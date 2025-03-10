Power Rankings: THE PLAYERS Championship

For starters, it’s 77 yards longer in the aggregate at 7,352 yards. The only two holes with the same yardage on the scorecard are the 470-yard 15th and 462-yard 18th. Both are par 4s. Elsewhere, significant modifications and enhancements yielded new tees at the par-5 second, par-4 sixth, par-5 11th and par-5 16th, resulting in yardage increases of 23, 20, 15 and 14, respectively. The three par 5s historically are the easiest holes on the course, while No. 6 has been among the easiest par 4s since the live oak tree that influenced drives was removed late in 2014, but there’s a new tree that could be in play for many this year. It’s likely that scoring on all holes will rise commensurately with the added length.