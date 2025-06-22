Points and payouts: Keegan Bradley wins $3.6M, 700 FedExCup points at Travelers Championship

Bradley was +3500 to prevail pre-tournament at FanDuel. That was tied for 10th-shortest in the field of 72 for the last of eight Signature Events this season. With 700 FedExCup points, the eight-time PGA TOUR winner rises to eighth in the FedExCup. In addition to $3.6 million in prize money, which increases his margin atop the tournament’s all-time money list, he secures exemptions into the 2026 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship and the Masters. (He already had earned a spot at the PGA Championship next year with his T8 at Quail Hollow Club in May.) Bradley’s PGA TOUR membership exemption extends another year to his age-42 season of 2028.