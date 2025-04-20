Points and payouts: Justin Thomas earns 700 points at RBC Heritage
Justin Thomas’ interview after winning the RBC Heritage
Written by Rob Bolton
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Oh, daddy!
Justin Thomas arrived at the RBC Heritage with 15 career victories on the PGA TOUR, but now he has one as a first-time father, so make it a sweet 16. Thomas’ wife, Jillian, gave birth to their daughter, Molly, on Nov. 18, so she’s only five months old and will have to rely on video evidence that she was in attendance, and on Easter Sunday no less.
Thomas held off Andrew Novak in a sudden-death playoff that required only one additional time through the par-4 18th hole on which Thomas poured in a birdie try from just outside 21 feet. Novak already has failed to convert for birdie from outside 33 feet.
While it’d be aggressive to cite that the champ has slumped over time, this still is his first win since the 2022 PGA Championship. That said, since Molly arrived, he had recorded a pair of seconds and another two top 10s in official competition. He also placed third at the Hero World Challenge in his first live action of any kind as a dad, so the Nappy Factor cannot be ruled out as a driver for his most recent surge.
With odds to win of +2000 pre-tournament at FanDuel, Thomas was sixth-shortest in the field of 72 at Harbour Town Golf Links. There was no cut.
For winning the fifth Signature Event of the season, Thomas collects 700 FedExCup points and earns $3.6 million. He already was exempt into all remaining Signature Events and the PGA Championship, but now he’s a lock to return to Kapalua for The Sentry to open the 2026 season. His membership exemption as a winner extends an additional season through his age-35 season of 2028.
Novak was bidding to become the first first-time winner of a Signature Event since the series was introduced last season, but he settled for his third podium finish of the season. Despite a T3 in his last start at the Valero Texas Open, he was a tasty +12000 to prevail at Harbour Town.
The four-way share of third place was a de facto co-championship of the B flight given that the group came to rest three strokes outside the playoff. It consists of Daniel Berger (+5000), Maverick McNealy (+6500), Brian Harman (+8000) and Mackenzie Hughes (+12000).
Elsewhere ...
Defending champion and tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler (+360) finished in a three-way tie for eighth place, five shots off the pace. It’s his fifth top 10 in eight starts this season but he’s still winless on the PGA TOUR since the Travelers Championship 10 months ago. His victories at the Olympics and the Hero World Challenge in the interim are not official.
Patrick Cantlay (+1800) checked up another two swings back at T13, thus expanding his career record at Harbour Town to 7-for-8 that also includes one second, four thirds and a T7.
And fresh off his playoff loss at the Masters, Justin Rose (+7000) finished T42.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|P1
|Justin Thomas (+2000)
|267 / -17
|700.000
|$3,600,000.00
|P2
|Andrew Novak (+12000)
|267 / -17
|400.000
|$2,160,000.00
|T3
|Daniel Berger (+5000)
|270 / -14
|312.500
|$960,000.00
|T3
|Mackenzie Hughes (+12000)
|270 / -14
|312.500
|$960,000.00
|T3
|Brian Harman (+8000)
|270 / -14
|312.500
|$960,000.00
|T3
|Maverick McNealy (+6500)
|270 / -14
|312.500
|$960,000.00
|7
|Tommy Fleetwood (+3300)
|271 / -13
|225.000
|$670,000.00
|T8
|Scottie Scheffler (+360)
|272 / -12
|175.000
|$580,000.00
|T8
|Russell Henley (+2800)
|272 / -12
|175.000
|$580,000.00
|T8
|Si Woo Kim (+7500)
|272 / -12
|175.000
|$580,000.00
|T11
|J.T. Poston (+7000)
|273 / -11
|125.000
|$480,000.00
|T11
|Sungjae Im (+4000)
|273 / -11
|125.000
|$480,000.00
|T13
|Sam Burns (+8000)
|274 / -10
|90.000
|$364,000.00
|T13
|Sepp Straka (+4500)
|274 / -10
|90.000
|$364,000.00
|T13
|Viktor Hovland (+3000)
|274 / -10
|90.000
|$364,000.00
|T13
|Cam Davis (+27000)
|274 / -10
|90.000
|$364,000.00
|T13
|Patrick Cantlay (+1800)
|274 / -10
|90.000
|$364,000.00
|T18
|Xander Schauffele (+1400)
|275 / -9
|50.000
|$226,055.56
|T18
|Sami Välimäki (+25000)
|275 / -9
|50.000
|$226,055.56
|T18
|Chris Kirk (+27000)
|275 / -9
|50.000
|$226,055.56
|T18
|Eric Cole (+17000)
|275 / -9
|50.000
|$226,055.56
|T18
|Jordan Spieth (+4000)
|275 / -9
|50.000
|$226,055.56
|T18
|Ryo Hisatsune (+20000)
|275 / -9
|50.000
|$226,055.56
|T18
|Tom Hoge (+10000)
|275 / -9
|50.000
|$226,055.56
|T18
|Shane Lowry (+2800)
|275 / -9
|50.000
|$226,055.56
|T18
|Keegan Bradley (+6500)
|275 / -9
|50.000
|$226,055.56
|T27
|Davis Thompson (+7500)
|276 / -8
|34.300
|$140,200.00
|T27
|Ryan Gerard (+12000)
|276 / -8
|34.300
|$140,200.00
|T27
|Billy Horschel (+12000)
|276 / -8
|34.300
|$140,200.00
|T27
|Max Greyserman (+12000)
|276 / -8
|34.300
|$140,200.00
|T27
|Wyndham Clark (+5500)
|276 / -8
|34.300
|$140,200.00
|T32
|Bud Cauley (+8000)
|277 / -7
|26.000
|$109,083.33
|T32
|Austin Eckroat (+22000)
|277 / -7
|26.000
|$109,083.33
|T32
|Matt Kuchar (+20000)
|277 / -7
|26.000
|$109,083.33
|T32
|Thomas Detry (+12000)
|277 / -7
|26.000
|$109,083.33
|T32
|Stephan Jaeger (+11000)
|277 / -7
|26.000
|$109,083.33
|T32
|Brian Campbell (+22000)
|277 / -7
|26.000
|$109,083.33
|T38
|Tony Finau (+8000)
|278 / -6
|20.688
|$86,250.00
|T38
|Aaron Rai (+4500)
|278 / -6
|20.688
|$86,250.00
|T38
|Byeong Hun An (+7500)
|278 / -6
|20.688
|$86,250.00
|T38
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+8000)
|278 / -6
|20.688
|$86,250.00
|T42
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+20000)
|279 / -5
|16.500
|$64,142.86
|T42
|Patrick Rodgers (+12000)
|279 / -5
|16.500
|$64,142.86
|T42
|Matthieu Pavon (+75000)
|279 / -5
|16.500
|$64,142.86
|T42
|J.J. Spaun (+7000)
|279 / -5
|16.500
|$64,142.86
|T42
|Taylor Pendrith (+7000)
|279 / -5
|16.500
|$64,142.86
|T42
|Akshay Bhatia (+7000)
|279 / -5
|16.500
|$64,142.86
|T42
|Justin Rose (+7000)
|279 / -5
|16.500
|$64,142.86
|T49
|Corey Conners (+2500)
|280 / -4
|12.500
|$48,000.00
|T49
|Denny McCarthy (+5500)
|280 / -4
|12.500
|$48,000.00
|T49
|Nick Taylor (+12000)
|280 / -4
|12.500
|$48,000.00
|T49
|Jason Day (+4000)
|280 / -4
|12.500
|$48,000.00
|T49
|Adam Scott (+12000)
|280 / -4
|12.500
|$48,000.00
|T54
|Collin Morikawa (+1100)
|281 / -3
|9.536
|$44,500.00
|T54
|Michael Kim (+7500)
|281 / -3
|9.536
|$44,500.00
|T54
|Ludvig Åberg (+1200)
|281 / -3
|9.536
|$44,500.00
|T54
|Sam Stevens (+15000)
|281 / -3
|9.536
|$44,500.00
|T54
|Will Zalatoris (+9000)
|281 / -3
|9.536
|$44,500.00
|T54
|Cameron Young (+20000)
|281 / -3
|9.536
|$44,500.00
|T54
|Karl Vilips (+30000)
|281 / -3
|9.536
|$44,500.00
|T61
|Min Woo Lee (+5500)
|282 / -2
|7.500
|$41,500.00
|T61
|Adam Hadwin (+30000)
|282 / -2
|7.500
|$41,500.00
|T61
|Gary Woodland (+12000)
|282 / -2
|7.500
|$41,500.00
|T61
|Lucas Glover (+9000)
|282 / -2
|7.500
|$41,500.00
|T61
|Jacob Bridgeman (+11000)
|282 / -2
|7.500
|$41,500.00
|T66
|Robert MacIntyre (+4000)
|283 / -1
|6.625
|$39,750.00
|T66
|Harris English (+9000)
|283 / -1
|6.625
|$39,750.00
|68
|Rickie Fowler (+11000)
|284 / E
|6.250
|$39,000.00
|69
|Sahith Theegala (+8000)
|285 / 1
|6.000
|$38,000.00
|70
|Max Homa (+9000)
|286 / 2
|5.750
|$37,500.00
|71
|Nick Dunlap (+30000)
|290 / 6
|5.500
|$37,000.00
|72
|Joe Highsmith (+17000)
|291 / 7
|5.250
|$36,000.00
