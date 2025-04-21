DFS Dish: Neighborly pairings provide intrigue for team format at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

DraftKings has loaded the DFS board with the 80, two-man teams for the Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana outside New Orleans. The champions from 2024 are back to defend and are the clear betting favorites in addition to being the highest-priced option for DFS. Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry ($12,400) command top dollar to repeat, a feat no partnership has conquered since the new format debuted in 2017. Both players are hot, but nobody on the planet is hotter than the newly minted Grand Slam champion, who did not play last week at the RBC Heritage. Lowry finished T18 last week and picked up his eighth consecutive payday and sixth top-20 finish. Distraction or destruction will be the question that requires answering when building your lineup this week!