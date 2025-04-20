Points and payouts: Garrick Higgo earns $720K, 300 points at Corales Puntacana Championship

Higgo closed with a 72, during which he traded three birdies with three bogeys, so he’ll feel like he survived more than he thrived. Add the layer that he’s been navigating 2025 with conditional status and his battle to regain fully exempt status has been real. This was just his third PGA TOUR start of the season to go with four on the Korn Ferry Tour. However, at his most recent, he finished one stroke outside a playoff at the Club Car Championship at the Landings Golf & Athletic Club. With that and a T12 on paspalum at the Puerto Rico Open in the start before that, it made sense that he was just +5000 to prevail pre-tournament at FanDuel. He was tied for 25th-shortest in the field of 132.