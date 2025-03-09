Points and payouts: Russell Henley returns to winner's circle earning 700 FedExCup points, $4M at Arnold Palmer Invitational

With 700 FedExCup points added, Henley jumps 15 spots to second in the standings. He also banks $4 million. He was already exempt into all Signature Events, THE PLAYERS Championship and the Masters, and he was a lock to gain entry into the PGA Championship via his Official World Golf Ranking (12th), if necessary, but that spot is now official via the victory. (He’ll climb into the top 10 of the OWGR in its next update.) He’s also locked up his return to The Sentry in 2026 and his PGA TOUR membership exemption also is extended through his age (38), which is the 2027 season.