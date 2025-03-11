Ranking the field: Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass
Written by Golfbet Staff
The Creator Classic is back, and so too are the Golfbet Power Rankings.
Last year we took a crack at sizing up the field for a first-of-its-kind event, pitting 16 of the sport’s best content creators against each other on the eve of the TOUR Championship. The results, frankly, were mixed – we had a few accurate assessments (more on that below), as well as a couple we’d like to have back. Luke Kwon, the eventual winner, was ranked fourth. Not too shabby.
This week the creator field is trimmed to 10 for the Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass, with the stage shifting to the back nine on the Stadium Course ahead of THE PLAYERS Championship. All 10 participants will play eight holes from Nos. 10-17, with the top three scores returning to the 17th tee for a one-hole playoff to decide the ultimate winner.
To be clear, there are no actual betting odds or markets associated with this event. While we at Golfbet spend most (OK, nearly all) of our time trying to find slight edges to boost bankrolls, this is one where we’re simply watching for the fun of it.
But in order to make things a little more interesting, we’ve taken the rankings a step further and created the GSSOC: Golfbet’s Super Scientific Odds Calculator.
So below is a look at how we would rank the creators from 1-10, with entertainment-only odds added for a little extra fun. Where did we get it right, and where have we strayed?
|Rank
|Creator
|Comment
|1
|George, Bryan IV (+400)
|Motivation can be a funny thing. Last year the elder Bryan brother was slotted seventh in the inaugural Creator Classic "power rankings," before finishing in the middle of the pack. There’s no doubt on our side that he’s eager to improve upon that performance. And now, a little extra incentive is laid before him: Prove us right (again) and the title will be all yours! Mythical odds for a Bryan Brothers head-to-head market would have him as a plus-money underdog, but don’t let that slow you down, George.
|2
|Roger Steele (+500)
|One of the surprise stories from the original Creator Classic, Steele made the one-hole playoff but came up just short of the title. Now he’s back looking to finish one place higher. Few can match his swing – arguably none can match his swag. Acting as your own hype man is an acquired skill, but Steele has it – and a tidy short game to match. Admittedly, he got bumped a couple spots just because we’d be excited to see what sort of celebration he’d have in store on the 17th green.
|3
|Grant Horvat (+800)
|He’s used to playing his golf in pairs these days, but there’s plenty of firepower for a solo mission. Will other competitors get distracted when he flashes his million-dollar smile? Hard to tell until we get in the arena.
|4
|Wesley Bryan (+1000)
|The only participant with an actual competitive track record on the back nine at the Stadium Course, Bryan played Nos. 10-17 in even par across two PLAYERS appearances. But this is not the time or place for actual stats and analysis. If he sees brother George getting off to a fast start, does he try to press or does he start rooting him in from the adjacent fairway?
|5
|Kyle Berkshire (+2000)
|If only we had live odds on the O/U distance for each of his tee shots. Berkshire is going to let loose with the driver, but somewhere off in the distance we hear the ghost of Pete Dye chuckling at the notion of someone trying to go full send on the Stadium Course. Priced a little shorter, though, out of respect for the epic flow.
|6
|Fat Perez (+3000)
|Odds for a Eurostep celebration at some point during the competition would be set at roughly -600. But Perez will need to tighten up his game from what he showed at East Lake in order to contend. He did have a front-row seat a few months back as Joey Coldcuts made one of the more magnificent 8s in 17th-hole history, but not sure if that helps or hurts his cause.
|7
|Gabby Golf Girl (+3500)
|The shift to the Sunshine State could benefit the Florida teen, who is the youngest player in the field but also a Creator Classic veteran. She’s familiar with the competition, having played most of these folks in individual matches recently on her channels. But she’s still facing an uphill battle in this one unless there’s a trick shot portion of the proceedings.
|8
|Chris Solomon (+4000)
|Sometimes an athlete can be too candid for his own good in interviews. Golfbet sources are reporting that "Soly" is in the midst of both equipment and swing overhauls heading into this week while leaning hard on feels. He’s got the shortest commute of any participant, but potential backers likely won’t love the fact that he used part of this week’s pod to openly debate his club choice options off the 10th tee.
|9
|Tisha Alyn (+5000)
|Strokes Gained: Jet Lag are not in her favor, as Alyn was in Singapore just last week covering an LPGA event and said that she’d be “dusting off the clubs” for this competition. A well-placed caption lulling the rest of the field into a false sense of confidence? Time will tell.
|10
|Trent Ryan (+10000)
|It’s March, so we’re used to seeing teams on the hardwood survive a play-in game and proceed to get hot while making a Cinderella run through the bracket. Trent’s path through the six-man Barstool Sports qualifier, though impressive, does not scream George Mason or VCU. If he takes top honors at these long odds, he might as well earn another tee time Thursday next to Scottie Scheffler.
How to follow the Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass
Television
- Coverage begins at 4:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12
- Click below to find where to watch: