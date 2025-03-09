PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Points and payouts: Russell Henley returns to winner's circle earning 700 FedExCup points, $4M at Arnold Palmer Invitational

    Written by Rob Bolton

    When a professional golfer says that he’s striking it well, believe him. But if you’d rather chalk it up as typical rhetoric reflective of the bravado of an athlete at the highest level of his sport, take a look at the scoreboard. When those two factors align for victory, it’s not magic. It’s a matter of fact.

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches last week, Russell Henley stated that he was where he wanted to be with his long game and on approach. On cue, he finished in a tie for sixth at PGA National Resort. Of course, it was but his third-best finish on the challenging track where he prevailed in 2014 and placed T3 in 2021, so it couldn’t be ruled out that he’s merely a horse for a course, which he is.

    Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge boasts more victims than slayers, and Henley isn’t immune. In his first eight appearances in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, he could be found in both categories, but mostly in the former as six trips resulted in results outside the top 40, three of which missed cuts. The exceptions were a T13 in 2022 and a T4 last year.

    Add another. Henley emerged with the victory in the fourth Signature Event of the season by one stroke over Collin Morikawa on Sunday.

    Henley ranked third in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and SG: Around-the-Green en route to his fifth PGA TOUR victory. He was a tasty +4400 to prevail pre-tournament at FanDuel, especially coming off the swagger at the Cognizant Classic.


    Russell Henley interview after winning Arnold Palmer Invitational

    Russell Henley interview after winning Arnold Palmer Invitational


    With 700 FedExCup points added, Henley jumps 15 spots to second in the standings. He also banks $4 million. He was already exempt into all Signature Events, THE PLAYERS Championship and the Masters, and he was a lock to gain entry into the PGA Championship via his Official World Golf Ranking (12th), if necessary, but that spot is now official via the victory. (He’ll climb into the top 10 of the OWGR in its next update.) He’s also locked up his return to The Sentry in 2026 and his PGA TOUR membership exemption also is extended through his age (38), which is the 2027 season.

    Morikawa (+2200) settles for his second silver of 2025 (The Sentry) and eighth top five since he regained familiar form with a T3 at the Masters 11 months ago.

    Corey Conners was another shot back and alone in third, his second such finish since launching a 5-for-5 slate at Bay Hill with the same in 2021. The Canadian was +7000 to win this time.

    Elsewhere...

    In his first title defense of 2025, Scottie Scheffler was the tournament favorite as usual at just +320, but he failed to sign for a sub-70 at Bay Hill and came to rest in a four-way tie for 11th.

    Rory McIlroy was second-shortest at +750, but the 2018 champ checked up at T15.

    Xander Schauffele returned from his extended break to recover from an acute intercostal strain and finished T40. He made the cut on the number to extend his PGA TOUR-leading streak to 58, and he closed with a 3-under 69 for his best round of the tournament.

    Red-hot Michael Kim struggled in the conditions of the opening round for a 75, but he rallied for a solo fourth to give his investors in at +7000 reason to get excited with the finish line in view.

    Amateur Jackson Koivun (+20000) finished T48 of the 51 who cashed and added a point to his total in PGA TOUR University Accelerated. Although now just one short of earning his PGA TOUR card through the program, Koivun stated during the tournament that plans on remaining at Auburn University through at least the 2026 season. He’s currently a sophomore.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Russell Henley (+4400)277 / -11700.000$4,000,000.00
    2Collin Morikawa (+2200)278 / -10400.000$2,200,000.00
    3Corey Conners (+7000)279 / -9350.000$1,400,000.00
    4Michael Kim (+7000)280 / -8325.000$1,000,000.00
    T5Keegan Bradley (+5500)281 / -7287.500$800,000.00
    T5Sepp Straka (+6000)281 / -7287.500$800,000.00
    7Shane Lowry (+5000)282 / -6225.000$700,000.00
    T8Byeong Hun An (+12000)283 / -5175.000$600,666.67
    T8Justin Rose (+30000)283 / -5175.000$600,666.67
    T8Jason Day (+8000)283 / -5175.000$600,666.67
    T11Tommy Fleetwood (+3000)284 / -4115.000$451,250.00
    T11Scottie Scheffler (+320)284 / -4115.000$451,250.00
    T11Robert MacIntyre (+5500)284 / -4115.000$451,250.00
    T11Aaron Rai (+8000)284 / -4115.000$451,250.00
    T15Jacob Bridgeman (+15000)285 / -380.000$349,000.00
    T15Daniel Berger (+6000)285 / -380.000$349,000.00
    T15Rory McIlroy (+750)285 / -380.000$349,000.00
    18Denny McCarthy (+9000)286 / -265.000$309,000.00
    T19Sungjae Im (+4500)287 / -155.000$269,333.33
    T19Si Woo Kim (+8000)287 / -155.000$269,333.33
    T19Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+17000)287 / -155.000$269,333.33
    T22Ludvig Åberg (+1600)288 / E40.056$178,111.11
    T22Hideki Matsuyama (+2500)288 / E40.056$178,111.11
    T22Will Zalatoris (+5000)288 / E40.056$178,111.11
    T22Chris Kirk (+22000)288 / E40.056$178,111.11
    T22Patrick Rodgers (+10000)288 / E40.056$178,111.11
    T22Max Greyserman (+11000)288 / E40.056$178,111.11
    T22Matt Fitzpatrick (+6000)288 / E40.056$178,111.11
    T22Mackenzie Hughes (+35000)288 / E40.056$178,111.11
    T22Wyndham Clark (+6000)288 / E40.056$178,111.11
    T31Patrick Cantlay (+3000)289 / 129.500$126,000.00
    T31J.J. Spaun (+8000)289 / 129.500$126,000.00
    T31Nick Taylor (+11000)289 / 129.500$126,000.00
    T34Austin Eckroat (+14000)290 / 225.750$111,500.00
    T34Andrew Novak (+20000)290 / 225.750$111,500.00
    T36Lucas Glover (+15000)291 / 322.500$96,750.00
    T36Adam Scott (+8000)291 / 322.500$96,750.00
    T36Justin Thomas (+2500)291 / 322.500$96,750.00
    T36Tony Finau (+6000)291 / 322.500$96,750.00
    T40Xander Schauffele (+1800)292 / 418.750$78,000.00
    T40Samuel Stevens (+12000)292 / 418.750$78,000.00
    T40Max McGreevy (+20000)292 / 418.750$78,000.00
    T40Brian Harman (+12000)292 / 418.750$78,000.00
    T40Tom Hoge (+50000)292 / 418.750$78,000.00
    T45Adam Hadwin (+30000)293 / 515.750$62,000.00
    T45Isaiah Salinda (+12000)293 / 515.750$62,000.00
    T45Ben Griffin (+7500)293 / 515.750$62,000.00
    T48Sam Burns (+5500)294 / 613.875$56,000.00
    T48Jackson Koivun - a (+20000)294 / 6n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    T50J.T. Poston (+11000)295 / 712.750$53,000.00
    T50Eric Cole (+35000)295 / 712.750$53,000.00
    T45Danny Willett (+12000)277 / -115.600$11,542.22
    T45Matteo Manassero (+6000)277 / -115.600$11,542.22
    T54Thriston Lawrence (+6000)278 / -103.646$9,416.00
    T54Cristobal Del Solar (+25000)278 / -103.646$9,416.00
    T54Trevor Cone (+20000)278 / -103.646$9,416.00
    T54Patrick Fishburn (+3500)278 / -103.646$9,416.00
    T54Vince Covello (+100000)278 / -103.646$9,416.00
    T59Thomas Rosenmueller (+12000)279 / -92.987$9,000.00
    T59Antoine Rozner (+4500)279 / -92.987$9,000.00
    T59Carl Yuan (+25000)279 / -92.987$9,000.00
    T59Hayden Buckley (+22000)279 / -92.987$9,000.00
    T59Angel Ayora (+5500)279 / -9n/a (non-member)$9,000.00
    T64Ricky Castillo (+6500)280 / -82.427$8,640.00
    T64Danny Walker (+7500)280 / -82.427$8,640.00
    T64Nick Hardy (+7500)280 / -82.427$8,640.00
    T64Rikuya Hoshino (+7500)280 / -82.427$8,640.00
    T68Kevin Tway (+10000)281 / -72.054$8,400.00
    T68Martin Laird (+10000)281 / -72.054$8,400.00
    T70Max Kennedy (+100000)282 / -6n/a (non-member)$8,240.00
    T70Ben Polland (+100000)282 / -6n/a (non-member)$8,240.00
    T72Lanto Griffin (+4500)283 / -51.680$8,040.00
    T72Chez Reavie (+20000)283 / -51.680$8,040.00
    T72Trace Crowe (+15000)283 / -51.680$8,040.00
    T75Jason Dufner (+40000)284 / -41.493$7,800.00
    T75Ben Warian (+75000)284 / -4n/a (non-member)$7,800.00
    T75Tommy Gainey (+75000)284 / -41.493$7,800.00
    78David Lipsky (+17000)288 / E1.369$7,640.00

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

