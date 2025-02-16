Ludvig Åberg is California cool at The Genesis Invitational

Åberg, the world No. 6, never got an official diagnosis; he began The Genesis Invitational at less than his normal playing weight. But if he got unlucky at the Farmers, falling ill, fate smiled upon him this time at Torrey Pines. He holed out from greenside bunkers in the first and second rounds and spoke afterward of a bet he has with caddie Skovron in which Åberg needs to get to seven hole-outs by the end of the RBC Heritage, April 17-20.