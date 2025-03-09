Points and payouts: Russell Henley returns to winner's circle earning 700 FedExCup points, $4M at Arnold Palmer Invitational
3 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton
When a professional golfer says that he’s striking it well, believe him. But if you’d rather chalk it up as typical rhetoric reflective of the bravado of an athlete at the highest level of his sport, take a look at the scoreboard. When those two factors align for victory, it’s not magic. It’s a matter of fact.
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches last week, Russell Henley stated that he was where he wanted to be with his long game and on approach. On cue, he finished in a tie for sixth at PGA National Resort. Of course, it was but his third-best finish on the challenging track where he prevailed in 2014 and placed T3 in 2021, so it couldn’t be ruled out that he’s merely a horse for a course, which he is.
Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge boasts more victims than slayers, and Henley isn’t immune. In his first eight appearances in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, he could be found in both categories, but mostly in the former as six trips resulted in results outside the top 40, three of which missed cuts. The exceptions were a T13 in 2022 and a T4 last year.
Add another. Henley emerged with the victory in the fourth Signature Event of the season by one stroke over Collin Morikawa on Sunday.
Henley ranked third in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and SG: Around-the-Green en route to his fifth PGA TOUR victory. He was a tasty +4400 to prevail pre-tournament at FanDuel, especially coming off the swagger at the Cognizant Classic.
Russell Henley interview after winning Arnold Palmer Invitational
With 700 FedExCup points added, Henley jumps 15 spots to second in the standings. He also banks $4 million. He was already exempt into all Signature Events, THE PLAYERS Championship and the Masters, and he was a lock to gain entry into the PGA Championship via his Official World Golf Ranking (12th), if necessary, but that spot is now official via the victory. (He’ll climb into the top 10 of the OWGR in its next update.) He’s also locked up his return to The Sentry in 2026 and his PGA TOUR membership exemption also is extended through his age (38), which is the 2027 season.
Morikawa (+2200) settles for his second silver of 2025 (The Sentry) and eighth top five since he regained familiar form with a T3 at the Masters 11 months ago.
Corey Conners was another shot back and alone in third, his second such finish since launching a 5-for-5 slate at Bay Hill with the same in 2021. The Canadian was +7000 to win this time.
Elsewhere...
In his first title defense of 2025, Scottie Scheffler was the tournament favorite as usual at just +320, but he failed to sign for a sub-70 at Bay Hill and came to rest in a four-way tie for 11th.
Rory McIlroy was second-shortest at +750, but the 2018 champ checked up at T15.
Xander Schauffele returned from his extended break to recover from an acute intercostal strain and finished T40. He made the cut on the number to extend his PGA TOUR-leading streak to 58, and he closed with a 3-under 69 for his best round of the tournament.
Red-hot Michael Kim struggled in the conditions of the opening round for a 75, but he rallied for a solo fourth to give his investors in at +7000 reason to get excited with the finish line in view.
Amateur Jackson Koivun (+20000) finished T48 of the 51 who cashed and added a point to his total in PGA TOUR University Accelerated. Although now just one short of earning his PGA TOUR card through the program, Koivun stated during the tournament that plans on remaining at Auburn University through at least the 2026 season. He’s currently a sophomore.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Russell Henley (+4400)
|277 / -11
|700.000
|$4,000,000.00
|2
|Collin Morikawa (+2200)
|278 / -10
|400.000
|$2,200,000.00
|3
|Corey Conners (+7000)
|279 / -9
|350.000
|$1,400,000.00
|4
|Michael Kim (+7000)
|280 / -8
|325.000
|$1,000,000.00
|T5
|Keegan Bradley (+5500)
|281 / -7
|287.500
|$800,000.00
|T5
|Sepp Straka (+6000)
|281 / -7
|287.500
|$800,000.00
|7
|Shane Lowry (+5000)
|282 / -6
|225.000
|$700,000.00
|T8
|Byeong Hun An (+12000)
|283 / -5
|175.000
|$600,666.67
|T8
|Justin Rose (+30000)
|283 / -5
|175.000
|$600,666.67
|T8
|Jason Day (+8000)
|283 / -5
|175.000
|$600,666.67
|T11
|Tommy Fleetwood (+3000)
|284 / -4
|115.000
|$451,250.00
|T11
|Scottie Scheffler (+320)
|284 / -4
|115.000
|$451,250.00
|T11
|Robert MacIntyre (+5500)
|284 / -4
|115.000
|$451,250.00
|T11
|Aaron Rai (+8000)
|284 / -4
|115.000
|$451,250.00
|T15
|Jacob Bridgeman (+15000)
|285 / -3
|80.000
|$349,000.00
|T15
|Daniel Berger (+6000)
|285 / -3
|80.000
|$349,000.00
|T15
|Rory McIlroy (+750)
|285 / -3
|80.000
|$349,000.00
|18
|Denny McCarthy (+9000)
|286 / -2
|65.000
|$309,000.00
|T19
|Sungjae Im (+4500)
|287 / -1
|55.000
|$269,333.33
|T19
|Si Woo Kim (+8000)
|287 / -1
|55.000
|$269,333.33
|T19
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+17000)
|287 / -1
|55.000
|$269,333.33
|T22
|Ludvig Åberg (+1600)
|288 / E
|40.056
|$178,111.11
|T22
|Hideki Matsuyama (+2500)
|288 / E
|40.056
|$178,111.11
|T22
|Will Zalatoris (+5000)
|288 / E
|40.056
|$178,111.11
|T22
|Chris Kirk (+22000)
|288 / E
|40.056
|$178,111.11
|T22
|Patrick Rodgers (+10000)
|288 / E
|40.056
|$178,111.11
|T22
|Max Greyserman (+11000)
|288 / E
|40.056
|$178,111.11
|T22
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+6000)
|288 / E
|40.056
|$178,111.11
|T22
|Mackenzie Hughes (+35000)
|288 / E
|40.056
|$178,111.11
|T22
|Wyndham Clark (+6000)
|288 / E
|40.056
|$178,111.11
|T31
|Patrick Cantlay (+3000)
|289 / 1
|29.500
|$126,000.00
|T31
|J.J. Spaun (+8000)
|289 / 1
|29.500
|$126,000.00
|T31
|Nick Taylor (+11000)
|289 / 1
|29.500
|$126,000.00
|T34
|Austin Eckroat (+14000)
|290 / 2
|25.750
|$111,500.00
|T34
|Andrew Novak (+20000)
|290 / 2
|25.750
|$111,500.00
|T36
|Lucas Glover (+15000)
|291 / 3
|22.500
|$96,750.00
|T36
|Adam Scott (+8000)
|291 / 3
|22.500
|$96,750.00
|T36
|Justin Thomas (+2500)
|291 / 3
|22.500
|$96,750.00
|T36
|Tony Finau (+6000)
|291 / 3
|22.500
|$96,750.00
|T40
|Xander Schauffele (+1800)
|292 / 4
|18.750
|$78,000.00
|T40
|Samuel Stevens (+12000)
|292 / 4
|18.750
|$78,000.00
|T40
|Max McGreevy (+20000)
|292 / 4
|18.750
|$78,000.00
|T40
|Brian Harman (+12000)
|292 / 4
|18.750
|$78,000.00
|T40
|Tom Hoge (+50000)
|292 / 4
|18.750
|$78,000.00
|T45
|Adam Hadwin (+30000)
|293 / 5
|15.750
|$62,000.00
|T45
|Isaiah Salinda (+12000)
|293 / 5
|15.750
|$62,000.00
|T45
|Ben Griffin (+7500)
|293 / 5
|15.750
|$62,000.00
|T48
|Sam Burns (+5500)
|294 / 6
|13.875
|$56,000.00
|T48
|Jackson Koivun - a (+20000)
|294 / 6
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T50
|J.T. Poston (+11000)
|295 / 7
|12.750
|$53,000.00
|T50
|Eric Cole (+35000)
|295 / 7
|12.750
|$53,000.00
|T45
|Danny Willett (+12000)
|277 / -11
|5.600
|$11,542.22
|T45
|Matteo Manassero (+6000)
|277 / -11
|5.600
|$11,542.22
|T54
|Thriston Lawrence (+6000)
|278 / -10
|3.646
|$9,416.00
|T54
|Cristobal Del Solar (+25000)
|278 / -10
|3.646
|$9,416.00
|T54
|Trevor Cone (+20000)
|278 / -10
|3.646
|$9,416.00
|T54
|Patrick Fishburn (+3500)
|278 / -10
|3.646
|$9,416.00
|T54
|Vince Covello (+100000)
|278 / -10
|3.646
|$9,416.00
|T59
|Thomas Rosenmueller (+12000)
|279 / -9
|2.987
|$9,000.00
|T59
|Antoine Rozner (+4500)
|279 / -9
|2.987
|$9,000.00
|T59
|Carl Yuan (+25000)
|279 / -9
|2.987
|$9,000.00
|T59
|Hayden Buckley (+22000)
|279 / -9
|2.987
|$9,000.00
|T59
|Angel Ayora (+5500)
|279 / -9
|n/a (non-member)
|$9,000.00
|T64
|Ricky Castillo (+6500)
|280 / -8
|2.427
|$8,640.00
|T64
|Danny Walker (+7500)
|280 / -8
|2.427
|$8,640.00
|T64
|Nick Hardy (+7500)
|280 / -8
|2.427
|$8,640.00
|T64
|Rikuya Hoshino (+7500)
|280 / -8
|2.427
|$8,640.00
|T68
|Kevin Tway (+10000)
|281 / -7
|2.054
|$8,400.00
|T68
|Martin Laird (+10000)
|281 / -7
|2.054
|$8,400.00
|T70
|Max Kennedy (+100000)
|282 / -6
|n/a (non-member)
|$8,240.00
|T70
|Ben Polland (+100000)
|282 / -6
|n/a (non-member)
|$8,240.00
|T72
|Lanto Griffin (+4500)
|283 / -5
|1.680
|$8,040.00
|T72
|Chez Reavie (+20000)
|283 / -5
|1.680
|$8,040.00
|T72
|Trace Crowe (+15000)
|283 / -5
|1.680
|$8,040.00
|T75
|Jason Dufner (+40000)
|284 / -4
|1.493
|$7,800.00
|T75
|Ben Warian (+75000)
|284 / -4
|n/a (non-member)
|$7,800.00
|T75
|Tommy Gainey (+75000)
|284 / -4
|1.493
|$7,800.00
|78
|David Lipsky (+17000)
|288 / E
|1.369
|$7,640.00
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.