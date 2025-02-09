Golfbet recap: Thomas Detry helps cash longshot tickets with WM Phoenix Open win

If there was one name Detry did not want to see climbing the leaderboard on Sunday it was that of Scottie Scheffler. Through six holes of Sunday’s final round, the two-time WM Phoenix Open winner and world No. 1 was coming fast. Four birdies in six holes saw Scheffler rocket into a tie for third and some were expecting a serious challenge despite starting the round eight back. Instead, Scheffler played the last seven holes in 5-over, including a closing double bogey, to fall back to T25. Having started the week as an incredible +270 betting favorite, it was a stunning collapse we are not used to seeing.