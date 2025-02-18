Bolton: Captain can make difference in Mexico Open at VidantaWorld roster strategy

Oddly but accurately, chasers can be friskier for the same reasons. They possess more power in the short-term because they’re unlikely to be stymied by the chalk that so many of us owned in the same Signature Events early on. This fortnight that includes next week’s Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches is your time to make a move from the outside. It won’t be unusual if you share only one or two of the same golfers as your targets. It’s exactly what you want and need right now.