From 95 to one: A step-by-step guide to identifying Masters winner

As the only major played on the same course each year, the Masters and Augusta National Golf Club offer a bevy of stats and information to help parse the field from 95 strong to a short list of true contenders. Those who play well here do so often, and the makeup of an eventual champion has been easier to discern in recent years. So let’s take a stab at a predictive eliminator, which Ben Everill used to correctly identify the Masters champ two years ago (and last year proved to be one major early).