TGL betting preview: Expect The Genesis winner Ludvig Åberg to stay hot for The Bay Golf Club during tripleheader

The oddsmakers are factoring in Strokes Gained: Desperation in this contest as the Boston boys know they need a victory after failing to win either of their opening two contests. A preseason favorite, the BallFrogs are starting to feel the heat. Hideki Matsuyama makes his first appearance, so expect a few one-handed follow-throughs that land a few feet from the hole! He already has a win to his name at The Sentry this season, and teammate Rory McIlroy was a winner at Pebble Beach. Keegan Bradley is coming off the excitement of a final-round ace at Torrey Pines, so they should be primed. It is in this match that the adrenaline dump might come for Åberg so be aware of that. I wouldn’t be surprised if The Bay starts well, but fade late in this one. If Boston is to turn its season around it needs to be on the par 4s, where it has yet to win a hole, and also on the green in general. The Ballfrogs have made just four of nine putts inside 10 feet.