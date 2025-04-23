Horses for Courses: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry seek unprecedented back-to-back at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Going low in the bayou is required this week. The tournament saw a new record in 2022 at 29 under and was bettered in 2023 at 30 under before fading to 25 under in 2024. The winning score has been 25 under or better in five of the seven team events in the bayou. The worst two winning totals are 20 under in 2021 and 22 under in 2018. Four par-5 holes never hurt, and neither does the team format. Once your partner is in for par, the green light shines brightly, and not many putts will come up short in Four-ball. In Foursomes, while the scoring is relatively muted, anything in the 60s should push pairs up the leaderboard in Rounds 2 and 4.