7H AGO

Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Golfbet News

Chris Gotterup wins Genesis Scottish Open

Chris Gotterup wins Genesis Scottish Open

Chris Gotterup earns $1.58M, 500 FedExCup points for Genesis Scottish Open win

    Written by Rob Bolton

    Chris Gotterup got ‘er done in Scotland.

    Playing alongside fellow 54-hole co-leader Rory McIlroy in the final group of the final round of the Genesis Scottish Open, Gotterup closed in 4-under 66 to post 15-under 265 at The Renaissance Club, good for a two-stroke victory and 500 FedExCup points. It pays out $1,575,000 in prize money allocated from a purse of $9 million.

    Scroll past the table below for more analysis and insight.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Chris Gotterup (+9000)265 / -15500.000$1,575,000.00
    T2Marco Penge (+12000)267 / -13n/a (non-member)$788,175.00
    T2Rory McIlroy (+850)267 / -13245.000$788,175.00
    T4Nicolai Højgaard (+10000)268 / -12122.500$407,250.00
    T4Matt Fitzpatrick (+3400)268 / -12122.500$407,250.00
    6Justin Rose (+9000)269 / -11100.000$322,200.00
    7Sepp Straka (+5000)270 / -1090.000$287,550.00
    T8Xander Schauffele (+1800)271 / -980.000$233,400.00
    T8Scottie Scheffler (+360)271 / -980.000$233,400.00
    T8Ludvig Åberg (+2800)271 / -980.000$233,400.00
    T11Viktor Hovland (+3200)272 / -867.500$189,675.00
    T11Wyndham Clark (+7000)272 / -867.500$189,675.00
    T13Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+17000)273 / -756.250$153,450.00
    T13Taylor Pendrith (+7500)273 / -756.250$153,450.00
    T13Kristoffer Reitan (+20000)273 / -7n/a (non-member)$153,450.00
    T13Andrew Novak (+12000)273 / -756.250$153,450.00
    T17Adam Scott (+5500)274 / -647.000$120,510.00
    T17Harry Hall (+7000)274 / -647.000$120,510.00
    T17Andy Sullivan (+50000)274 / -6n/a (non-member)$120,510.00
    T17Matti Schmid (+20000)274 / -647.000$120,510.00
    T17Tom Kim (+8000)274 / -647.000$120,510.00
    T22Nick Taylor (+9000)275 / -531.875$80,625.00
    T22Grant Forrest (+50000)275 / -5n/a (non-member)$80,625.00
    T22Nico Echavarria (+22000)275 / -531.875$80,625.00
    T22Jordan Smith (+12000)275 / -5n/a (non-member)$80,625.00
    T22Jorge Campillo (+60000)275 / -5n/a (non-member)$80,625.00
    T22Maverick McNealy (+8000)275 / -531.875$80,625.00
    T22Matt McCarty (+20000)275 / -531.875$80,625.00
    T22Richard Mansell (+30000)275 / -5n/a (non-member)$80,625.00
    T22Justin Thomas (+3500)275 / -531.875$80,625.00
    T22Antoine Rozner (+25000)275 / -531.875$80,625.00
    T22Harris English (+6500)275 / -531.875$80,625.00
    T22Jake Knapp (+10000)275 / -531.875$80,625.00
    T34Sebastian Söderberg (+60000)276 / -4n/a (non-member)$52,950.00
    T34Alex Smalley (+12000)276 / -418.000$52,950.00
    T34Laurie Canter (+17000)276 / -4n/a (non-member)$52,950.00
    T34Si Woo Kim (+8000)276 / -418.000$52,950.00
    T34Michael Kim (+12000)276 / -418.000$52,950.00
    T34Tommy Fleetwood (+2200)276 / -418.000$52,950.00
    T34Elvis Smylie (+100000)276 / -4n/a (non-member)$52,950.00
    T34Marcel Siem (+100000)276 / -4n/a (non-member)$52,950.00
    T34Kevin Yu (+11000)276 / -418.000$52,950.00
    T43Yannik Paul (+60000)277 / -3n/a (non-member)$40,950.00
    T43Jesper Svensson (+15000)277 / -311.625$40,950.00
    T43Ugo Coussaud (+60000)277 / -3n/a (non-member)$40,950.00
    T43Victor Perez (+12000)277 / -311.625$40,950.00
    T47Aaron Rai (+6500)278 / -29.500$34,860.00
    T47Corey Conners (+4500)278 / -29.500$34,860.00
    T47Sam Burns (+4000)278 / -29.500$34,860.00
    T50Keith Mitchell (+11000)279 / -17.500$29,754.00
    T50Matt Wallace (+11000)279 / -17.500$29,754.00
    T50Jhonattan Vegas (+22000)279 / -17.500$29,754.00
    T50Brian Harman (+8500)279 / -17.500$29,754.00
    T50Francesco Laporta (+27000)279 / -1n/a (non-member)$29,754.00
    T55John Parry (+40000)280 / En/a (non-member)$25,920.00
    T55Keita Nakajima (+35000)280 / En/a (non-member)$25,920.00
    T55Bud Cauley (+12000)280 / E5.600$25,920.00
    T55Romain Langasque (+30000)280 / En/a (non-member)$25,920.00
    T55Daniel Berger (+9000)280 / E5.600$25,920.00
    T60Alejandro Del Rey (+50000)281 / 1n/a (non-member)$23,220.00
    T60Gary Woodland (+17000)281 / 14.600$23,220.00
    T60Sami Välimäki (+25000)281 / 14.600$23,220.00
    T60Daniel Brown (+17000)281 / 1n/a (non-member)$23,220.00
    T60Thorbjørn Olesen (+11000)281 / 14.600$23,220.00
    T65Jacques Kruyswijk (+50000)282 / 2n/a (non-member)$19,800.00
    T65Ryan Fox (+6500)282 / 23.500$19,800.00
    T65Robert MacIntyre (+2500)282 / 23.500$19,800.00
    T65Sam Bairstow (+40000)282 / 2n/a (non-member)$19,800.00
    T65Luke Clanton (+11000)282 / 23.500$19,800.00
    T65Dale Whitnell (+100000)282 / 2n/a (non-member)$19,800.00
    T71Padraig Harrington (+30000)283 / 32.850$18,810.00
    T71Thomas Detry (+9000)283 / 32.850$18,810.00
    73Martin Couvra (+25000)284 / 4n/a (non-member)$18,540.00
    74Ryan Gerard (+11000)285 / 52.600$18,360.00
    T75Jacob Bridgeman (+12000)286 / 62.400$18,000.00
    T75Connor Syme (+40000)286 / 6n/a (non-member)$18,000.00
    T75Sam Stevens (+11000)286 / 62.400$18,000.00
    78Henrik Norlander (+50000)287 / 72.200$17,640.00
    79Byeong Hun An (+10000)288 / 82.100$17,460.00

    NOTE: Points and payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.

    McIlroy signed for a 2-under 68 to settle for a share of second place with Marco Penge.

    The win wasn’t only massive for the 25-year-old Gotterup, his second in as many seasons on the PGA TOUR, but he also paid off tickets with odds of +9000 to win pre-tournament at FanDuel. McIlroy was second-shortest in the field of 156 at +850. Penge was +12000.

    Tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler (+360) tied for eighth.

    Gotterup also secures exemptions into the 2026 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship. His membership exemption also extends through 2027. Before all of that, he’ll make his debut at this week’s Open Championship as one of the last three exemptions reserved for the top finishers at The Renaissance Club not yet eligible for the major. Nicolai Højgaard (T4) and Matti Schmid (T17) claimed the other two. (Schmid won the tiebreaker with Andy Sullivan because his Official World Golf Ranking of 79th is stronger than Sullivan’s at 213th.)

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

