Points and payouts: Rory McIlroy earns $4.2M, 750 points at Masters

Although McIlroy was atop the FedExCup standings with two victories already this season, he was second-shortest to win pre-tournament at FanDuel. He was available at +650 on the night before the opening round, while defending champion Scottie Scheffler was in his customary slot as the favorite at +400. Scheffler settled for outright fourth, three strokes outside the playoff. He is winless in seven starts in 2025.