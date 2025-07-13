Points and payouts: See what each player earned at ISCO Championship

With a bogey-free, 9-under 61 in his final round of the ISCO Championship – during which he was slotted in the ninth-to-last threesome – William Mouw posted 10-under 270 at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky, to prevail by one stroke over fellow PGA TOUR rookie Paul Peterson. Mouw is the fifth consecutive first-time winner of the tournament. His payouts include 300 FedExCup points and $720,000 in earnings from the total purse of $4 million.