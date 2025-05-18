PGA Championship: Live updates from Quail Hollow as Scottie Scheffler pursues first Wanamaker Trophy

5:02 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler regains the solo lead with a 9-foot birdie at the par-5 10th, moments after Jon Rahm's 14-foot birdie try at the par-4 12th curled just to the left side of the hole. Scheffler attacked the green in two from 285 yards but it trickled into a bunker just left of the green; he was short-sided but played a sublime splash shot to keep his birdie try in makeable range. He capitalized with a dead-center putt to start the second nine in encouraging fashion.