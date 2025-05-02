Rory McIlroy fulfills promise, returns with green jacket to 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
3 Min Read
Rory McIlroy’s incredible Masters victory gives him 29 TOUR wins
Written by Adam Stanley
Rory McIlroy took a big bite out of the Big Apple on Thursday, concluding with an appearance on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
McIlroy stepped out on the town wearing the Green Jacket, paired with a crisp white shirt with a button-down collar and a blue tie.
“Welcome back to the show," Fallon said. "Look at that jacket!”
“I told you I wouldn’t come back until I had this green jacket,” McIlroy replied, “so I’m glad I made it back.
“It took me a while, but I got there.”
Fallon and McIlroy, who defeated Justin Rose with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff to become just the sixth male golfer in history to complete the career grand slam, enjoyed playful banter about McIlroy’s dream-come-true moment.
“People keep coming up to me saying ‘Oh, you don’t know what you put us through that Sunday,” McIlroy said, “Well how do you think I was feeling!”
McIlroy told Fallon that his Saturday night goal was to shoot 4-under in the final round and that, he admitted, should be good enough to win the Masters. Despite making double bogey on the first hole Sunday, he knew his initial objective was still achievable.
He said in 2011 when he lost a four-shot lead at Augusta National he got caught up in “playing math” and looking around what everyone else was doing. This time, despite going on to shoot a 1-over 73 Sunday, he managed to stay more within himself.
McIlroy revealed the one big congratulatory message he received after winning the Masters that was, perhaps, most impressive came from music icon Elton John. John’s assistant left McIlroy a voicemail saying John wanted to congratulate McIlroy in person – but the only problem is that the music legend doesn’t have a cell phone.
“I didn’t even know that Elton John knew what golf was,” McIlroy said.
McIlroy also spilled the emotional note Tiger Woods sent him after his Masters victory.
“He just said, ‘welcome to the club, kid,’” McIlroy said.
Fallon and McIlroy closed out their conversation with Fallon showing a clip of when McIlroy was a youngster appearing on television in Northern Ireland chipping into his mother’s washing machines at home. McIlroy and Fallon then did the same together with the Masters champion, of course, beating Fallon in a first-to-three challenge.
McIlroy, who also appeared on "The Today Show" Friday morning, wasn’t just in the city for fun and games – he had some business to tend to as well.
Announced Thursday morning, McIlroy’s investment firm, Symphony Ventures, teamed up with private equity firm TPG to start TPG Sports, “an investment fund that will place bets on businesses across the sports industry,” according to The New York Times.
TPG manages more than $200 billion in assets. McIlroy is no stranger to off-course deals, as investments by Symphony Ventures include Puttery (an immersive mini-golf experience) as well as Golf Genius (golf tournament software platform). McIlroy was also one of the co-founders of TGL, which wrapped up its first season in March.
“Sports is undergoing a big transformation,” McIlroy told The Times. “There is a lot of investment going into the sports world and trying to make it more professional — and trying to bring it into the 21st century.”
McIlroy finished T12 alongside Shane Lowry in their title defense at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans last week. He’s set to tee it up as the defending champion of the Truist Championship, which will move from Quail Hollow Club for one year to the Philadelphia Cricket Club as the Charlotte layout – where McIlroy has won four times in his career – will host the PGA Championship the week following.
McIlroy has two other wins already this season on the PGA TOUR, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and THE PLAYERS Championship. He became just the third golfer in history to win THE PLAYERS and the Masters in the same season alongside Tiger Woods (2001) and Scottie Scheffler (2024).