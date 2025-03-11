Ranking the field: Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass

Rank Creator Comment

1 George, Bryan IV (+400) Motivation can be a funny thing. Last year the elder Bryan brother was slotted seventh in the inaugural Creator Classic "power rankings," before finishing in the middle of the pack. There’s no doubt on our side that he’s eager to improve upon that performance. And now, a little extra incentive is laid before him: Prove us right (again) and the title will be all yours! Mythical odds for a Bryan Brothers head-to-head market would have him as a plus-money underdog, but don’t let that slow you down, George.

2 Roger Steele (+500) One of the surprise stories from the original Creator Classic, Steele made the one-hole playoff but came up just short of the title. Now he’s back looking to finish one place higher. Few can match his swing – arguably none can match his swag. Acting as your own hype man is an acquired skill, but Steele has it – and a tidy short game to match. Admittedly, he got bumped a couple spots just because we’d be excited to see what sort of celebration he’d have in store on the 17th green.

3 Grant Horvat (+800) He’s used to playing his golf in pairs these days, but there’s plenty of firepower for a solo mission. Will other competitors get distracted when he flashes his million-dollar smile? Hard to tell until we get in the arena.

4 Wesley Bryan (+1000) The only participant with an actual competitive track record on the back nine at the Stadium Course, Bryan played Nos. 10-17 in even par across two PLAYERS appearances. But this is not the time or place for actual stats and analysis. If he sees brother George getting off to a fast start, does he try to press or does he start rooting him in from the adjacent fairway?

5 Kyle Berkshire (+2000) If only we had live odds on the O/U distance for each of his tee shots. Berkshire is going to let loose with the driver, but somewhere off in the distance we hear the ghost of Pete Dye chuckling at the notion of someone trying to go full send on the Stadium Course. Priced a little shorter, though, out of respect for the epic flow.

6 Fat Perez (+3000) Odds for a Eurostep celebration at some point during the competition would be set at roughly -600. But Perez will need to tighten up his game from what he showed at East Lake in order to contend. He did have a front-row seat a few months back as Joey Coldcuts made one of the more magnificent 8s in 17th-hole history, but not sure if that helps or hurts his cause.

7 Gabby Golf Girl (+3500) The shift to the Sunshine State could benefit the Florida teen, who is the youngest player in the field but also a Creator Classic veteran. She’s familiar with the competition, having played most of these folks in individual matches recently on her channels. But she’s still facing an uphill battle in this one unless there’s a trick shot portion of the proceedings.

8 Chris Solomon (+4000) Sometimes an athlete can be too candid for his own good in interviews. Golfbet sources are reporting that "Soly" is in the midst of both equipment and swing overhauls heading into this week while leaning hard on feels. He’s got the shortest commute of any participant, but potential backers likely won’t love the fact that he used part of this week’s pod to openly debate his club choice options off the 10th tee.

9 Tisha Alyn (+5000) Strokes Gained: Jet Lag are not in her favor, as Alyn was in Singapore just last week covering an LPGA event and said that she’d be “dusting off the clubs” for this competition. A well-placed caption lulling the rest of the field into a false sense of confidence? Time will tell.