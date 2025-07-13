Points and payouts: See what each player earned at ISCO Championship
William Mouw earns $720K, 300 FedExCup points for maiden title at ISCO
Written by Rob Bolton
The longest active streak of breakthrough winners on the PGA TOUR just got longer. And not only that, the latest came from way, way outside to join the parade.
With a bogey-free, 9-under 61 in his final round of the ISCO Championship – during which he was slotted in the ninth-to-last threesome – William Mouw posted 10-under 270 at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky, to prevail by one stroke over fellow PGA TOUR rookie Paul Peterson. Mouw is the fifth consecutive first-time winner of the tournament. His payouts include 300 FedExCup points and $720,000 in earnings from the total purse of $4 million.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|William Mouw (+7000)
|270 / -10
|300.000
|$720,000.00
|2
|Paul Peterson (+27000)
|271 / -9
|165.000
|$436,000.00
|3
|Manuel Elvira (+20000)
|273 / -7
|n/a (non-member)
|$276,000.00
|T4
|Vince Whaley (+2500)
|274 / -6
|72.500
|$180,000.00
|T4
|David Skinns (+12000)
|274 / -6
|72.500
|$180,000.00
|T6
|Jackson Koivun - a (n/a)
|275 / -5
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T6
|Patrick Fishburn (+3500)
|275 / -5
|57.500
|$145,000.00
|T8
|Ben Kohles (+9000)
|276 / -4
|40.000
|$113,333.33
|T8
|Chad Ramey (+7500)
|276 / -4
|40.000
|$113,333.33
|T8
|Nick Hardy (+9000)
|276 / -4
|40.000
|$113,333.33
|T8
|Kevin Kisner (+60000)
|276 / -4
|40.000
|$113,333.33
|T8
|Taylor Montgomery (+10000)
|276 / -4
|40.000
|$113,333.33
|T8
|Luke List (+6000)
|276 / -4
|40.000
|$113,333.33
|T14
|Cameron Champ (+2800)
|277 / -3
|28.303
|$63,400.00
|T14
|Scott Piercy (+17000)
|277 / -3
|28.303
|$63,400.00
|T14
|Michael Thorbjornsen (+1600)
|277 / -3
|28.303
|$63,400.00
|T14
|Peter Malnati (+30000)
|277 / -3
|28.303
|$63,400.00
|T14
|Will Gordon (+8000)
|277 / -3
|28.303
|$63,400.00
|T14
|Thomas Rosenmueller (+8000)
|277 / -3
|28.303
|$63,400.00
|T14
|Hayden Springer (+5500)
|277 / -3
|28.303
|$63,400.00
|T14
|Beau Hossler (+3000)
|277 / -3
|28.303
|$63,400.00
|T14
|Trevor Cone (+11000)
|277 / -3
|28.303
|$63,400.00
|T14
|Chan Kim (+5500)
|277 / -3
|28.303
|$63,400.00
|T24
|Matt NeSmith (+22000)
|278 / -2
|21.622
|$37,000.00
|T24
|Alexander Levy (+60000)
|278 / -2
|n/a (non-member)
|$37,000.00
|T24
|Will Chandler (+40000)
|278 / -2
|21.622
|$37,000.00
|T24
|Gordon Sargent (+8000)
|278 / -2
|21.622
|$37,000.00
|T28
|David Lipsky (+11000)
|279 / -1
|16.956
|$28,000.00
|T28
|Ben Silverman (+11000)
|279 / -1
|16.956
|$28,000.00
|T28
|Harry Higgs (+8000)
|279 / -1
|16.956
|$28,000.00
|T28
|Steven Fisk (+5000)
|279 / -1
|16.956
|$28,000.00
|T28
|S.H. Kim (+4500)
|279 / -1
|16.956
|$28,000.00
|T28
|Zac Blair (+15000)
|279 / -1
|16.956
|$28,000.00
|T34
|Ricky Castillo (+5500)
|280 / E
|12.133
|$21,333.33
|T34
|Martin Laird (+11000)
|280 / E
|12.133
|$21,333.33
|T34
|Rico Hoey (+2200)
|280 / E
|12.133
|$21,333.33
|T34
|Wenyi Ding (+10000)
|280 / E
|n/a (non-member)
|$21,333.33
|T34
|Ben Martin (+11000)
|280 / E
|12.133
|$21,333.33
|T34
|Callum Tarren (+17000)
|280 / E
|n/a (non-member)
|$21,333.33
|T40
|Jack Senior (+27000)
|281 / 1
|n/a (non-member)
|$16,600.00
|T40
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez (+11000)
|281 / 1
|n/a (non-member)
|$16,600.00
|T40
|Emiliano Grillo (+1800)
|281 / 1
|8.711
|$16,600.00
|T40
|Marcus Armitage (+12000)
|281 / 1
|n/a (non-member)
|$16,600.00
|T40
|Josh Teater (+22000)
|281 / 1
|n/a (non-member)
|$16,600.00
|T45
|Conor Purcell (+30000)
|282 / 2
|n/a (non-member)
|$13,000.00
|T45
|Jackson Suber (+7500)
|282 / 2
|6.378
|$13,000.00
|T45
|Frankie Capan III (+30000)
|282 / 2
|6.378
|$13,000.00
|T45
|Kris Ventura (+4500)
|282 / 2
|6.378
|$13,000.00
|49
|James Hahn (+50000)
|283 / 3
|5.600
|$11,160.00
|T50
|Chez Reavie (+35000)
|284 / 4
|4.823
|$10,180.00
|T50
|Angel Ayora (+5500)
|284 / 4
|n/a (non-member)
|$10,180.00
|T50
|Rafael Campos (+30000)
|284 / 4
|4.823
|$10,180.00
|T50
|Noah Goodwin (+15000)
|284 / 4
|4.823
|$10,180.00
|T54
|Troy Merritt (+30000)
|285 / 5
|3.718
|$9,460.00
|T54
|Joel Girrbach (+60000)
|285 / 5
|n/a (non-member)
|$9,460.00
|T54
|Max Kieffer (+17000)
|285 / 5
|n/a (non-member)
|$9,460.00
|T54
|Marcus Byrd (+35000)
|285 / 5
|n/a (non-member)
|$9,460.00
|T58
|MJ Daffue (+35000)
|286 / 6
|3.236
|$9,160.00
|T58
|Hamish Brown (+35000)
|286 / 6
|n/a (non-member)
|$9,160.00
|T58
|Cristobal Del Solar (+20000)
|286 / 6
|3.236
|$9,160.00
|T61
|Tommy Gainey (+100000)
|287 / 7
|2.862
|$8,920.00
|T61
|Lanto Griffin (+8000)
|287 / 7
|2.862
|$8,920.00
|T61
|Carl Yuan (+27000)
|287 / 7
|2.862
|$8,920.00
|T64
|Braden Thornberry (+40000)
|288 / 8
|2.489
|$8,680.00
|T64
|Callum Shinkwin (+17000)
|288 / 8
|n/a (non-member)
|$8,680.00
|T64
|Jonathan Byrd (+40000)
|288 / 8
|2.489
|$8,680.00
|T67
|Mark Hubbard (+2800)
|289 / 9
|2.178
|$8,480.00
|T67
|Stephen Stallings Jr. (+75000)
|289 / 9
|n/a (non-member)
|$8,480.00
When the third round concluded on Sunday morning, Mouw sat T25 and seven strokes back of Peterson’s lead. The eventual champ then converted nine of his 17 scoring opportunities, and then waited and waited some more until Peterson ultimately settled for a par 4 at the finishing hole.
The 24-year-old Mouw joins Karl Vilips (Puerto Rico Open) and Aldrich Potgieter (Rocket Classic) as winners in his rookie class. In addition to a membership exemption as a winner through 2027, Mouw banks spots in the 2026 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship and the PGA Championship. He was +7000 to win the Additional Event pre-tournament at FanDuel.
Both Mouw and Peterson have endured typical struggles as first-time PGA TOUR members, but the lefty was a yawning +27000 in the outright market.
A year ago, Luke Clanton was the tournament favorite as an amateur. This time it was 2024 PGA TOUR University valedictorian Michael Thorbjornsen at +1600 in the field of 156. He finished T14.
