Bolton: Leverage red-hot hand with new segment underway at THE PLAYERS Championship

Of the tournaments in Segment 2, THE PLAYERS and the first two majors of the season kick back 75 FedExCup bonus points to their winners. Another three stops are Signature Events yielding 70 FedExCup bonus points. Of those six, the Truist Championship and the PGA Championship will be contested at different sites than where they were in 2024. For all of the other four returning to their familiar spots, Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion – THE PLAYERS, the Masters, the RBC Heritage and the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. You can review the fantasy schedule here.