Power Rankings: THE PLAYERS Championship
4 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton
Now that you’ve had a year to digest it, has it sunk in? Be honest, because what Scottie Scheffler achieved at TPC Sawgrass in 2024 still hits as absurd every which way you slice it.
The courtesy reminder is that Scheffler not only prevailed in what was the 50th anniversary of THE PLAYERS Championship – itself momentous – but he also became the first to win the tournament in consecutive editions. It was among many historic experiences scattered across his incredible year.
Amusingly, a handful of changes to the Pete Dye Stadium Course in advance of Scheffler’s bid for a threepeat introduces the notion that it’s been “Scottie-proofed.” The timing is random in that context but the modifications are for real. Continue reading below for a breakdown of what’s new, how the course presents overall, what’s up for grabs and more.
As Scheffler spoiled us with commanding performances throughout 2024, he also spoiled the notion that TPC Sawgrass can’t be conquered. The construct of the competition promises a champion but rarely is it the same guy and never – well, previously never – a successful title defense. Only six golfers in tournament history have prevailed more than once, but not more than twice. Yet.
No other course on the schedule presents as definitive a line between success and failure year after year. To excel, a combination of patience, experience and course management with an emphasis on ball-striking is required, and that’s after entrants check their egos at the door. Daredevils serve more as entertainers than they do contenders.
This year’s field of 144 is tasked with additional homework on the stock par 72.
For starters, it’s 77 yards longer in the aggregate at 7,352 yards. The only two holes with the same yardage on the scorecard are the 470-yard 15th and 462-yard 18th. Both are par 4s. Elsewhere, significant modifications and enhancements yielded new tees at the par-5 second, par-4 sixth, par-5 11th and par-5 16th, resulting in yardage increases of 23, 20, 15 and 14, respectively. The three par 5s historically are the easiest holes on the course, while No. 6 has been among the easiest par 4s since the live oak tree that influenced drives was removed late in 2014, but there’s a new tree that could be in play for many this year. It’s likely that scoring on all holes will rise commensurately with the added length.
Last year’s scoring average of 71.471 is lower historically, but favorable weather for most of the tournament allowed for it. The same likely will be said of at least the first two rounds this week. Winds will lie down as the daytime temperature creeps over 70 degrees. It’s the weekend that could push overall scoring above par as southerly breezes freshen. It’ll get a bit warmer and a threat for inclement weather enters the equation on Sunday.
Not that 4-inch rough and Bermudagrass greens ready to roll out to 13 feet on the Stimpmeter provide much comfort, but the consolation is that those overseeded grasses are prepped similarly to recent editions, so returning participants are rewarded for qualifying again for what is like an open-book retest. Meanwhile, the 25 first-timers (as of midday Monday) will go to school on all of it and learn how it feels to try to become just the fourth in tournament history (including the inaugural in 1964) to prevail as a debutant. (TPC Sawgrass debuted in 1982.)
Overcoming all of the challenges warrants a boatload of benefits, and that’s exactly what awaits the champion. He will collect 750 FedExCup points and $4.5 million of the $25-million prize fund. He’ll also extend his PGA TOUR membership exemption a maximum five years through 2030 and pocket exemptions into all four majors through 2027.
But perhaps the greatest accomplishment of them all is that, if it’s not Scheffler who wins (again), the winner will have beaten him.
