Bolton: Prep for packed fantasy summer with intel from Zurich Classic

This tournament also serves as the annual arrival at the summit when fields expand to their maximum thanks to extended daylight hours. This one boasts a season-high 160 (to accommodate 80 teams of two), while THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson next week is the first of nine non-majors reserved for 156 before the FedExCup Playoffs. This is critical for golfers deeper in the Priority Ranking, who can have the choice to play as often as they can on the PGA TOUR or commit to a regular cadence of Korn Ferry Tour action in their pursuit of fully exempt status in 2026. Monitoring this subset of membership always has value in full-season fantasy leagues, so we should be collecting reliable data on those decisions rapidly.