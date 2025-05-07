Horses for Courses: Absent course form, lean on ball-strikers like Xander Schauffele at Truist Championship

Like most major championships or any brand-new course in play for the first time, the focus is primarily on those who can move it from tee to green. The Wissahickon Course plays to a stock par-70 at 7,119 yards, trailing only Pebble Beach and Waialae Country Club as the shortest used on TOUR this season. Featuring 118 bunkers, the most on TOUR yet in 2025, the Tillinghast challenge comes from where to place the tee ball and the proper misses into the tiered Bentgrass greens.