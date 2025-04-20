PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Points and payouts: Justin Thomas earns 700 points at RBC Heritage

3 Min Read

Golfbet News

    Written by Rob Bolton

    HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Oh, daddy!

    Justin Thomas arrived at the RBC Heritage with 15 career victories on the PGA TOUR, but now he has one as a first-time father, so make it a sweet 16. Thomas’ wife, Jillian, gave birth to their daughter, Molly, on Nov. 18, so she’s only five months old and will have to rely on video evidence that she was in attendance, and on Easter Sunday no less.

    Thomas held off Andrew Novak in a sudden-death playoff that required only one additional time through the par-4 18th hole on which Thomas poured in a birdie try from just outside 21 feet. Novak already has failed to convert for birdie from outside 33 feet.

    While it’d be aggressive to cite that the champ has slumped over time, this still is his first win since the 2022 PGA Championship. That said, since Molly arrived, he had recorded a pair of seconds and another two top 10s in official competition. He also placed third at the Hero World Challenge in his first live action of any kind as a dad, so the Nappy Factor cannot be ruled out as a driver for his most recent surge.

    With odds to win of +2000 pre-tournament at FanDuel, Thomas was sixth-shortest in the field of 72 at Harbour Town Golf Links. There was no cut.

    For winning the fifth Signature Event of the season, Thomas collects 700 FedExCup points and earns $3.6 million. He already was exempt into all remaining Signature Events and the PGA Championship, but now he’s a lock to return to Kapalua for The Sentry to open the 2026 season. His membership exemption as a winner extends an additional season through his age-35 season of 2028.

    Novak was bidding to become the first first-time winner of a Signature Event since the series was introduced last season, but he settled for his third podium finish of the season. Despite a T3 in his last start at the Valero Texas Open, he was a tasty +12000 to prevail at Harbour Town.

    The four-way share of third place was a de facto co-championship of the B flight given that the group came to rest three strokes outside the playoff. It consists of Daniel Berger (+5000), Maverick McNealy (+6500), Brian Harman (+8000) and Mackenzie Hughes (+12000).

    Elsewhere ...

    Defending champion and tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler (+360) finished in a three-way tie for eighth place, five shots off the pace. It’s his fifth top 10 in eight starts this season but he’s still winless on the PGA TOUR since the Travelers Championship 10 months ago. His victories at the Olympics and the Hero World Challenge in the interim are not official.

    Patrick Cantlay (+1800) checked up another two swings back at T13, thus expanding his career record at Harbour Town to 7-for-8 that also includes one second, four thirds and a T7.

    And fresh off his playoff loss at the Masters, Justin Rose (+7000) finished T42.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    P1Justin Thomas (+2000)267 / -17700.000$3,600,000.00
    P2Andrew Novak (+12000)267 / -17400.000$2,160,000.00
    T3Daniel Berger (+5000)270 / -14312.500$960,000.00
    T3Mackenzie Hughes (+12000)270 / -14312.500$960,000.00
    T3Brian Harman (+8000)270 / -14312.500$960,000.00
    T3Maverick McNealy (+6500)270 / -14312.500$960,000.00
    7Tommy Fleetwood (+3300)271 / -13225.000$670,000.00
    T8Scottie Scheffler (+360)272 / -12175.000$580,000.00
    T8Russell Henley (+2800)272 / -12175.000$580,000.00
    T8Si Woo Kim (+7500)272 / -12175.000$580,000.00
    T11J.T. Poston (+7000)273 / -11125.000$480,000.00
    T11Sungjae Im (+4000)273 / -11125.000$480,000.00
    T13Sam Burns (+8000)274 / -1090.000$364,000.00
    T13Sepp Straka (+4500)274 / -1090.000$364,000.00
    T13Viktor Hovland (+3000)274 / -1090.000$364,000.00
    T13Cam Davis (+27000)274 / -1090.000$364,000.00
    T13Patrick Cantlay (+1800)274 / -1090.000$364,000.00
    T18Xander Schauffele (+1400)275 / -950.000$226,055.56
    T18Sami Välimäki (+25000)275 / -950.000$226,055.56
    T18Chris Kirk (+27000)275 / -950.000$226,055.56
    T18Eric Cole (+17000)275 / -950.000$226,055.56
    T18Jordan Spieth (+4000)275 / -950.000$226,055.56
    T18Ryo Hisatsune (+20000)275 / -950.000$226,055.56
    T18Tom Hoge (+10000)275 / -950.000$226,055.56
    T18Shane Lowry (+2800)275 / -950.000$226,055.56
    T18Keegan Bradley (+6500)275 / -950.000$226,055.56
    T27Davis Thompson (+7500)276 / -834.300$140,200.00
    T27Ryan Gerard (+12000)276 / -834.300$140,200.00
    T27Billy Horschel (+12000)276 / -834.300$140,200.00
    T27Max Greyserman (+12000)276 / -834.300$140,200.00
    T27Wyndham Clark (+5500)276 / -834.300$140,200.00
    T32Bud Cauley (+8000)277 / -726.000$109,083.33
    T32Austin Eckroat (+22000)277 / -726.000$109,083.33
    T32Matt Kuchar (+20000)277 / -726.000$109,083.33
    T32Thomas Detry (+12000)277 / -726.000$109,083.33
    T32Stephan Jaeger (+11000)277 / -726.000$109,083.33
    T32Brian Campbell (+22000)277 / -726.000$109,083.33
    T38Tony Finau (+8000)278 / -620.688$86,250.00
    T38Aaron Rai (+4500)278 / -620.688$86,250.00
    T38Byeong Hun An (+7500)278 / -620.688$86,250.00
    T38Matt Fitzpatrick (+8000)278 / -620.688$86,250.00
    T42Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+20000)279 / -516.500$64,142.86
    T42Patrick Rodgers (+12000)279 / -516.500$64,142.86
    T42Matthieu Pavon (+75000)279 / -516.500$64,142.86
    T42J.J. Spaun (+7000)279 / -516.500$64,142.86
    T42Taylor Pendrith (+7000)279 / -516.500$64,142.86
    T42Akshay Bhatia (+7000)279 / -516.500$64,142.86
    T42Justin Rose (+7000)279 / -516.500$64,142.86
    T49Corey Conners (+2500)280 / -412.500$48,000.00
    T49Denny McCarthy (+5500)280 / -412.500$48,000.00
    T49Nick Taylor (+12000)280 / -412.500$48,000.00
    T49Jason Day (+4000)280 / -412.500$48,000.00
    T49Adam Scott (+12000)280 / -412.500$48,000.00
    T54Collin Morikawa (+1100)281 / -39.536$44,500.00
    T54Michael Kim (+7500)281 / -39.536$44,500.00
    T54Ludvig Åberg (+1200)281 / -39.536$44,500.00
    T54Sam Stevens (+15000)281 / -39.536$44,500.00
    T54Will Zalatoris (+9000)281 / -39.536$44,500.00
    T54Cameron Young (+20000)281 / -39.536$44,500.00
    T54Karl Vilips (+30000)281 / -39.536$44,500.00
    T61Min Woo Lee (+5500)282 / -27.500$41,500.00
    T61Adam Hadwin (+30000)282 / -27.500$41,500.00
    T61Gary Woodland (+12000)282 / -27.500$41,500.00
    T61Lucas Glover (+9000)282 / -27.500$41,500.00
    T61Jacob Bridgeman (+11000)282 / -27.500$41,500.00
    T66Robert MacIntyre (+4000)283 / -16.625$39,750.00
    T66Harris English (+9000)283 / -16.625$39,750.00
    68Rickie Fowler (+11000)284 / E6.250$39,000.00
    69Sahith Theegala (+8000)285 / 16.000$38,000.00
    70Max Homa (+9000)286 / 25.750$37,500.00
    71Nick Dunlap (+30000)290 / 65.500$37,000.00
    72Joe Highsmith (+17000)291 / 75.250$36,000.00

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

