Golfbet recap: Thomas Detry helps cash longshot tickets with WM Phoenix Open win
5 Min Read
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Thomas Detry put together a masterclass over four rounds to claim his first PGA TOUR victory at the WM Phoenix Open, taming TPC Scottsdale on the way to a dominant seven-shot win.
The Belgian started the week as a +9000 longshot at FanDuel Sportsbook but conquered the field despite the presence of big names like world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and major winners Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.
Detry finished his final round with a 6-under 65 to get to 24-under, seven ahead of Daniel Berger (67) and Michael Kim (67) who shared second at 17-under. Spieth (68) and Christiaan Bezuidenhout (66) were T4 at 16-under.
Thomas (65), Will Chandler (66) and Robert MacIntyre (67) were tied for sixth at 15-under with Adam Hadwin (66), Taylor Moore (68) and Maverick McNealy (69) rounding out the top-10 finishers at T9 with a 14-under week.
Round-by-round odds for Thomas Detry to win the WM Phoenix Open (via FanDuel)
- Pre-tournament: +9000
- After Round 1 (T4, trailed by two): +3300
- After Round 2 (leader, by two): +450
- After Round 3 (leader, by five): -165
While Detry’s overnight five-shot lead was whittled to three in the final round, the Belgian produced a clutch birdie on the par-4 11th to calm his tilt and finished with four straight birdies to stamp his authority.
His tee shot at the par-3 16th, inside the famous coliseum of fans stopped less than a foot from the cup to end the challenge from the field.
Outside of Detry’s epic effort, here are some betting takeaways from "The People's Open":
Justin Thomas hole out cashes Top 10 tickets
Thomas came to the 18th hole outside the top 10 and was in danger of ending his streak of seven straight WM Phoenix Open’s inside the top 17 if he bogeyed the last. As Thomas' Top 10 bettors wished for a closing birdie to give them a chance at a profit, they got a much better surprise when his wedge from 103 yards sucked back on the green and fell into the cup for eagle.
Justin Thomas holes walk-off eagle at WM Phoenix Open
It was a good result for bettors, but Thomas himself must be thinking about what more he has to do to go from perennial contender to winner at TPC Scottsdale. He heads to Torrey Pines next week still chasing a first win since 2022. The good news is he putted well compared to the field but was still bettered by six strokes on the greens by winner Detry.
Jordan Spieth within 12 of the lead for the first time in a year
Much like Thomas, Spieth has now become a regular contender at the WM Phoenix Open. For the fourth time in five years, he’s finished in the top six in this event after a T4 this week, cashing a Top 5 ticket for those supporting him at the books. The Texan was second in the field in SG: Approach this week, good vibes for the weeks ahead as he continues his return from wrist surgery. Since this tournament a year ago, he hadn’t finished inside 12 shots of a winner. The good news is he bested that this week. The bad news was that it was still eight shots back!
Is Scottie Scheffler’s late leaderboard tumble a concern ahead of The Genesis Invitational?
If there was one name Detry did not want to see climbing the leaderboard on Sunday it was that of Scottie Scheffler. Through six holes of Sunday’s final round, the two-time WM Phoenix Open winner and world No. 1 was coming fast. Four birdies in six holes saw Scheffler rocket into a tie for third and some were expecting a serious challenge despite starting the round eight back. Instead, Scheffler played the last seven holes in 5-over, including a closing double bogey, to fall back to T25. Having started the week as an incredible +270 betting favorite, it was a stunning collapse we are not used to seeing.
Should Scheffler fans be worried ahead of The Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines? The short answer is no. While it was eye-opening to see, the reality is once he bogeyed the 12th hole and was too far back to contend for victory, Scheffler was likely just taking his foot off the gas and conserving mental energy ahead of another Signature Event next week. He is usually so mentally dialed in that it can be draining to maintain. I expect he will be back to his best as soon as he steps foot on Torrey Pines.
Will Chandler fans will be celebrating hard tonight
Monday qualifier Will Chandler was +7500 for a Top 10 after Monday qualifying into the field at TPC Scottsdale. But if his fans didn’t jump on those massive odds, they still had the chance to back their man in a final-round match-up against Scottie Scheffler at +600! In the end, he trounced the world No. 1 with his 66 against Scheffler’s 72.
Daniel Berger plays his way into Torrey Pines with second runner-up in last five TOUR starts.
The Berger comeback is well and truly heating up after his runner-up result. He was paying +2200 for a Top 5 this week and while he was on my pre-tournament suggestions, that was for a way more conservative Top 20 at +300! Now he has played his way into The Genesis Invitational next week at Torrey Pines and has to start coming into the consciousness. Berger ranked inside the top 10 this week in SG: Off-the-Tee and SG: Around-the-Green and importantly showed improvement on the greens after two cold rounds of putting to start the week. Watch this space.
