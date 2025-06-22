PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
52M AGO

Points and payouts: Keegan Bradley wins $3.6M, 700 FedExCup points at Travelers Championship

3 Min Read

Golfbet News

    Written by Rob Bolton

    If anyone was going to spoil Tommy Fleetwood’s bid for a breakthrough victory at the Travelers Championship, it might as well have been the native son of New England, Keegan Bradley.

    After Fleetwood failed to roll in a par from just outside Bradley’s look at birdie on the par-4 18th hole at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, on Sunday, the star from Vermont converted his birdie to win the tournament for the second time in three years. After setting the course tournament record at 23-under 257 in 2023, all it took was 15-under 265 this time. Bradley posted 2-under 68 to Fleetwood’s 2-over 72 in the finale.

    Fleetwood is beloved by fans everywhere, and he’d no doubt cite that he’s alone responsible for spoiling his celebration when he failed to find the green from the fairway at the last, but Bradley was the fan favorite of the only tournament on the PGA TOUR in this region. Fleetwood settles for his sixth career runner-up finish in 159 PGA TOUR starts.

    Bradley was +3500 to prevail pre-tournament at FanDuel. That was tied for 10th-shortest in the field of 72 for the last of eight Signature Events this season. With 700 FedExCup points, the eight-time PGA TOUR winner rises to eighth in the FedExCup. In addition to $3.6 million in prize money, which increases his margin atop the tournament’s all-time money list, he secures exemptions into the 2026 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship and the Masters. (He already had earned a spot at the PGA Championship next year with his T8 at Quail Hollow Club in May.) Bradley’s PGA TOUR membership exemption extends another year to his age-42 season of 2028.

    Not only was Fleetwood after his PGA TOUR coronation to go with seven DP World Tour titles, he would have been the first first-time winner in the two-year history of the Signature Events. At +3300 to win, he was the only PGA TOUR non-winner inside the 14 shortest in that market, a testament to his relentless excellence across time. He was 17th in the Official World Golf Ranking upon arrival and hasn’t slipped outside the top 50 since crashing in May of 2017.


    A secondary disappointment for the 34-year-old from England is that he shares second place. That’s because Russell Henley (+3500) walked off his closing, 1-under 69 with a birdie conversion from just inside 52 feet.

    Elsewhere...

    Speaking of memorable walk-offs, J.J. Spaun piggybacked his U.S. Open victory with a T14. He improved his score in every round through a field-best 63 on Sunday. He was +5500 to win the Travelers.

    Not only was Scottie Scheffler defending his playoff victory from a year ago, but he was also the tournament favorite (+300) as usual. He opened in style with an 8-under 62 to co-lead, but eventually drifted in a two-way T6 with Rory McIlroy, who was second-shortest at +1200. While the finish was relatively pedestrian for Scheffler, the same result is encouraging for McIlroy, who has been searching for motivation and seeking to regain footing since completing the career Grand Slam at the Masters.

    Brian Harman (+9000) has been clockwork at TPC River Highlands. With his eighth-place finish, he’s rattled off five straight top 10s in the tournament and in seven of the last eight.

    In the field on a sponsor exemption, freshly minted PGA TOUR member Luke Clanton placed T34. He was +10000 to win.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, FanDuel.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Keegan Bradley (+3500)265 / -15700.000$3,600,000.00
    T2Tommy Fleetwood (+3300)266 / -14375.000$1,760,000.00
    T2Russell Henley (+3500)266 / -14375.000$1,760,000.00
    T4Harris English (+7500)267 / -13312.500$880,000.00
    T4Jason Day (+7500)267 / -13312.500$880,000.00
    T6Scottie Scheffler (+300)268 / -12250.000$695,000.00
    T6Rory McIlroy (+1200)268 / -12250.000$695,000.00
    8Brian Harman (+9000)270 / -10200.000$620,000.00
    T9Harry Hall (+11000)271 / -9151.667$540,000.00
    T9Justin Thomas (+3000)271 / -9151.667$540,000.00
    T9Lucas Glover (+17000)271 / -9151.667$540,000.00
    T12Patrick Cantlay (+2200)272 / -8115.000$440,000.00
    T12Denny McCarthy (+10000)272 / -8115.000$440,000.00
    T14Byeong Hun An (+15000)273 / -790.000$360,000.00
    T14Ben Griffin (+5500)273 / -790.000$360,000.00
    T14J.J. Spaun (+5500)273 / -790.000$360,000.00
    T17Ryan Fox (+11000)274 / -654.750$252,562.50
    T17Robert MacIntyre (+4000)274 / -654.750$252,562.50
    T17Matt Fitzpatrick (+10000)274 / -654.750$252,562.50
    T17Maverick McNealy (+5500)274 / -654.750$252,562.50
    T17Sam Burns (+4000)274 / -654.750$252,562.50
    T17Aaron Rai (+5500)274 / -654.750$252,562.50
    T17Nick Taylor (+10000)274 / -654.750$252,562.50
    T17Wyndham Clark (+9000)274 / -654.750$252,562.50
    T25Bud Cauley (+10000)275 / -538.000$154,500.00
    T25Kevin Yu (+12000)275 / -538.000$154,500.00
    T25Davis Thompson (+10000)275 / -538.000$154,500.00
    T25Austin Eckroat (+22000)275 / -538.000$154,500.00
    T25Taylor Pendrith (+7000)275 / -538.000$154,500.00
    T30Adam Scott (+6500)276 / -430.250$125,375.00
    T30Andrew Novak (+12000)276 / -430.250$125,375.00
    T30Alex Noren (+12000)276 / -430.250$125,375.00
    T30Hideki Matsuyama (+6000)276 / -430.250$125,375.00
    T34Luke Clanton (+10000)277 / -325.750$108,750.00
    T34Stephan Jaeger (+17000)277 / -325.750$108,750.00
    T36Gary Woodland (+17000)278 / -221.625$90,500.00
    T36Ludvig Åberg (+2500)278 / -221.625$90,500.00
    T36Rickie Fowler (+10000)278 / -221.625$90,500.00
    T36Max Greyserman (+10000)278 / -221.625$90,500.00
    T36Joe Highsmith (+40000)278 / -221.625$90,500.00
    T36Jhonattan Vegas (+17000)278 / -221.625$90,500.00
    T42Collin Morikawa (+1800)279 / -118.000$72,000.00
    T42Daniel Berger (+5000)279 / -118.000$72,000.00
    T42Michael Kim (+12000)279 / -118.000$72,000.00
    T45Tom Kim (+10000)280 / E14.357$54,285.71
    T45Shane Lowry (+5000)280 / E14.357$54,285.71
    T45J.T. Poston (+8000)280 / E14.357$54,285.71
    T45Sepp Straka (+3500)280 / E14.357$54,285.71
    T45Sam Stevens (+11000)280 / E14.357$54,285.71
    T45Tom Hoge (+11000)280 / E14.357$54,285.71
    T45Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+15000)280 / E14.357$54,285.71
    T52Cameron Young (+5000)281 / 111.750$46,500.00
    T52Jacob Bridgeman (+22000)281 / 111.750$46,500.00
    T54Akshay Bhatia (+7500)282 / 210.500$45,500.00
    T54Ryan Gerard (+11000)282 / 210.500$45,500.00
    T54Max Homa (+11000)282 / 210.500$45,500.00
    T57Adam Hadwin (+50000)283 / 38.813$43,750.00
    T57Matthieu Pavon (+35000)283 / 38.813$43,750.00
    T57Cam Davis (+35000)283 / 38.813$43,750.00
    T57Davis Riley (+15000)283 / 38.813$43,750.00
    T61Xander Schauffele (+1600)284 / 47.875$42,250.00
    T61Sungjae Im (+6500)284 / 47.875$42,250.00
    T63Min Woo Lee (+9000)285 / 57.375$41,250.00
    T63Thomas Detry (+11000)285 / 57.375$41,250.00
    65Mackenzie Hughes (+8000)287 / 77.000$40,500.00
    T66Tony Finau (+7500)291 / 116.625$39,750.00
    T66Nick Dunlap (+75000)291 / 116.625$39,750.00

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

    Official

    Travelers Championship

    1

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    +2

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T4

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T6

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    8

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T9

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T9

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T14

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3
