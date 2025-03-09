PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Points and payouts: Karl Vilips captures $720,000, 300 FedExCup points at Puerto Rico Open

3 Min Read

Golfbet News

    Written by Rob Bolton

    Dear Karl Vilips,

    It’s not supposed to be that easy, but thanks!

    Signed: Investors Holding Pre-Tournament Tickets Worth +7500 at FanDuel

    In just his third PGA TOUR start as a member and fourth career, the 23-year-old prevailed at the Puerto Rico Open by three strokes on Sunday.

    Vilips rose into the lead at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande with a 6-under 66 and then closed with an 8-under 64 to post 26-under 262. Preferred lies were in effect in every round except the third, but his new tournament scoring record is official.

    The victory piggybacks his short season on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024. He concluded his collegiate career at Stanford University in the spring, so he didn’t debut as a professional until mid-July. Yet, he earned his PGA TOUR card with a win and a runner-up finish among seven top 25s in that brief tenure. Then, late in the year, he suffered a back injury, ultimately was diagnosed as a bulging disc. After adequate rest, it left him as the last rookie of this year’s PGA TOUR class to make his first appearance of the season (at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld), but now he’s the only rookie with a victory. Clearly, delayed debuts have zero effect on the wunderkind.


    Karl Vilips captures first PGA TOUR win at Puerto Rico

    Karl Vilips captures first PGA TOUR win at Puerto Rico


    The title yields 300 FedExCup points, $720,000 and the last spot in the field of 144 at THE PLAYERS Championship that begins on Thursday. Vilips lives in Jacksonville, Florida, so its timing is serendipitous. He’s the fourth first-time winner this season and the latest in Puerto Rico since Nico Echavarria broke through in 2023.

    Additional Events like the Puerto Rico Open don’t reward exemptions into all of the remaining Signature Events, but Vilips has leveraged position in the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5 for the RBC Heritage. The win also doesn’t grant entry into the Masters, but he’s now exempt in the PGA Championship and the 2026 edition of The Sentry. His membership also is extended in the winners category through 2027.

    The low round of the finale belonged to Rasmus Neergaard-Peterson, a non-member from Denmark in his first start on the PGA TOUR. With a bogey-free, 9-under 63 that included six straight birdies to open his inward nine, he vaulted into solo second. Despite his inexperience on the circuit, the 25-year-old was sixth-shortest at just +3000. That can be attributed to a successful 2024 as the points leader on the HotelPlanner Tour and a series of strong finishes on the DP World Tour since.

    Vilips’ fellow Cardinal, Joseph Bramlett (+5000), who is 36 years of age and long gone by the time the Aussie stepped foot on campus in Palo Alto, California, finished alone in third, another two shots back. It’s a career-best finish for the veteran of 159 PGA TOUR starts as a professional. This was just his second start of the season as he’s navigating 2025 with conditional status.

    Thanks to the top 10s, Neergaard-Petersen, Bramlett and all others inside the bubble at Grand Reserve can make travel reservations for next week’s Valspar Championship via the exemption. The cohort includes amateur Kieron Van Wyk (+50000) of South Africa. Amateurs were not eligible for top-10 exemptions until this season.

    Elsewhere...

    Defending champion Brice Garnett (+4000) finished in a five-way share of 40th place. He’s now 6-for-6 on the season.

    Niklas Nørgaard was shortest on the eve of the opening round at +1800. The PGA TOUR rookie from Denmark settled for a T34.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Karl Vilips (+7500)262 / -26300.000$720,000.00
    2Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+3000)265 / -23n/a (non-member)$436,000.00
    3Joseph Bramlett (+5000)267 / -21105.000$276,000.00
    T4Steven Fisk (+7000)269 / -1972.500$196,000.00
    T4Kieron Van Wyk - a (+50000)269 / -19n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    T6Matti Schmid (+4000)270 / -1852.500$142,250.00
    T6Davis Riley (+15000)270 / -1852.500$142,250.00
    T6William Mouw (+11000)270 / -1852.500$142,250.00
    T6Kevin Roy (+2800)270 / -1852.500$142,250.00
    T10Carson Young (+6500)271 / -1738.750$113,000.00
    T10Brandt Snedeker (+15000)271 / -1738.750$113,000.00
    T12Noah Goodwin (+11000)272 / -1632.250$89,000.00
    T12Paul Peterson (+17000)272 / -1632.250$89,000.00
    T12Garrick Higgo (+7500)272 / -1632.250$89,000.00
    T12Norman Xiong (+17000)272 / -1632.250$89,000.00
    T16Quade Cummins (+4000)273 / -1526.665$55,240.00
    T16Chris Korte (+75000)273 / -15n/a (non-member)$55,240.00
    T16Philip Knowles (+60000)273 / -1526.665$55,240.00
    T16Trey Mullinax (+7500)273 / -1526.665$55,240.00
    T16Vince Whaley (+4500)273 / -1526.665$55,240.00
    T16Chan Kim (+3300)273 / -1526.665$55,240.00
    T16Chris Gotterup (+5000)273 / -1526.665$55,240.00
    T16Jeremy Paul (+6500)273 / -1526.665$55,240.00
    T16Cameron Champ (+7500)273 / -1526.665$55,240.00
    T16Austin Cook (+60000)273 / -1526.665$55,240.00
    T26Richard Hoey (+3500)274 / -1417.889$29,450.00
    T26Tyler Duncan (+11000)274 / -1417.889$29,450.00
    T26Adrien Dumont de Chassart (+6000)274 / -1417.889$29,450.00
    T26Matt Wallace (+3300)274 / -1417.889$29,450.00
    T26Matthew Riedel (+17000)274 / -1417.889$29,450.00
    T26Harry Higgs (+15000)274 / -1417.889$29,450.00
    T26Mason Andersen (+30000)274 / -1417.889$29,450.00
    T26Chad Ramey (+7000)274 / -1417.889$29,450.00
    T34James Hahn (+25000)275 / -1312.133$21,333.33
    T34Takumi Kanaya (+4500)275 / -1312.133$21,333.33
    T34Niklas Norgaard (+1800)275 / -1312.133$21,333.33
    T34Hayden Springer (+5000)275 / -1312.133$21,333.33
    T34Nick Watney (+100000)275 / -1312.133$21,333.33
    T34Ben Kohles (+5000)275 / -1312.133$21,333.33
    T40Henrik Norlander (+5500)276 / -128.711$16,600.00
    T40Kevin Velo (+25000)276 / -128.711$16,600.00
    T40Brice Garnett (+4000)276 / -128.711$16,600.00
    T40Santiago de la Fuente (+40000)276 / -12n/a (non-member)$16,600.00
    T40Pierceson Coody (+2500)276 / -128.711$16,600.00
    T45Ryan Palmer (+35000)277 / -115.600$11,542.22
    T45George McNeill (+100000)277 / -115.600$11,542.22
    T45Matthew Jordan (+4000)277 / -11n/a (non-member)$11,542.22
    T45Dylan Wu (+7000)277 / -115.600$11,542.22
    T45Robby Shelton (+8000)277 / -115.600$11,542.22
    T45Tim Widing (+10000)277 / -115.600$11,542.22
    T45Adam Schenk (+3500)277 / -115.600$11,542.22
    T45Danny Willett (+12000)277 / -115.600$11,542.22
    T45Matteo Manassero (+6000)277 / -115.600$11,542.22
    T54Thriston Lawrence (+6000)278 / -103.646$9,416.00
    T54Cristobal Del Solar (+25000)278 / -103.646$9,416.00
    T54Trevor Cone (+20000)278 / -103.646$9,416.00
    T54Patrick Fishburn (+3500)278 / -103.646$9,416.00
    T54Vince Covello (+100000)278 / -103.646$9,416.00
    T59Thomas Rosenmueller (+12000)279 / -92.987$9,000.00
    T59Antoine Rozner (+4500)279 / -92.987$9,000.00
    T59Carl Yuan (+25000)279 / -92.987$9,000.00
    T59Hayden Buckley (+22000)279 / -92.987$9,000.00
    T59Angel Ayora (+5500)279 / -9n/a (non-member)$9,000.00
    T64Ricky Castillo (+6500)280 / -82.427$8,640.00
    T64Danny Walker (+7500)280 / -82.427$8,640.00
    T64Nick Hardy (+7500)280 / -82.427$8,640.00
    T64Rikuya Hoshino (+7500)280 / -82.427$8,640.00
    T68Kevin Tway (+10000)281 / -72.054$8,400.00
    T68Martin Laird (+10000)281 / -72.054$8,400.00
    T70Max Kennedy (+100000)282 / -6n/a (non-member)$8,240.00
    T70Ben Polland (+100000)282 / -6n/a (non-member)$8,240.00
    T72Lanto Griffin (+4500)283 / -51.680$8,040.00
    T72Chez Reavie (+20000)283 / -51.680$8,040.00
    T72Trace Crowe (+15000)283 / -51.680$8,040.00
    T75Jason Dufner (+40000)284 / -41.493$7,800.00
    T75Ben Warian (+75000)284 / -4n/a (non-member)$7,800.00
    T75Tommy Gainey (+75000)284 / -41.493$7,800.00
    78David Lipsky (+17000)288 / E1.369$7,640.00

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.


