2H AGO

Points and payouts: See what each player earned at ISCO Championship

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

William Mouw’s interview after winning ISCO Championship

William Mouw earns $720K, 300 FedExCup points for maiden title at ISCO

    Written by Rob Bolton

    The longest active streak of breakthrough winners on the PGA TOUR just got longer. And not only that, the latest came from way, way outside to join the parade.

    With a bogey-free, 9-under 61 in his final round of the ISCO Championship – during which he was slotted in the ninth-to-last threesome – William Mouw posted 10-under 270 at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky, to prevail by one stroke over fellow PGA TOUR rookie Paul Peterson. Mouw is the fifth consecutive first-time winner of the tournament. His payouts include 300 FedExCup points and $720,000 in earnings from the total purse of $4 million.

    Scroll past the table below for more analysis and insight.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1William Mouw (+7000)270 / -10300.000$720,000.00
    2Paul Peterson (+27000)271 / -9165.000$436,000.00
    3Manuel Elvira (+20000)273 / -7n/a (non-member)$276,000.00
    T4Vince Whaley (+2500)274 / -672.500$180,000.00
    T4David Skinns (+12000)274 / -672.500$180,000.00
    T6Jackson Koivun - a (n/a)275 / -5n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    T6Patrick Fishburn (+3500)275 / -557.500$145,000.00
    T8Ben Kohles (+9000)276 / -440.000$113,333.33
    T8Chad Ramey (+7500)276 / -440.000$113,333.33
    T8Nick Hardy (+9000)276 / -440.000$113,333.33
    T8Kevin Kisner (+60000)276 / -440.000$113,333.33
    T8Taylor Montgomery (+10000)276 / -440.000$113,333.33
    T8Luke List (+6000)276 / -440.000$113,333.33
    T14Cameron Champ (+2800)277 / -328.303$63,400.00
    T14Scott Piercy (+17000)277 / -328.303$63,400.00
    T14Michael Thorbjornsen (+1600)277 / -328.303$63,400.00
    T14Peter Malnati (+30000)277 / -328.303$63,400.00
    T14Will Gordon (+8000)277 / -328.303$63,400.00
    T14Thomas Rosenmueller (+8000)277 / -328.303$63,400.00
    T14Hayden Springer (+5500)277 / -328.303$63,400.00
    T14Beau Hossler (+3000)277 / -328.303$63,400.00
    T14Trevor Cone (+11000)277 / -328.303$63,400.00
    T14Chan Kim (+5500)277 / -328.303$63,400.00
    T24Matt NeSmith (+22000)278 / -221.622$37,000.00
    T24Alexander Levy (+60000)278 / -2n/a (non-member)$37,000.00
    T24Will Chandler (+40000)278 / -221.622$37,000.00
    T24Gordon Sargent (+8000)278 / -221.622$37,000.00
    T28David Lipsky (+11000)279 / -116.956$28,000.00
    T28Ben Silverman (+11000)279 / -116.956$28,000.00
    T28Harry Higgs (+8000)279 / -116.956$28,000.00
    T28Steven Fisk (+5000)279 / -116.956$28,000.00
    T28S.H. Kim (+4500)279 / -116.956$28,000.00
    T28Zac Blair (+15000)279 / -116.956$28,000.00
    T34Ricky Castillo (+5500)280 / E12.133$21,333.33
    T34Martin Laird (+11000)280 / E12.133$21,333.33
    T34Rico Hoey (+2200)280 / E12.133$21,333.33
    T34Wenyi Ding (+10000)280 / En/a (non-member)$21,333.33
    T34Ben Martin (+11000)280 / E12.133$21,333.33
    T34Callum Tarren (+17000)280 / En/a (non-member)$21,333.33
    T40Jack Senior (+27000)281 / 1n/a (non-member)$16,600.00
    T40Ivan Cantero Gutierrez (+11000)281 / 1n/a (non-member)$16,600.00
    T40Emiliano Grillo (+1800)281 / 18.711$16,600.00
    T40Marcus Armitage (+12000)281 / 1n/a (non-member)$16,600.00
    T40Josh Teater (+22000)281 / 1n/a (non-member)$16,600.00
    T45Conor Purcell (+30000)282 / 2n/a (non-member)$13,000.00
    T45Jackson Suber (+7500)282 / 26.378$13,000.00
    T45Frankie Capan III (+30000)282 / 26.378$13,000.00
    T45Kris Ventura (+4500)282 / 26.378$13,000.00
    49James Hahn (+50000)283 / 35.600$11,160.00
    T50Chez Reavie (+35000)284 / 44.823$10,180.00
    T50Angel Ayora (+5500)284 / 4n/a (non-member)$10,180.00
    T50Rafael Campos (+30000)284 / 44.823$10,180.00
    T50Noah Goodwin (+15000)284 / 44.823$10,180.00
    T54Troy Merritt (+30000)285 / 53.718$9,460.00
    T54Joel Girrbach (+60000)285 / 5n/a (non-member)$9,460.00
    T54Max Kieffer (+17000)285 / 5n/a (non-member)$9,460.00
    T54Marcus Byrd (+35000)285 / 5n/a (non-member)$9,460.00
    T58MJ Daffue (+35000)286 / 63.236$9,160.00
    T58Hamish Brown (+35000)286 / 6n/a (non-member)$9,160.00
    T58Cristobal Del Solar (+20000)286 / 63.236$9,160.00
    T61Tommy Gainey (+100000)287 / 72.862$8,920.00
    T61Lanto Griffin (+8000)287 / 72.862$8,920.00
    T61Carl Yuan (+27000)287 / 72.862$8,920.00
    T64Braden Thornberry (+40000)288 / 82.489$8,680.00
    T64Callum Shinkwin (+17000)288 / 8n/a (non-member)$8,680.00
    T64Jonathan Byrd (+40000)288 / 82.489$8,680.00
    T67Mark Hubbard (+2800)289 / 92.178$8,480.00
    T67Stephen Stallings Jr. (+75000)289 / 9n/a (non-member)$8,480.00

    NOTE: Points and payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.

    When the third round concluded on Sunday morning, Mouw sat T25 and seven strokes back of Peterson’s lead. The eventual champ then converted nine of his 17 scoring opportunities, and then waited and waited some more until Peterson ultimately settled for a par 4 at the finishing hole.

    The 24-year-old Mouw joins Karl Vilips (Puerto Rico Open) and Aldrich Potgieter (Rocket Classic) as winners in his rookie class. In addition to a membership exemption as a winner through 2027, Mouw banks spots in the 2026 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship and the PGA Championship. He was +7000 to win the Additional Event pre-tournament at FanDuel.

    Both Mouw and Peterson have endured typical struggles as first-time PGA TOUR members, but the lefty was a yawning +27000 in the outright market.

    A year ago, Luke Clanton was the tournament favorite as an amateur. This time it was 2024 PGA TOUR University valedictorian Michael Thorbjornsen at +1600 in the field of 156. He finished T14.

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

    Image for article.
    Jul 13, 2025

    Allan completes first wire-to-wire victory in DICK'S Open history

    Daily Wrap Up
    Image for article.
    Jul 13, 2025

    Mouw shoots 9-under 61 to win ISCO Championship for his first PGA TOUR title

    Daily Wrap Up
    Image for article.
    Jul 13, 2025

    Winner's bag: See 15-year-old irons, other equipment Mouw used to win maiden title at ISCO

    Winner's Bag
