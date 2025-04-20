After putt to win in regulation, Andrew Novak falls short in playoff at RBC Heritage

With a chip-in birdie from just short of the par-4 sixth green, Novak held the lead at his home event. He turned in 2-under 34 and played a clean back nine with eight pars and a 17-foot birdie at the par-4 16th that allowed him to keep pace with Thomas, who drained a 24-foot birdie at the par-5 15th to reach 17-under. Novak made a good par at the tricky par-3 17th, then he striped one of the shots of his life on the 72nd hole, from 146 yards to 8 feet, to earn a short-range birdie attempt for his first PGA TOUR title in front of family, friends and local supporters who called out everything from Novak’s middle school to high school to college dorm room throughout the weekend. The tournament team was prepared for the coronation accordingly.