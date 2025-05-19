Golfbet recap: Top five takeaways following Scottie Scheffler's dominant win at PGA Championship

Yes, he’s able to win from behind – as seen at THE PLAYERS and Olympics last year, which featured furious final-round comebacks. But by nature he’s a front-runner, the type of player who remains steady while waiting for his opponents to flinch. It means the single-round implosions are few and far between, and the more frequent option is what we saw this week as he made fewer mistakes than the rest of his peers, then rebounded from them more quickly. It also means that the next time Scheffler is near the top of a major leaderboard, it might be a good time to get aggressive with a winning margin prop prediction.