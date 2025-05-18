PGA Championship: Live updates from Quail Hollow as Scottie Scheffler pursues first Wanamaker Trophy
Scottie Scheffler drives the green to set up tap-in eagle at PGA Championship
Written by Staff
It's the final round of the 107th PGA Championship, as 54-hole leader Scottie Scheffler seeks his third major title and first Wanamaker Trophy. After building a five-stroke lead midway through the front nine Sunday, though, Scheffler's grip on the leaderboard has slipped some heading into the final stretch.
Scheffler broke from a crowded leaderboard with a third-round 65 in Charlotte, punctuated by a 5-under stretch across the last five holes Saturday as most contenders struggled down the daunting closing "Green Mile" trio. Scheffler stood 11-under through three rounds at the PGA Championship, three strokes clear of Sweden's Alex Noren. The world No. 1 turned in 2-over 37 Sunday to jumble things up, with chasers including two-time major champion Jon Rahm.
Keep it here for updates throughout Sunday's final round at Quail Hollow, as Scheffler looks to add another major to his Masters titles in 2022 and 2024. (All times are in ET.)
6:10 p.m.: Things have returned into Scheffler's favor, quickly, and suddenly he could have a tranquil walk down the Green Mile to his first PGA Championship title. The world No. 1 leads by five strokes with three holes to play.
Scheffler splits the fairway at the par-5 15th and stripes a 5-wood from 267 yards just over the back of the green, en route to a tap-in birdie to reach 12-under for the week. Meanwhile Rahm follows a bogey at 16 with a water ball and double bogey at the par-3 17th, falling back into a share of third place at 6-under. (J.T. Poston now holds second place at 7-under.)
Scheffler led by three into Sunday and built a five-stroke lead early on the first nine before struggling near the turn and falling into a share of the lead with a charging Rahm. For as quickly as Scheffler's ample lead disappeared, it has returned just as quickly.
5:50 p.m.: Scheffler gets up-and-down for birdie at the short par-4 14th, splashing a 25-yard bunker shot to 7 feet and draining the putt to return to 11-under for the week. He regains a two-stroke advantage over Rahm, who failed to birdie either 14 or 15 and is now in trouble at the par-4 16th.
It has been a topsy-turvy afternoon, in which Scheffler looked in control for most of the front nine before leaking some oil as Rahm surged. Now, things are turning back toward Scheffler as he eyes major title No. 3.
5:37 p.m.: Scheffler plays a proper tee shot to 25 feet at the 212-yard, par-3 13th, leading to a stress-free two-putt par. It's good to remain in the solo lead at 10-under, as Rahm fails to make birdie at the par-5 15th; his second shot rolls just over the green and into the back fringe, and his 36-foot eagle putt rolls 13 feet past the hole. Rahm tugs his birdie putt to the left, settling for pars on the scoreable 14th and 15th holes.
After gaining much of the momentum early on the second nine, Rahm has slowed at an inopportune time; his failure to take advantage of either 14 or 15 could prove crucial down the stretch.
Scheffler (thru 13) remains the solo leader at 10-under, one clear of Rahm (thru 15). Bryson DeChambeau (thru 16) and J.T. Poston (thru 14) share third place at 7-under.
5:27 p.m.: Scheffler plays a conventional hole at the par-4 12th, finding the fairway and wedging to 18 feet before two-putting for par to remain at 10-under. Up ahead at the short par-4 14th, Rahm can't convert a 7-foot birdie; it slides by and he remains at 9-under, one off the lead.
It's a spirited battle down the stretch at the 107th PGA Championship, as two two-time major champions each vie for their first Wanamaker Trophy.
5:15 p.m.: After falling one behind via Scheffler's birdie at 10, Rahm has a 19-foot birdie try at the par-3 13th that tracks toward the cup but sharply grazes the edge; Rahm settles for par.
Moments later, Scheffler has a 13-foot birdie try at 11 to regain a two-stroke advantage, but it narrowly misses on the left side. Scheffler remains 10-under total with seven holes to play, one stroke clear of Rahm.
Matt Fizpatrick (through 15) and J.T. Poston (through 12) share third place at 7-under.
5:02 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler regains the solo lead with a 9-foot birdie at the par-5 10th, moments after Jon Rahm's 14-foot birdie try at the par-4 12th curled just to the left side of the hole. Scheffler attacked the green in two from 285 yards but it trickled into a bunker just left of the green; he was short-sided but played a sublime splash shot to keep his birdie try in makeable range. He capitalized with a dead-center putt to start the second nine in encouraging fashion.
Scheffler returns to 10-under for the week, one stroke clear of Rahm.
4:50 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler's sizable cushion, once five strokes, is no longer.
Jon Rahm drains a 15-foot birdie at the par-4 11th, his third birdie in four holes, to match Scheffler at 9-under for the tournament. Rahm is now 3-under for the final round; Scheffler is 2-over for the day.
There's a three-way tie for third at 7-under, two strokes off the lead: Matt Fitzpatrick (thru 14), J.T. Poston (thru 10), and Alex Noren (thru 9).
4:42 p.m.: The board continues to tighten, just as it appeared Scheffler had an ironclad grip on the 107th PGA Championship. Having led by five shots earlier on the front nine, he makes the turn with just a one-stroke cushion.
After failing to get up-and-down for birdie at the short par-4 eighth, Scheffler makes bogey at the par-4 ninth; his tee shot catches the left rough, he plays his second shot into the fairway 61 yards short of the green, pitches his third into the fairway just past the green and gets up-and-down from 27 feet.
Scheffler turns in 2-over 37 and stands at 9-under total, one clear of Jon Rahm (thru 10), who has ascended the board with birdies at 8 and 10. Rahm trailed by five into Sunday but has made up ample ground at 2-under for the day.
4:14 p.m.: Scheffler can't take advantage of the reachable par-5 seventh as his tee shot catches the left rough; he lays up into the fairway, strikes a 101-yard wedge to 19 feet and two-putts for par. He stays at 10-under, but the lead has been cut to three strokes as his playing partner Noren makes birdie at the seventh to reach 7-under. Up ahead, Jon Rahm makes birdie at the par-4 eighth to reach 7-under as well.
3:53 p.m.: Is Scheffler giving the field some hope? Perhaps a slight bit. He misses the green left at the beastly par-3 sixth and can't get up-and-down; his 10-foot par putt narrowly burns the left edge. Scheffler falls back to 10-under, four strokes clear of a crowded tie for second at 6-under that now includes nine players.
Those at 6-under: Harris English (in the house), Matt Fitzpatrick (thru 10), Adam Scott (thru 10), Bryson DeChambeau (thru 9), Tony Finau (thru 9), Jhonattan Vegas (thru 8), Jon Rahm (thru 7), Davis Riley (thru 6) and Alex Noren (thru 6).
3:47 p.m.: When it looks like Scheffler might be leaking oil, he makes it clear that isn't the case. After flying the green with his 129-yard approach from the fairway bunker at the par-4 fifth, he slightly stubs his chip shot but then drains a slippery 18-footer for par, remaining at 11-under.
Up ahead at the par-3 sixth, Riley's tee shot finds the left greenside bunker en route to bogey, falling back to 6-under.
Scheffler's lead is five strokes once again.
3:38 p.m.: Riley makes a slam-dunk birdie at the par-5 fifth after missing the green left on approach, his pitch shot from 58 feet landing directly in the cup. He breaks from the second-place logjam and moves into solo second at 7-under, four strokes back of Scheffler, whose fairway-bunker approach at the par-4 fifth sails over the green.
3:32 p.m.: Scheffler's lead is now five strokes, as he has turned a jumbled leaderboard (as of Saturday afternoon) into a potential runaway.
Scheffler finds the green's front portion on the lengthy par-3 fourth and two-putts from 34 feet, draining a 6-footer for par to stay at 11-under. Meanwhile, his playing partner Noren finds the front greenside bunker and can't get up-and-down, his bogey dropping him into a four-way tie for second at 6-under.
3:20 p.m.: Scheffler finds the fairway at the par-4 third, tugs his second shot into a left greenside bunker, and plays a wondrous bunker shot to inside a foot for a tap-in par. Noren has a 14-foot birdie try to close the gap to three shots, but he can't convert. Scheffler remains at 11-under, four clear of Noren.
The mandate has been set for the chasers: Don't expect Scheffler to cede much ground in his pursuit of a third major title. Even if his approach play is a bit off-kilter, he will save it around the green. It will likely take a flurry of birdies for anyone else to seriously challenge for the Wanamaker.
3:07 p.m.: Scheffler quickly bounces back from that opening bogey, and it comes with some good fortune. He pulls his drive left on the par-4 second hole but it settles in the pine straw with a clean angle to the hole, less than 100 yards away. He plays a wedge to 15 feet and drains a curling 15-foot birdie putt, returning to 11-under and moving four strokes clear of Noren. The Swede finds a greenside bunker for a second straight hole, but this time he gets up-and-down for par to remain 7-under.
Up at the par-4 18th, Harris English drains a 24-footer for birdie for a final-round 65 to post 6-under total. It's the low score in the clubhouse, and English shares third place with Riley, Poston and Rahm.
2:55 p.m.: The par-4 first hole is having its way with the contenders, as Scheffler and Noren each make bogey after finding greenside bunkers on approach (Scheffler left, Noren right). Scheffler falls back to 10-under; Noren is now 7-under.
Scheffler also bogeyed the first hole in Saturday's third round.
In the group ahead, Riley and Poston each made bogey at the first to drop back to 6-under. They share third place with Rahm, who opened with two pars.