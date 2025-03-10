Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler favored in bid for third straight PLAYERS title

One of the three players from 2024 who did not birdie the 72nd hole to force a playoff, Xander Schauffele (+1800) cashed T2 in his sixth appearance just as he did on his debut in 2016. Schauffele is one of just 10 players to finish second twice at TPC Sawgrass. Fresh off his first four rounds of competitive golf since the season-opening Sentry, the Californian (and his rib injury) survived a stern test at Bay Hill. Closing with a round of 69, the rust is gone and the confidence returned. The next step is beating the deepest field in golf, 144 professionals and 86 of the top 100 in the OWGR and keeping his streak of 58 straight made cuts, the longest current streak on TOUR, intact.