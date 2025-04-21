DFS Dish: Neighborly pairings provide intrigue for team format at Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Written by Mike Glasscott
DraftKings has loaded the DFS board with the 80, two-man teams for the Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana outside New Orleans. The champions from 2024 are back to defend and are the clear betting favorites in addition to being the highest-priced option for DFS. Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry ($12,400) command top dollar to repeat, a feat no partnership has conquered since the new format debuted in 2017. Both players are hot, but nobody on the planet is hotter than the newly minted Grand Slam champion, who did not play last week at the RBC Heritage. Lowry finished T18 last week and picked up his eighth consecutive payday and sixth top-20 finish. Distraction or destruction will be the question that requires answering when building your lineup this week!
Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama ($10,700) both reside in Las Vegas and combined for a T23 finish last year, but Kitayama has not hit top gear yet in 2025. Morikawa arrives after two weeks of playing a major and a Signature Event. Europeans Thomas Detry/Robert MacIntyre ($10,300) shared eighth and returned together. Detry, already a winner in February, is no longer an unknown quantity.
I’m looking at the St. Simons Island neighbors of J.T. Poston/Keith Mitchell ($10,000), if I think McIlroy/Lowry will be too distracted with history. Mitchell almost tasted victory with a T2 last weekend in the Dominican Republic, and Poston posted a T11, his best payday of 2025, at RBC Heritage. They’re the hottest individuals paired together from this group.
The event format is two rounds of Four-ball (best-ball, Rounds 1 and 3) and two rounds of Foursomes (alternate shot, Rounds 2 and 4). Both players must contribute. Billy Horschel/Tom Hoge ($9,400) team up on a course where both have plenty of experience individually and in this format. Horschel is the only player to win the event in both formats, and Hoge has played every edition since 2015. Horschel shared fourth in Tampa, and Hoge is on a four-event run of T3-T5-T14 and T18 last week at Pete Dye’s Harbour Town. TPC Louisiana is also a Dye design.
St. Simons Island neighbors Andrew Novak/Ben Griffin ($9,700) debut together. Novak is fresh off his near-life-changing first win on TOUR last week and owns three podium finishes. Griffin racked up three top-10 results already in 2025 but has not played in two weeks. Aaron Rai/Sahith Theegala ($9,200) have not been lighting leaderboards on fire recently. But together, the ball-striking of the Englishman combined with the short game of Theegala could combine nicely.
Canadians Adam Hadwin/Nick Taylor ($8,600) posted 28 under and lost by two in 2023, then returned with a T10 in 2024. Taylor won the Sony Open in Hawaii in January. Hadwin owns a T9 from Phoenix. Both players excel on smallish greens and will stand on guard for thee.
The winner at Puntacana last week, Garrick Higgo paired with Ryan Fox ($8,400), but I’m looking at Alejandro Tosti/Joe Highsmith ($8,200) at this value. The Argentine is sizzling and enters on form after finishes of T5-T12-T2, while his partner, the lefthander, won at the Cognizant Classic in early March.
The bottom part of the six-team roster this week provides multiple chances to differentiate your lineup. Here’s a quick history lesson:
Nick Hardy/Davis Riley ($7,200): The record-setting champions at 30 under in 2023, defended their title with a T-28 payday in 2024. The tonic of reconnecting, plus making the cut last week at Corales, could settle Hardy down. Riley has cranked out six straight paydays, including two in the top seven and cashed T21 last time out at the Masters.
Chad Ramey/Justin Lower ($7,100): This is a new duo, but Ramey faced McIlroy/Lowry in a playoff in 2024. The man from Mississippi cashed T5 at Valero Texas Open and T18 at Corales Puntacana. Lower, already with a podium this season, also played the weekend at Corales.
Ryan Brehm/Mark Hubbard ($6,600): This team missed the playoff by a shot last year. Hubbard shared 12th last week in the DR, matching his best result of the season. With limited starts, Brehm should be relishing his opportunity on TOUR.
Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney ($6,200): This duo has played every event together and own five T11 or better paydays.
Here's how I would devise a six-man lineup this week at the Zurich Classic, staying within the $50,000 salary cap for DraftKings contests:
- Keith Mitchell/J.T. Poston ($10,000)
- Tom Hoge/Billy Horschel ($9,400)
- Adam Hadwin/Nick Taylor ($8,600)
- Alejandro Tosti/Joe Highsmith ($8,200)
- Chad Ramey/Justin Lower ($7,300)
- Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney ($6,200)