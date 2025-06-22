Points and payouts: Keegan Bradley wins $3.6M, 700 FedExCup points at Travelers Championship
Written by Rob Bolton
If anyone was going to spoil Tommy Fleetwood’s bid for a breakthrough victory at the Travelers Championship, it might as well have been the native son of New England, Keegan Bradley.
After Fleetwood failed to roll in a par from just outside Bradley’s look at birdie on the par-4 18th hole at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, on Sunday, the star from Vermont converted his birdie to win the tournament for the second time in three years. After setting the course tournament record at 23-under 257 in 2023, all it took was 15-under 265 this time. Bradley posted 2-under 68 to Fleetwood’s 2-over 72 in the finale.
Fleetwood is beloved by fans everywhere, and he’d no doubt cite that he’s alone responsible for spoiling his celebration when he failed to find the green from the fairway at the last, but Bradley was the fan favorite of the only tournament on the PGA TOUR in this region. Fleetwood settles for his sixth career runner-up finish in 159 PGA TOUR starts.
Bradley was +3500 to prevail pre-tournament at FanDuel. That was tied for 10th-shortest in the field of 72 for the last of eight Signature Events this season. With 700 FedExCup points, the eight-time PGA TOUR winner rises to eighth in the FedExCup. In addition to $3.6 million in prize money, which increases his margin atop the tournament’s all-time money list, he secures exemptions into the 2026 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship and the Masters. (He already had earned a spot at the PGA Championship next year with his T8 at Quail Hollow Club in May.) Bradley’s PGA TOUR membership exemption extends another year to his age-42 season of 2028.
Not only was Fleetwood after his PGA TOUR coronation to go with seven DP World Tour titles, he would have been the first first-time winner in the two-year history of the Signature Events. At +3300 to win, he was the only PGA TOUR non-winner inside the 14 shortest in that market, a testament to his relentless excellence across time. He was 17th in the Official World Golf Ranking upon arrival and hasn’t slipped outside the top 50 since crashing in May of 2017.
Keegan Bradley's interview after winning Travelers
A secondary disappointment for the 34-year-old from England is that he shares second place. That’s because Russell Henley (+3500) walked off his closing, 1-under 69 with a birdie conversion from just inside 52 feet.
Elsewhere...
Speaking of memorable walk-offs, J.J. Spaun piggybacked his U.S. Open victory with a T14. He improved his score in every round through a field-best 63 on Sunday. He was +5500 to win the Travelers.
Not only was Scottie Scheffler defending his playoff victory from a year ago, but he was also the tournament favorite (+300) as usual. He opened in style with an 8-under 62 to co-lead, but eventually drifted in a two-way T6 with Rory McIlroy, who was second-shortest at +1200. While the finish was relatively pedestrian for Scheffler, the same result is encouraging for McIlroy, who has been searching for motivation and seeking to regain footing since completing the career Grand Slam at the Masters.
Brian Harman (+9000) has been clockwork at TPC River Highlands. With his eighth-place finish, he’s rattled off five straight top 10s in the tournament and in seven of the last eight.
In the field on a sponsor exemption, freshly minted PGA TOUR member Luke Clanton placed T34. He was +10000 to win.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Keegan Bradley (+3500)
|265 / -15
|700.000
|$3,600,000.00
|T2
|Tommy Fleetwood (+3300)
|266 / -14
|375.000
|$1,760,000.00
|T2
|Russell Henley (+3500)
|266 / -14
|375.000
|$1,760,000.00
|T4
|Harris English (+7500)
|267 / -13
|312.500
|$880,000.00
|T4
|Jason Day (+7500)
|267 / -13
|312.500
|$880,000.00
|T6
|Scottie Scheffler (+300)
|268 / -12
|250.000
|$695,000.00
|T6
|Rory McIlroy (+1200)
|268 / -12
|250.000
|$695,000.00
|8
|Brian Harman (+9000)
|270 / -10
|200.000
|$620,000.00
|T9
|Harry Hall (+11000)
|271 / -9
|151.667
|$540,000.00
|T9
|Justin Thomas (+3000)
|271 / -9
|151.667
|$540,000.00
|T9
|Lucas Glover (+17000)
|271 / -9
|151.667
|$540,000.00
|T12
|Patrick Cantlay (+2200)
|272 / -8
|115.000
|$440,000.00
|T12
|Denny McCarthy (+10000)
|272 / -8
|115.000
|$440,000.00
|T14
|Byeong Hun An (+15000)
|273 / -7
|90.000
|$360,000.00
|T14
|Ben Griffin (+5500)
|273 / -7
|90.000
|$360,000.00
|T14
|J.J. Spaun (+5500)
|273 / -7
|90.000
|$360,000.00
|T17
|Ryan Fox (+11000)
|274 / -6
|54.750
|$252,562.50
|T17
|Robert MacIntyre (+4000)
|274 / -6
|54.750
|$252,562.50
|T17
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+10000)
|274 / -6
|54.750
|$252,562.50
|T17
|Maverick McNealy (+5500)
|274 / -6
|54.750
|$252,562.50
|T17
|Sam Burns (+4000)
|274 / -6
|54.750
|$252,562.50
|T17
|Aaron Rai (+5500)
|274 / -6
|54.750
|$252,562.50
|T17
|Nick Taylor (+10000)
|274 / -6
|54.750
|$252,562.50
|T17
|Wyndham Clark (+9000)
|274 / -6
|54.750
|$252,562.50
|T25
|Bud Cauley (+10000)
|275 / -5
|38.000
|$154,500.00
|T25
|Kevin Yu (+12000)
|275 / -5
|38.000
|$154,500.00
|T25
|Davis Thompson (+10000)
|275 / -5
|38.000
|$154,500.00
|T25
|Austin Eckroat (+22000)
|275 / -5
|38.000
|$154,500.00
|T25
|Taylor Pendrith (+7000)
|275 / -5
|38.000
|$154,500.00
|T30
|Adam Scott (+6500)
|276 / -4
|30.250
|$125,375.00
|T30
|Andrew Novak (+12000)
|276 / -4
|30.250
|$125,375.00
|T30
|Alex Noren (+12000)
|276 / -4
|30.250
|$125,375.00
|T30
|Hideki Matsuyama (+6000)
|276 / -4
|30.250
|$125,375.00
|T34
|Luke Clanton (+10000)
|277 / -3
|25.750
|$108,750.00
|T34
|Stephan Jaeger (+17000)
|277 / -3
|25.750
|$108,750.00
|T36
|Gary Woodland (+17000)
|278 / -2
|21.625
|$90,500.00
|T36
|Ludvig Åberg (+2500)
|278 / -2
|21.625
|$90,500.00
|T36
|Rickie Fowler (+10000)
|278 / -2
|21.625
|$90,500.00
|T36
|Max Greyserman (+10000)
|278 / -2
|21.625
|$90,500.00
|T36
|Joe Highsmith (+40000)
|278 / -2
|21.625
|$90,500.00
|T36
|Jhonattan Vegas (+17000)
|278 / -2
|21.625
|$90,500.00
|T42
|Collin Morikawa (+1800)
|279 / -1
|18.000
|$72,000.00
|T42
|Daniel Berger (+5000)
|279 / -1
|18.000
|$72,000.00
|T42
|Michael Kim (+12000)
|279 / -1
|18.000
|$72,000.00
|T45
|Tom Kim (+10000)
|280 / E
|14.357
|$54,285.71
|T45
|Shane Lowry (+5000)
|280 / E
|14.357
|$54,285.71
|T45
|J.T. Poston (+8000)
|280 / E
|14.357
|$54,285.71
|T45
|Sepp Straka (+3500)
|280 / E
|14.357
|$54,285.71
|T45
|Sam Stevens (+11000)
|280 / E
|14.357
|$54,285.71
|T45
|Tom Hoge (+11000)
|280 / E
|14.357
|$54,285.71
|T45
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+15000)
|280 / E
|14.357
|$54,285.71
|T52
|Cameron Young (+5000)
|281 / 1
|11.750
|$46,500.00
|T52
|Jacob Bridgeman (+22000)
|281 / 1
|11.750
|$46,500.00
|T54
|Akshay Bhatia (+7500)
|282 / 2
|10.500
|$45,500.00
|T54
|Ryan Gerard (+11000)
|282 / 2
|10.500
|$45,500.00
|T54
|Max Homa (+11000)
|282 / 2
|10.500
|$45,500.00
|T57
|Adam Hadwin (+50000)
|283 / 3
|8.813
|$43,750.00
|T57
|Matthieu Pavon (+35000)
|283 / 3
|8.813
|$43,750.00
|T57
|Cam Davis (+35000)
|283 / 3
|8.813
|$43,750.00
|T57
|Davis Riley (+15000)
|283 / 3
|8.813
|$43,750.00
|T61
|Xander Schauffele (+1600)
|284 / 4
|7.875
|$42,250.00
|T61
|Sungjae Im (+6500)
|284 / 4
|7.875
|$42,250.00
|T63
|Min Woo Lee (+9000)
|285 / 5
|7.375
|$41,250.00
|T63
|Thomas Detry (+11000)
|285 / 5
|7.375
|$41,250.00
|65
|Mackenzie Hughes (+8000)
|287 / 7
|7.000
|$40,500.00
|T66
|Tony Finau (+7500)
|291 / 11
|6.625
|$39,750.00
|T66
|Nick Dunlap (+75000)
|291 / 11
|6.625
|$39,750.00
