Points and payouts: Justin Thomas earns 700 points at RBC Heritage

While it’d be aggressive to cite that the champ has slumped over time, this still is his first win since the 2022 PGA Championship. That said, since Molly arrived, he had recorded a pair of seconds and another two top 10s in official competition. He also placed third at the Hero World Challenge in his first live action of any kind as a dad, so the Nappy Factor cannot be ruled out as a driver for his most recent surge.