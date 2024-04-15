Oddsmakers put price on 'Scheffler Slam' in 2024
3 Min Read
Written by Will Gray @GolfBet
Fresh off his Masters triumph, Scottie Scheffler will turn his attention this week to the RBC Heritage in South Carolina. But the PGA Championship, the second major of the year, is not far off in the distance – and oddsmakers (understandably) like his chances for Valhalla.
In fact, there is now a market on Scheffler to create a new chapter of golf history by completing the single-season Grand Slam.
Oddsmakers at BetMGM Sportsbook have Scheffler down to a +450 favorite to win the PGA Championship next month in Kentucky, roughly the same pre-tournament price he was last week at Augusta National before cruising to his second green jacket in the last three years. If the number holds, he would be the shortest betting favorite for the PGA since Tiger Woods went off as a consensus +400 favorite in 2013 at Oak Hill amid his five-win season.
Scheffler started at +750 when futures markets were posted last May, and he held steady at that price until his THE PLAYERS win at TPC Sawgrass last month dropped him to +650. Scheffler was +550 to win the PGA when last week’s tournament began, but his impressive Masters performance sent his price tumbling once again as bettors turned their attention to the next major on the schedule.
Scheffler is facing similar futures prices for the remaining two majors later this year: He’s +450 at BetMGM to win the U.S. Open at Pinehurst and +600 for The Open Championship at Royal Troon. For each of the remaining three majors, he’s the only player currently priced below +1000.
But can he put together what would be the greatest single-season achievement by sweeping all four majors? The price for Scheffler to go 4-for-4 is now +8000, or equal to the same odds of Rickie Fowler or Brian Harman winning the PGA at Valhalla.
Scheffler has been a previous runner-up at both the U.S. Open (2022) and PGA Championship (2023), while his best finish at The Open is T8 (2021). There are also options to bet on Scheffler’s exact major haul this year:
How many majors will Scottie Scheffler win in 2024 (via BetMGM):
- One: -150
- Two: +160
- Three: +800
- Four (Grand Slam): +8000
Those prices, understandably, took a tumble after Scheffler slipped back into the green jacket: Last week, he was +800 to win any two majors in 2024. Now you’re unlikely to see that price for him on any of the remaining three majors this year as individual futures markets.
Three players in the last 10 years have won two majors in the same year: Rory McIlroy in 2014, Jordan Spieth in 2015 and Brooks Koepka in 2018. The last to win three in one season was, of course, Tiger Woods, who captured three of the four majors in 2000 while recording the “Tiger Slam” of four major wins in a row that included the 2001 Masters.
Like Scheffler, Woods also captured a PLAYERS title (2001) in the midst of his major haul.
But Scheffler is still a far cry from what Woods achieved two decades ago, even though his clinical efforts last week at Augusta National remain fresh in our minds. Part of Scheffler’s next challenge could be simply extending his winning prowess into the summer portion of the calendar: Each of his nine PGA TOUR wins to date have come in February, March and April.
He'll have an opportunity to break that trend at Valhalla, where some bettors will be eager to see if he can take a second stride toward the "Scheffler Slam."
