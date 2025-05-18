Points and payouts: Scottie Scheffler takes FedExCup top spot with PGA win, earns $3.42M

As always, Scheffer was the shortest on the board at just +400. The 750 FedExCup points he collects lifts him to the top of the FedExCup standings by just 12.389 points over three-time winner Rory McIlroy (+450). The 2025 Masters champ was second-shortest at +450 and arrived at Quail Hollow as the course favorite what with four victories in the non-major hosted by the PGA TOUR.