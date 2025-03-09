Points and payouts: Karl Vilips captures $720,000, 300 FedExCup points at Puerto Rico Open

The victory piggybacks his short season on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024. He concluded his collegiate career at Stanford University in the spring, so he didn’t debut as a professional until mid-July. Yet, he earned his PGA TOUR card with a win and a runner-up finish among seven top 25s in that brief tenure. Then, late in the year, he suffered a back injury, ultimately was diagnosed as a bulging disc. After adequate rest, it left him as the last rookie of this year’s PGA TOUR class to make his first appearance of the season (at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld), but now he’s the only rookie with a victory. Clearly, delayed debuts have zero effect on the wunderkind.