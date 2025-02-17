TGL betting preview: Expect The Genesis winner Ludvig Åberg to stay hot for The Bay Golf Club during tripleheader
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet
TGL takes center stage this Presidents' Day, with a huge tripleheader as the playoff push becomes serious for each franchise.
Los Angeles Golf Club will set out to become the first team to three wins when it plays against Atlanta Drive GC in the opening match at 1 p.m. ET, with Atlanta teeing it up again at 4 p.m. ET against The Bay Golf Club, which will be buoyed by Ludvig Åberg’s sensational win at The Genesis Invitational on Sunday.
Åberg will once again front up at 7 p.m. ET with his team when he faces Boston Common Golf at 7 p.m. ET.
In huge news for bettors, there has been a change to rules for use of “The Hammer,” which essentially stops leading teams from stockpiling the score multiplier.
Effective immediately, at the start of a match, each team will have three Hammers to use during the match at their discretion. Each team can throw a maximum of one Hammer per hole. The maximum a hole can be worth is three points if both teams throw a Hammer on the same hole and each is accepted. As previously defined, a Hammer thrown prior to the start of a hole must be accepted. This should increase the intrigue and create more pressure situations.
The opening match of the tripleheader pits two undefeated teams with the 2-0-0 Los Angeles Golf Club sending out Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Sahith Theegala against the 1-0-0 Atlanta Drive, who will roster Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay and Justin Thomas. Atlanta is the -138 betting favorite with FanDuel Sportsbook, with Los Angeles priced at +110.
In the second contest, Atlanta is moving Cantlay to the lead role and bringing Lucas Glover into the lineup, with Thomas once again playing anchor. The Bay, also unbeaten at 1-0-0, will lead off with Wyndham Clark, followed by Åberg and then Min Woo Lee. Once again Atlanta is the favorite, sitting at -120 with The Bay at -110.
The Bay Golf Club wins in opening night at TGL
The same odds from the opening match are slated for The Bay (+110) against Boston Common Golf (-138) in the nightcap. Boston’s lineup will be Keegan Bradley, Rory McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama as they try to rebound from two losses (one in overtime). The Bay will bring in Shane Lowry to open up, Åberg will remain the middleman and Clark will move to the anchor slot.
Let’s give each match a quick breakdown.
Match 1: Atlanta Drive GC (-138) vs. Los Angeles Golf Club (+110)
Despite leading the standings with two wins, Los Angeles is considered the outsider in this first match given it's resting Collin Morikawa. So far both teams have made their moves on the green, with Los Angeles sitting at 85% make percentage inside 10 feet. In its one appearance, a dominant victory, Atlanta made 65 feet of putts at an average of just over 13 feet. LAGC leads the TGL in Triples points (13) and Singles points (five) but it's played an extra match. Atlanta has yet to lose a hole, winning 4-0 against New York Golf Club. It ranks second in GIR percentage at 73%, and LAGC’s best approach player, Morikawa, is not in the lineup.
Benny’s Bets
- Winner: Atlanta (-138)
- Lead after three holes: Atlanta (+135)
Match 2: Atlanta Drive GC (-120) vs. The Bay Golf Club (-110)
A lot may depend on how Atlanta plays in the opening match here. Will it be in the zone and playing with winning momentum, or burning from a loss and looking to atone? But the bigger question might be how will The Genesis Invitational winner Ludvig Åberg feel after a celebration evening at In-N-Out?! The young Swede is a new superstar of the sport, and with Min Woo Lee coming in the entertainment value will be worth the price of a ticket alone. Both teams have struggled hitting fairways so fa,r but are the best at Greens in Regulation with The Bay at 80% and Atlanta at 73.3% (prior to the earlier Monday match). I’m expecting Åberg to stay hot as he heads to MVP status in the new league.
Benny’s Bet
- Winner: The Bay (-110)
Match 3: The Bay Golf Club (+110) vs. Boston Common Golf (-138)
The oddsmakers are factoring in Strokes Gained: Desperation in this contest as the Boston boys know they need a victory after failing to win either of their opening two contests. A preseason favorite, the BallFrogs are starting to feel the heat. Hideki Matsuyama makes his first appearance, so expect a few one-handed follow-throughs that land a few feet from the hole! He already has a win to his name at The Sentry this season, and teammate Rory McIlroy was a winner at Pebble Beach. Keegan Bradley is coming off the excitement of a final-round ace at Torrey Pines, so they should be primed. It is in this match that the adrenaline dump might come for Åberg so be aware of that. I wouldn’t be surprised if The Bay starts well, but fade late in this one. If Boston is to turn its season around it needs to be on the par 4s, where it has yet to win a hole, and also on the green in general. The Ballfrogs have made just four of nine putts inside 10 feet.
Keegan Bradley makes ace at No. 3 at The Genesis
Benny’s Bets
- Winner: Boston Common (-138)
- Lead after three holes: The Bay (+160)
- Back-six betting: Boston Common (+110)
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.
