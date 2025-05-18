Points and payouts: Scottie Scheffler takes FedExCup top spot with PGA win, earns $3.42M
Scottie Scheffler reaches 15 career wins
Written by Rob Bolton
In his pre-tournament meeting with the media for the PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler promptly dismissed the notion that the narrative concerning his relative inexperience at Quail Hollow Club was a nonstarter, even though his only prior look was as a participant in the 2022 Presidents Cup. By Sunday, he provided the ultimate evidence.
In posting 11-under 273 on the par 71 in Charlotte, North Carolina, Scheffler prevailed by five strokes over a trio of runners-up. It’s his third victory in a major (2022 and 2024 Masters) and second of the 2025 season (THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson). It’s also the fourth time in his career that he’s won in consecutive starts. (He hasn’t strung together three in a row ... yet.)
After opening with respective rounds of 69 and 68, Scheffler built a three-shot cushion with a third-round 65. His closing 71 occurred on the day when scoring was easiest for any round (72.150), but as often is the case en route to paydirt, it never hurts to have help.
Jon Rahm was responsible for easing up on pressuring Scheffler as they approached the finish line. The Spaniard played the "Green Mile" – Nos. 16, 17 and 18 – in 5-over par and came to rest seven strokes back of Scheffler, who closed par-par-bogey. With odds of +1800, Rahm was the fourth-shortest to win pre-tournament at FanDuel.
As always, Scheffer was the shortest on the board at just +400. The 750 FedExCup points he collects lifts him to the top of the FedExCup standings by just 12.389 points over three-time winner Rory McIlroy (+450). The 2025 Masters champ was second-shortest at +450 and arrived at Quail Hollow as the course favorite what with four victories in the non-major hosted by the PGA TOUR.
Scheffler also banks $3,420,000 and a lifetime exemption into the PGA Championship. He already possesses the same for the Masters, but he’s now exempt through the 2029 editions of the U.S. Open and The Open Championship as a result of Sunday’s triumph.
Scottie Scheffler closes on 72nd hole to seal victory at PGA Championship
Third-shortest at +1000, Bryson DeChambeau shared second to improve on his faded T5 at the Masters. He’ll be the defending champion at Oakmont Country Club for the U.S. Open in a month.
The prize package for the other two at T2, Harris English (+20000) and Davis Riley (+50000), includes a plethora of perks, one of which extends to many others. In addition to their seven-figure payday for a career-best performance in a major for both, all 16 golfers who finished inside the top 15 at Quail Hollow earned an exemption into the 2026 PGA Championship.
Elsewhere...
Jhonattan Vegas teased early at +60000 to win. He led outright after the first and second rounds but scored 3-over after the cut to settle for a slice of a three-way T5, six swings behind the champ. It’s the Venezuelan’s first top 20 in 15 career starts in the majors.
Among the nine who tied for eighth were Joaquin Niemann (+3500) and Matt Fitzpatrick (+17000). It’s Niemann’s first career top 15 in 24 appearances in the majors, while Fitzpatrick hadn’t cracked a top 15 anywhere since a T5 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday almost a year ago.
Alex Noren (+35000) checked up another stroke back at T17. He was alone in second after three rounds. It was the Swede’s second start since missing considerable time to heal following a tear to a hamstring and a glute.
In his first title defense as a major champion, Xander Schauffele (+2200) placed T28. As did Ryan Fox (+27000), who was fresh off his breakthrough victory at the ONEfirst Myrtle Beach Classic that yielded the exemption into the PGA Championship.
Justin Thomas (+2000) missed the cut by two. He was the winner of the PGA Championship when it was last contested at Quail Hollow in 2017.
NOTE: Points and payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, FanDuel.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS AND ELIGIBILITY POINTS EARNED
|EARNINGS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler (+400)
|273/ -11
|750.000
|$3,420,000.00
|T2
|Bryson DeChambeau (+1000)
|278/ -6
|not eligible
|$1,418,666.67
|T2
|Harris English (+20000)
|278/ -6
|391.667
|$1,418,666.67
|T2
|Davis Riley (+50000)
|278/ -6
|391.667
|$1,418,666.67
|T5
|Taylor Pendrith (+17000)
|279/ -5
|275.000
|$694,700.00
|T5
|J.T. Poston (+20000)
|279/ -5
|275.000
|$694,700.00
|T5
|Jhonattan Vegas (+60000)
|279/ -5
|275.000
|$694,700.00
|T8
|Keegan Bradley (+12000)
|280/ -4
|143.333
|$454,781.11
|T8
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+17000)
|280/ -4
|143.333
|$454,781.11
|T8
|Ryan Gerard (+35000)
|280/ -4
|143.333
|$454,781.11
|T8
|Ben Griffin (+27000)
|280/ -4
|143.333
|$454,781.11
|T8
|Joe Highsmith (+75000)
|280/ -4
|143.333
|$454,781.11
|T8
|Si Woo Kim (+12000)
|280/ -4
|143.333
|$454,781.11
|T8
|Denny McCarthy (+17000)
|280/ -4
|143.333
|$454,781.11
|T8
|Joaquin Niemann (+3500)
|280/ -4
|not eligible
|$454,781.11
|T8
|Jon Rahm (+1800)
|280/ -4
|not eligible
|$454,781.11
|T17
|Alex Noren (+35000)
|281/ -3
|72.500
|$290,925.00
|T17
|Matt Wallace (+50000)
|281/ -3
|72.500
|$290,925.00
|T19
|Sam Burns (+12000)
|282/ -2
|52.000
|$193,442.22
|T19
|Corey Conners (+7000)
|282/ -2
|52.000
|$193,442.22
|T19
|Cam Davis (+40000)
|282/ -2
|52.000
|$193,442.22
|T19
|Tony Finau (+11000)
|282/ -2
|52.000
|$193,442.22
|T19
|Harry Hall (+40000)
|282/ -2
|52.000
|$193,442.22
|T19
|Beau Hossler (+75000)
|282/ -2
|52.000
|$193,442.22
|T19
|Taylor Moore (+25000)
|282/ -2
|52.000
|$193,442.22
|T19
|Aaron Rai (+15000)
|282/ -2
|52.000
|$193,442.22
|T19
|Adam Scott (+20000)
|282/ -2
|52.000
|$193,442.22
|T28
|Ryan Fox (+27000)
|283/ -1
|37.000
|$115,820.00
|T28
|Viktor Hovland (+5000)
|283/ -1
|37.000
|$115,820.00
|T28
|Marco Penge (+75000)
|283/ -1
|n/a (non-member)
|$115,820.00
|T28
|Xander Schauffele (+2200)
|283/ -1
|37.000
|$115,820.00
|T28
|Alex Smalley (+25000)
|283/ -1
|37.000
|$115,820.00
|T33
|Daniel Berger (+10000)
|284/ E
|28.250
|$89,192.50
|T33
|Max Greyserman (+30000)
|284/ E
|28.250
|$89,192.50
|T33
|Maverick McNealy (+12000)
|284/ E
|28.250
|$89,192.50
|T33
|Thorbjørn Olesen (+27000)
|284/ E
|28.250
|$89,192.50
|T37
|Richard Bland (+100000)
|285/ 1
|not eligible
|$75,422.50
|T37
|Lucas Glover (+30000)
|285/ 1
|23.500
|$75,422.50
|T37
|Ryo Hisatsune (+50000)
|285/ 1
|23.500
|$75,422.50
|T37
|J.J. Spaun (+17000)
|285/ 1
|23.500
|$75,422.50
|T41
|Eric Cole (+40000)
|286/ 2
|19.125
|$60,676.67
|T41
|Nico Echavarria (+75000)
|286/ 2
|19.125
|$60,676.67
|T41
|Tommy Fleetwood (+4500)
|286/ 2
|19.125
|$60,676.67
|T41
|Nicolai Højgaard (+30000)
|286/ 2
|19.125
|$60,676.67
|T41
|Matthieu Pavon (+100000)
|286/ 2
|19.125
|$60,676.67
|T41
|Michael Thorbjornsen (+30000)
|286/ 2
|19.125
|$60,676.67
|T47
|Robert MacIntyre (+11000)
|287/ 3
|15.750
|$49,190.00
|T47
|Rory McIlroy (+450)
|287/ 3
|15.750
|$49,190.00
|T47
|Cameron Young (+22000)
|287/ 3
|15.750
|$49,190.00
|T50
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+60000)
|288/ 4
|13.050
|$40,674.00
|T50
|Wyndham Clark (+11000)
|288/ 4
|13.050
|$40,674.00
|T50
|Tom McKibbin (+40000)
|288/ 4
|13.050
|$40,674.00
|T50
|Collin Morikawa (+2500)
|288/ 4
|13.050
|$40,674.00
|T50
|Kevin Yu (+30000)
|288/ 4
|13.050
|$40,674.00
|T55
|Brian Campbell (+100000)
|289/ 5
|10.500
|$32,138.00
|T55
|Rafael Campos (+100000)
|289/ 5
|10.500
|$32,138.00
|T55
|Garrick Higgo (+60000)
|289/ 5
|10.500
|$32,138.00
|T55
|Michael Kim (+20000)
|289/ 5
|10.500
|$32,138.00
|T55
|Chris Kirk (+35000)
|289/ 5
|10.500
|$32,138.00
|T60
|Luke Donald (+100000)
|290/ 6
|8.030
|$27,014.29
|T60
|Brian Harman (+22000)
|290/ 6
|8.030
|$27,014.29
|T60
|Tyrrell Hatton (+5000)
|290/ 6
|not eligible
|$27,014.29
|T60
|Max Homa (+17000)
|290/ 6
|8.036
|$27,014.29
|T60
|Justin Lower (+75000)
|290/ 6
|8.036
|$27,014.29
|T60
|David Puig (+12000)
|290/ 6
|not eligible
|$27,014.29
|T60
|Sam Stevens (+30000)
|290/ 6
|8.036
|$27,014.29
|T67
|Austin Eckroat (+40000)
|291/ 7
|6.750
|$24,926.67
|T67
|Sergio Garcia (+15000)
|291/ 7
|not eligible
|$24,926.67
|T67
|Rasmus Højgaard (+20000)
|291/ 7
|6.750
|$24,926.67
|70
|Stephan Jaeger (+22000)
|292/ 8
|6.250
|$24,240.00
|71
|Tom Kim (+20000)
|293/ 9
|6.000
|$23,940.00
|T72
|Bud Cauley (+30000)
|294/ 10
|5.625
|$23,655.00
|T72
|Elvis Smylie (+100000)
|294/ 10
|n/a (non-member)
|$23,655.00
|74
|Byeong Hun An (+15000)
|297/ 13
|5.250
|$23,420.00
