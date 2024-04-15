Oddsmakers put price on 'Scheffler Slam' in 2024

Oddsmakers at BetMGM Sportsbook have Scheffler down to a +450 favorite to win the PGA Championship next month in Kentucky, roughly the same pre-tournament price he was last week at Augusta National before cruising to his second green jacket in the last three years. If the number holds, he would be the shortest betting favorite for the PGA since Tiger Woods went off as a consensus +400 favorite in 2013 at Oak Hill amid his five-win season.