|Jhonattan Vegas (+22000)
|279 / -1
|7.500
|$29,754.00
|T50
|Brian Harman (+8500)
|279 / -1
|7.500
|$29,754.00
|T50
|Francesco Laporta (+27000)
|279 / -1
|n/a (non-member)
|$29,754.00
|T55
|John Parry (+40000)
|280 / E
|n/a (non-member)
|$25,920.00
|T55
|Keita Nakajima (+35000)
|280 / E
|n/a (non-member)
|$25,920.00
|T55
|Bud Cauley (+12000)
|280 / E
|5.600
|$25,920.00
|T55
|Romain Langasque (+30000)
|280 / E
|n/a (non-member)
|$25,920.00
|T55
|Daniel Berger (+9000)
|280 / E
|5.600
|$25,920.00
|T60
|Alejandro Del Rey (+50000)
|281 / 1
|n/a (non-member)
|$23,220.00
|T60
|Gary Woodland (+17000)
|281 / 1
|4.600
|$23,220.00
|T60
|Sami Välimäki (+25000)
|281 / 1
|4.600
|$23,220.00
|T60
|Daniel Brown (+17000)
|281 / 1
|n/a (non-member)
|$23,220.00
|T60
|Thorbjørn Olesen (+11000)
|281 / 1
|4.600
|$23,220.00
|T65
|Jacques Kruyswijk (+50000)
|282 / 2
|n/a (non-member)
|$19,800.00
|T65
|Ryan Fox (+6500)
|282 / 2
|3.500
|$19,800.00
|T65
|Robert MacIntyre (+2500)
|282 / 2
|3.500
|$19,800.00
|T65
|Sam Bairstow (+40000)
|282 / 2
|n/a (non-member)
|$19,800.00
|T65
|Luke Clanton (+11000)
|282 / 2
|3.500
|$19,800.00
|T65
|Dale Whitnell (+100000)
|282 / 2
|n/a (non-member)
|$19,800.00
|T71
|Padraig Harrington (+30000)
|283 / 3
|2.850
|$18,810.00
|T71
|Thomas Detry (+9000)
|283 / 3
|2.850
|$18,810.00
|73
|Martin Couvra (+25000)
|284 / 4
|n/a (non-member)
|$18,540.00
|74
|Ryan Gerard (+11000)
|285 / 5
|2.600
|$18,360.00
|T75
|Jacob Bridgeman (+12000)
|286 / 6
|2.400
|$18,000.00
|T75
|Connor Syme (+40000)
|286 / 6
|n/a (non-member)
|$18,000.00
|T75
|Sam Stevens (+11000)
|286 / 6
|2.400
|$18,000.00
|78
|Henrik Norlander (+50000)
|287 / 7
|2.200
|$17,640.00
|79
|Byeong Hun An (+10000)
|288 / 8
|2.100
|$17,460.00
NOTE: Points and payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.
McIlroy signed for a 2-under 68 to settle for a share of second place with Marco Penge.
The win wasn’t only massive for the 25-year-old Gotterup, his second in as many seasons on the PGA TOUR, but he also paid off tickets with odds of +9000 to win pre-tournament at FanDuel. McIlroy was second-shortest in the field of 156 at +850. Penge was +12000.
Tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler (+360) tied for eighth.
Gotterup also secures exemptions into the 2026 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship. His membership exemption also extends through 2027. Before all of that, he’ll make his debut at this week’s Open Championship as one of the last three exemptions reserved for the top finishers at The Renaissance Club not yet eligible for the major. Nicolai Højgaard (T4) and Matti Schmid (T17) claimed the other two. (Schmid won the tiebreaker with Andy Sullivan because his Official World Golf Ranking of 79th is stronger than Sullivan’s at 213th.)
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.