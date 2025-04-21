Odds Outlook: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry favored to go back-to-back at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Aaron Rai and Sahith Theegala (+2500) will play the event for the fourth consecutive season but as partners for the first time. Rai, who shared fourth in 2022, never posted a total worse than 18-under in the two-man format. Theegala, the Californian, takes on his fourth partnership in four years and will look to improve on T23 from 2023. The birdie machine in the 2025 season includes 12 weekends from 13 starts, but T17 is the best payday for Theegala. Rai, the winner last year at Sedgefield Country Club, owns just one top-10 payday, a T-4 at VidantaWorld, in 2025. His strengths, pounding drives and racking up greens in regulations, will give both of their putters chances to pay off.