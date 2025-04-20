Points and payouts: Garrick Higgo earns $720K, 300 points at Corales Puntacana Championship
3 Min Read
Garrick Higgo’s interview after winning the Corales Puntacana
Written by Rob Bolton
Resort golf is supposed to be relaxing, but that doesn’t come anywhere close to describing how the final round of the Corales Puntacana Championship went down.
Determined to defeat the wind as much as everyone else vying for the title, Garrick Higgo emerged with a one-stroke victory over five others.
The Corales Course at Puntacana Resort & Club is a stock par 72, but it’s exposed on the eastern shore of the Dominican Republic. So, when the wind blows, scoring gets rocked. To wit, the final-round scoring average of 73.129 is the highest of any round in the eight-year history of the Additional Event.
Higgo closed with a 72, during which he traded three birdies with three bogeys, so he’ll feel like he survived more than he thrived. Add the layer that he’s been navigating 2025 with conditional status and his battle to regain fully exempt status has been real. This was just his third PGA TOUR start of the season to go with four on the Korn Ferry Tour. However, at his most recent, he finished one stroke outside a playoff at the Club Car Championship at the Landings Golf & Athletic Club. With that and a T12 on paspalum at the Puerto Rico Open in the start before that, it made sense that he was just +5000 to prevail pre-tournament at FanDuel. He was tied for 25th-shortest in the field of 132.
This is Higgo’s second PGA TOUR victory. When the lefty from South Africa broke through as a non-member at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree in 2021, he gained entry via a commissioner exemption reserved for foreign players. The win swung open door for opportunities to compete in every major, but he hasn’t qualified for any of them since 2022. That changes today as he’s now exempt into the PGA Championship in May. He’s also cemented returns to The Sentry and THE PLAYERS Championship in 2026.
But that’s not all. The 25-year-old adds 300 FedExCup points to his 2025 season total and $720,000 to his bank account. However, because winners of Additional Events aren’t automatically exempt into the remaining Signature Events, he settles for the top spot in the Aon Swing 5 for eligibility for the Truist Championship.
Higgo’s gain was Joel Dahmen’s crushing loss. After opening with a course-record 62, the 2021 Corales champ retained outright position atop the leaderboard through three rounds. However, he closed with 76 that included bogeys at the 16th, 17th and 18th holes. He lost by one stroke. He was +4000 to win.
Not only was Keith Mitchell among the quintet at T2, he was the tournament favorite at +1400. The others alongside were the surging Alejandro Tosti (+3500), the previously (too) quiet Michael Thorbjornsen (+5000) and PGA TOUR rookie Jeremy Paul (+6000).
Elsewhere ...
Alex Smalley (+1600) was second-shortest among the outrights and opened with 67, but he faded all the way into a four-way T63.
Matt Wallace captured his lone PGA TOUR victory in his tournament debut in 2023 but didn’t return to defend his title. He was back this year and placed T12. The Brit was fifth-shortest to win at +2800.
Charley Hoffman continues to defy "Father Time." The 48-year-old was just +4000 to win and finished T9. It’s his second top 10 of 2025 to go with a pair of T25s.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Garrick Higgo (+5000)
|274 / -14
|300.000
|$720,000.00
|T2
|Alejandro Tosti (+3500)
|275 / -13
|95.000
|$243,400.00
|T2
|Keith Mitchell (+1400)
|275 / -13
|95.000
|$243,400.00
|T2
|Jeremy Paul (+6000)
|275 / -13
|95.000
|$243,400.00
|T2
|Michael Thorbjornsen (+5000)
|275 / -13
|95.000
|$243,400.00
|T2
|Joel Dahmen (+4000)
|275 / -13
|95.000
|$243,400.00
|T7
|Vince Whaley (+4500)
|276 / -12
|52.500
|$130,000.00
|T7
|Chan Kim (+3500)
|276 / -12
|52.500
|$130,000.00
|T9
|Matti Schmid (+4500)
|277 / -11
|40.833
|$109,000.00
|T9
|Charley Hoffman (+4000)
|277 / -11
|40.833
|$109,000.00
|T9
|Ben Martin (+7000)
|277 / -11
|40.833
|$109,000.00
|T12
|Mark Hubbard (+7500)
|278 / -10
|31.417
|$77,000.00
|T12
|Dylan Wu (+12000)
|278 / -10
|31.417
|$77,000.00
|T12
|Rico Hoey (+3000)
|278 / -10
|31.417
|$77,000.00
|T12
|Thomas Rosenmueller (+15000)
|278 / -10
|31.417
|$77,000.00
|T12
|Matt Wallace (+2800)
|278 / -10
|31.417
|$77,000.00
|T12
|Matt NeSmith (+17000)
|278 / -10
|31.417
|$77,000.00
|T18
|Chris Gotterup (+4500)
|279 / -9
|27.006
|$51,133.33
|T18
|Kaito Onishi (+50000)
|279 / -9
|27.006
|$51,133.33
|T18
|Chad Ramey (+6500)
|279 / -9
|27.006
|$51,133.33
|T18
|Henrik Norlander (+4500)
|279 / -9
|27.006
|$51,133.33
|T18
|Zac Blair (+15000)
|279 / -9
|27.006
|$51,133.33
|T18
|Seamus Power (+2500)
|279 / -9
|27.006
|$51,133.33
|T24
|Adam Svensson (+8000)
|280 / -8
|22.556
|$37,000.00
|T24
|David Skinns (+30000)
|280 / -8
|22.556
|$37,000.00
|T26
|Scott Piercy (+30000)
|281 / -7
|19.289
|$29,800.00
|T26
|Will Chandler (+40000)
|281 / -7
|19.289
|$29,800.00
|T26
|Rikuya Hoshino (+11000)
|281 / -7
|19.289
|$29,800.00
|T26
|Andrew Putnam (+5500)
|281 / -7
|19.289
|$29,800.00
|T26
|Aaron Baddeley (+60000)
|281 / -7
|19.289
|$29,800.00
|T31
|David Lipsky (+20000)
|282 / -6
|14.311
|$23,400.00
|T31
|Pierceson Coody (+4000)
|282 / -6
|14.311
|$23,400.00
|T31
|Kevin Roy (+5500)
|282 / -6
|14.311
|$23,400.00
|T31
|Kris Ventura (+10000)
|282 / -6
|14.311
|$23,400.00
|T31
|Danny Walker (+9000)
|282 / -6
|14.311
|$23,400.00
|T31
|Justin Lower (+4500)
|282 / -6
|14.311
|$23,400.00
|37
|Danny Willett (+11000)
|283 / -5
|11.822
|$19,800.00
|T38
|Ricky Castillo (+4000)
|284 / -4
|10.578
|$18,200.00
|T38
|Joseph Bramlett (+4500)
|284 / -4
|10.578
|$18,200.00
|T38
|Sam Choi (+100000)
|284 / -4
|n/a (non-member)
|$18,200.00
|T41
|Quade Cummins (+4500)
|285 / -3
|7.389
|$13,820.00
|T41
|George McNeill (+75000)
|285 / -3
|7.389
|$13,820.00
|T41
|Nick Hardy (+11000)
|285 / -3
|7.389
|$13,820.00
|T41
|Emiliano Grillo (+5000)
|285 / -3
|7.389
|$13,820.00
|T41
|Hayden Springer (+4000)
|285 / -3
|7.389
|$13,820.00
|T41
|Greyson Sigg (+5000)
|285 / -3
|7.389
|$13,820.00
|T41
|Braden Thornberry (+60000)
|285 / -3
|7.389
|$13,820.00
|T41
|Troy Merritt (+40000)
|285 / -3
|7.389
|$13,820.00
|T49
|Max McGreevy (+4000)
|286 / -2
|5.134
|$10,180.00
|T49
|Hayden Buckley (+35000)
|286 / -2
|5.134
|$10,180.00
|T49
|Patrick Flavin (+17000)
|286 / -2
|n/a (non-member)
|$10,180.00
|T49
|Harry Hall (+2000)
|286 / -2
|5.134
|$10,180.00
|T53
|Willy Pumarol (+100000)
|287 / -1
|n/a (non-member)
|$9,373.33
|T53
|Theo Humphrey (+75000)
|287 / -1
|n/a (non-member)
|$9,373.33
|T53
|Mac Meissner (+5000)
|287 / -1
|3.764
|$9,373.33
|T53
|Ben Polland (+100000)
|287 / -1
|n/a (non-member)
|$9,373.33
|T53
|Tommy Gainey (+100000)
|287 / -1
|3.764
|$9,373.33
|T53
|Nate Lashley (+5500)
|287 / -1
|3.764
|$9,373.33
|T59
|Ben Kohles (+12000)
|288 / E
|3.049
|$8,960.00
|T59
|Ryan Fox (+3300)
|288 / E
|3.049
|$8,960.00
|T59
|William Mouw (+10000)
|288 / E
|3.049
|$8,960.00
|T59
|Thomas Aiken (+100000)
|288 / E
|n/a (non-member)
|$8,960.00
|T63
|Mason Andersen (+35000)
|289 / 1
|2.551
|$8,640.00
|T63
|Alex Smalley (+1600)
|289 / 1
|2.551
|$8,640.00
|T63
|Cody Gribble (+100000)
|289 / 1
|2.551
|$8,640.00
|T63
|John Pak (+25000)
|289 / 1
|2.551
|$8,640.00
|67
|Jackson Suber (+10000)
|290 / 2
|2.240
|$8,440.00
|68
|Russell Knox (+12000)
|291 / 3
|2.116
|$8,360.00
|69
|Brian Stuard (+75000)
|292 / 4
|1.991
|$8,280.00
|70
|Matthew Riedel (+10000)
|294 / 6
|1.867
|$8,200.00
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.