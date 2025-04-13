Points and payouts: Rory McIlroy earns $4.2M, 750 points at Masters
3 Min Read
Rory McIlroy goes for career Grand Slam
Written by Rob Bolton
Touch ‘em all, Rory. You’ve done it. You’ve achieved the career grand slam. But man, you didn’t make it easy on yourself at all!
Despite four double bogeys and an assortment of curious outcomes across 72 holes en route to 11-under 275 at Augusta National Golf Club, Rory McIlroy emerged with the victory at the 89th Masters to join Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Gene Sarazen and Tiger Woods as the only golfers to win all four of the modern majors. Woods was the last to achieve it in 2000.
Making history never is easy, particularly to this degree, so it only makes sense that a sudden-death playoff was required to determine if McIlroy or Justin Rose would prevail. In the only hole needed, both knocked their approaches close for birdies at the par-4 18th hole, with McIlroy’s coming to rest just outside any definition of a tap-in. Rose missed. McIlroy converted. History made.
The 35-year-old from Northern Ireland connected for his first victory at the Masters in what was his 17th appearance, but it was his 11th attempt to achieve the career grand slam. This is his fifth win in a major and 29th career PGA TOUR title.
Rose was in his 20th Masters start and also the victim in the last playoff when Sergio Garcia emerged with his green jacket in 2017.
Although McIlroy was atop the FedExCup standings with two victories already this season, he was second-shortest to win pre-tournament at FanDuel. He was available at +650 on the night before the opening round, while defending champion Scottie Scheffler was in his customary slot as the favorite at +400. Scheffler settled for outright fourth, three strokes outside the playoff. He is winless in seven starts in 2025.
At +11000 to win, Rose exhilarated his investors not only late but also early. He held the lead by himself following the first and second rounds. With a T3 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and a T8 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the 44-year-old continues to prove that he’s still a force on iconic venues with rich history.
Patrick Reed, who was gunning for his second Masters title (2018), finished alone in third two shots back. He was +9000 to win.
McIlroy pads his lead in the FedExCup with another 750 points. He also claims $4.2 million of a $21-million prize fund. But neither of those important rewards stack up against the fact that he’s now a Masters champion and exempt into the tournament for life. For the record, Sunday’s title also exempts him into the U.S. Open through 2029.
Elsewhere ...
Bryson DeChambeau (+1800) settled for a 3-over 75 on Sunday, but his T5 betters last year’s previous personal-best T6.
After a runner-up finish in his debut last year, Ludvig Åberg (+2000) placed seventh in his return.
Despite a T3 at the Masters a year ago, Max Homa’s inconsistency this year contributed to his very long odds of +30000 this year, but he put four rounds together for a T12.
None of the five amateurs made the cut.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS AND ELIGIBILITY POINTS EARNED
|EARNINGS
|P1
|Rory McIlroy (+650)
|277 / -11
|750.000
|$4,200,000.00
|P2
|Justin Rose (+11000)
|277 / -11
|500.000
|$2,268,000.00
|3
|Patrick Reed (+9000)
|279 / -9
|not eligible
|$1,428,000.00
|4
|Scottie Scheffler (+400)
|280 / -8
|325.000
|$1,008,000.00
|T5
|Sungjae Im (+12000)
|281 / -7
|287.500
|$798,000.00
|T5
|Bryson DeChambeau (+1800)
|281 / -7
|not eligible
|$798,000.00
|7
|Ludvig Åberg (+2000)
|282 / -6
|250.000
|$703,500.00
|T8
|Xander Schauffele (+1800)
|283 / -5
|188.750
|$588,000.00
|T8
|Zach Johnson (+100000)
|283 / -5
|188.750
|$588,000.00
|T8
|Jason Day (+8000)
|283 / -5
|188.750
|$588,000.00
|T8
|Corey Conners (+6000)
|283 / -5
|188.750
|$588,000.00
|T12
|Harris English (+20000)
|284 / -4
|125.000
|$462,000.00
|T12
|Max Homa (+30000)
|284 / -4
|125.000
|$462,000.00
|T14
|Bubba Watson (+50000)
|285 / -3
|not eligible
|$336,000.00
|T14
|Jon Rahm (+1400)
|285 / -3
|not eligible
|$336,000.00
|T14
|Jordan Spieth (+3500)
|285 / -3
|79.286
|$336,000.00
|T14
|Tyrrell Hatton (+5500)
|285 / -3
|not eligible
|$336,000.00
|T14
|Matt McCarty (+60000)
|285 / -3
|79.286
|$336,000.00
|T14
|Tom Hoge (+35000)
|285 / -3
|79.286
|$336,000.00
|T14
|Collin Morikawa (+1600)
|285 / -3
|79.286
|$336,000.00
|T21
|Hideki Matsuyama (+3500)
|286 / -2
|50.000
|$210,000.00
|T21
|Davis Riley (+75000)
|286 / -2
|50.000
|$210,000.00
|T21
|Tommy Fleetwood (+3500)
|286 / -2
|50.000
|$210,000.00
|T21
|Daniel Berger (+11000)
|286 / -2
|50.000
|$210,000.00
|T21
|Byeong Hun An (+15000)
|286 / -2
|50.000
|$210,000.00
|T21
|Viktor Hovland (+4000)
|286 / -2
|50.000
|$210,000.00
|T27
|Aaron Rai (+15000)
|287 / -1
|42.000
|$158,550.00
|T27
|Michael Kim (+17000)
|287 / -1
|42.000
|$158,550.00
|T29
|Sahith Theegala (+12000)
|288 / E
|37.000
|$142,800.00
|T29
|Denny McCarthy (+17000)
|288 / E
|37.000
|$142,800.00
|T29
|Joaquin Niemann (+3300)
|288 / E
|not eligible
|$142,800.00
|T32
|Brian Campbell (+100000)
|289 / 1
|30.000
|$121,538.00
|T32
|Maverick McNealy (+15000)
|289 / 1
|30.000
|$121,538.00
|T32
|Rasmus Højgaard (+22000)
|289 / 1
|30.000
|$121,538.00
|T32
|Max Greyserman (+27000)
|289 / 1
|30.000
|$121,538.00
|T36
|Justin Thomas (+2500)
|290 / 2
|24.500
|$101,063.00
|T36
|Brian Harman (+12000)
|290 / 2
|24.500
|$101,063.00
|T36
|Patrick Cantlay (+4000)
|290 / 2
|24.500
|$101,063.00
|T36
|Charl Schwartzel (+27000)
|290 / 2
|not eligible
|$101,063.00
|T40
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+12000)
|291 / 3
|21.500
|$88,200.00
|T40
|Nick Taylor (+25000)
|291 / 3
|21.500
|$88,200.00
|T42
|Akshay Bhatia (+8000)
|292 / 4
|19.125
|$75,600.00
|T42
|Danny Willett (+75000)
|292 / 4
|19.125
|$75,600.00
|T42
|J.T. Poston (+17000)
|292 / 4
|19.125
|$75,600.00
|T42
|Shane Lowry (+3500)
|292 / 4
|19.125
|$75,600.00
|T46
|Wyndham Clark (+9000)
|293 / 5
|16.500
|$61,180.00
|T46
|Sam Burns (+12000)
|293 / 5
|16.500
|$61,180.00
|T46
|Davis Thompson (+12000)
|293 / 5
|16.500
|$61,180.00
|49
|Min Woo Lee (+5500)
|294 / 6
|15.000
|$54,600.00
|50
|J.J. Spaun (+12000)
|295 / 7
|14.250
|$52,920.00
|51
|Nico Echavarria (+40000)
|296 / 8
|13.500
|$51,660.00
|T52
|Stephan Jaeger (+25000)
|297 / 9
|12.750
|$49,980.00
|T52
|Tom Kim (+11000)
|297 / 9
|12.750
|$49,980.00
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.