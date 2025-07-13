Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Genesis Scottish Open

Gotterup also secures exemptions into the 2026 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship. His membership exemption also extends through 2027. Before all of that, he’ll make his debut at this week’s Open Championship as one of the last three exemptions reserved for the top finishers at The Renaissance Club not yet eligible for the major. Nicolai Højgaard (T4) and Matti Schmid (T17) claimed the other two. (Schmid won the tiebreaker with Andy Sullivan because his Official World Golf Ranking of 79th is stronger than Sullivan’s at 213th.)