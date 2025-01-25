Points and payouts: Harris English earns $1.67M, 500 FedExCup points at Farmers Insurance Open
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Even though he closed with a 1-over 73, Harris English still wanted it the most.
English was the overnight leader by one stroke entering the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open. He prevailed by the same slimmest of cushions on its scheduled Saturday finish at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California.
The 35-year-old posted 8-under 280, the highest score of the last nine champions of the tournament. He opened with 4-under 68 on the North Course, thus extending a trend for which six of the last seven winners played the North in the first round. All of the previous eight rotated through the North in the second round.
English’s fifth PGA TOUR victory nets 500 FedExCup points and $1,674,000. While he already is exempt into next week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational in three weeks – which has been relocated to Torrey Pines – via the Aon Next 10, he’s now exempt into all remaining Signature Events via this victory. He’s also locked up starts in the Masters and the PGA Championship.
While English went through some struggles six years ago and missed considerable time to recover from surgery for a torn labrum in his right hip in February of 2022, he’s always profiled as a talent who could win more than he has. But because he doesn’t threaten often, it’s not surprising that he was a healthy +9000 to win pre-tournament at FanDuel.
The round of the day was authored by runner-up Sam Stevens with a 4-under 68. His was one of only 12 red numbers on Saturday of the 70 in the field who survived the cut. The South Course at Torrey Pines averaged 74.756 in the finale. Like English, Stevens also was available at +9000 to win, something he’s yet to do on the PGA TOUR.
Andrew Novak (+12000) also remains a non-winner on the circuit after finishing alone in third.
Tournament favorite Ludvig Åberg (+900) opened with a tournament-low 63 on the North Course and shared the lead at the midpoint, but he faded to T42 while battling an illness after the cut.
Matthieu Pavon was +12000 to successfully defend his lone PGA TOUR title, but the Frenchman missed the cut by eight strokes. He was in the South-North side of the draw from which only 25 cashed. They faced extremely windy conditions in the second round when the North averaged five strokes higher than it did in the opener.
Notably, Luke Clanton (+5000) and Jackson Koivun (+9000) made the cut and finished T15 and T56, respectively. They end a 0-for-10 skid for amateurs surviving cut in the tournament. The previous to do so was local product Anthony Paolucci as an 18-year-old senior at La Jolla Country Day School in 2011.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Harris English (+9000)
|280/ -8
|500.000
|$1,674,000.00
|2
|Sam Stevens (+9000)
|281/ -7
|300.000
|$1,013,700.00
|3
|Andrew Novak (+12000)
|282/ -6
|190.000
|$641,700.00
|T4
|Sungjae Im (+2000)
|283/ -5
|122.500
|$418,500.00
|T4
|Kris Ventura (+40000)
|283/ -5
|122.500
|$418,500.00
|6
|Hayden Springer (+30000)
|284/ -4
|100.000
|$337,125.00
|T7
|Will Gordon (+60000)
|285/ -3
|87.500
|$302,250.00
|T7
|Taylor Pendrith (+3300)
|285/ -3
|87.500
|$302,250.00
|T9
|Joel Dahmen (+35000)
|286/ -2
|67.833
|$225,525.00
|T9
|Lanto Griffin (+17000)
|286/ -2
|67.833
|$225,525.00
|T9
|Lee Hodges (+11000)
|286/ -2
|67.833
|$225,525.00
|T9
|K.H. Lee (+40000)
|286/ -2
|67.833
|$225,525.00
|T9
|Greyson Sigg (+30000)
|286/ -2
|67.833
|$225,525.00
|T9
|Danny Willett (+100000)
|286/ -2
|67.833
|$225,525.00
|T15
|Keegan Bradley (+2200)
|287/ -1
|46.000
|$132,731.67
|T15
|Ricky Castillo (+30000)
|287/ -1
|46.000
|$132,731.67
|T15
|Thomas Detry (+7000)
|287/ -1
|46.000
|$132,731.67
|T15
|Ryan Gerard (+17000)
|287/ -1
|46.000
|$132,731.67
|T15
|Beau Hossler (+5000)
|287/ -1
|46.000
|$132,731.67
|T15
|Aldrich Potgieter (+30000)
|287/ -1
|46.000
|$132,731.67
|T15
|J.J. Spaun (+6000)
|287/ -1
|46.000
|$132,731.67
|T15
|Kevin Streelman (+60000)
|287/ -1
|46.000
|$132,731.67
|T15
|Sami Välimäki (+100000)
|287/ -1
|46.000
|$132,731.67
|T15
|Luke Clanton - a (+5000)
|287/ -1
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T25
|Wesley Bryan (+25000)
|288/ E
|31.000
|$74,067.86
|T25
|Chris Gotterup (+22000)
|288/ E
|31.000
|$74,067.86
|T25
|Charley Hoffman (+7500)
|288/ E
|31.000
|$74,067.86
|T25
|Matteo Manassero (+30000)
|288/ E
|31.000
|$74,067.86
|T25
|Sam Ryder (+22000)
|288/ E
|31.000
|$74,067.86
|T25
|Adam Schenk (+22000)
|288/ E
|31.000
|$74,067.86
|T25
|Matti Schmid (+25000)
|288/ E
|31.000
|$74,067.86
|T32
|Aaron Baddeley (+100000)
|289/ 1
|20.688
|$52,080.00
|T32
|Zac Blair (+100000)
|289/ 1
|20.688
|$52,080.00
|T32
|Jason Day (+2500)
|289/ 1
|20.688
|$52,080.00
|T32
|Jake Knapp (+20000)
|289/ 1
|20.688
|$52,080.00
|T32
|Hideki Matsuyama (+1100)
|289/ 1
|20.688
|$52,080.00
|T32
|Andrew Putnam (+22000)
|289/ 1
|20.688
|$52,080.00
|T32
|Brandt Snedeker (+50000)
|289/ 1
|20.688
|$52,080.00
|T32
|Vince Whaley (+20000)
|289/ 1
|20.688
|$52,080.00
|T40
|Vincent Norrman (+25000)
|290/ 2
|15.500
|$41,385.00
|T40
|Norman Xiong (+100000)
|290/ 2
|15.500
|$41,385.00
|T42
|Ludvig Åberg (+900)
|291/ 3
|11.750
|$33,945.00
|T42
|Garrick Higgo (+40000)
|291/ 3
|11.750
|$33,945.00
|T42
|Chan Kim (+15000)
|291/ 3
|11.750
|$33,945.00
|T42
|Isaiah Salinda (+40000)
|291/ 3
|11.750
|$33,945.00
|T42
|Jhonattan Vegas (+7500)
|291/ 3
|11.750
|$33,945.00
|T42
|Danny Walker (+75000)
|291/ 3
|11.750
|$33,945.00
|T48
|Max Greyserman (+2500)
|292/ 4
|8.750
|$25,482.00
|T48
|Zach Johnson (+40000)
|292/ 4
|8.750
|$25,482.00
|T48
|Chad Ramey (+40000)
|292/ 4
|8.750
|$25,482.00
|T48
|Antoine Rozner (+20000)
|292/ 4
|8.750
|$25,482.00
|T52
|Maverick McNealy (+3000)
|293/ 5
|6.750
|$22,645.50
|T52
|Mac Meissner (+9000)
|293/ 5
|6.750
|$22,645.50
|T52
|Sahith Theegala (+3000)
|293/ 5
|6.750
|$22,645.50
|T52
|Kevin Tway (+40000)
|293/ 5
|6.750
|$22,645.50
|T56
|Frankie Capan III (+12000)
|294/ 6
|5.200
|$21,390.00
|T56
|Luke List (+20000)
|294/ 6
|5.200
|$21,390.00
|T56
|Taylor Moore (+9000)
|294/ 6
|5.200
|$21,390.00
|T56
|John Pak (+100000)
|294/ 6
|5.200
|$21,390.00
|T56
|Patrick Rodgers (+8000)
|294/ 6
|5.200
|$21,390.00
|T56
|Jackson Suber (+25000)
|294/ 6
|5.200
|$21,390.00
|T56
|Jackson Koivun - a (+9000)
|294/ 6
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T63
|Steven Fisk (+40000)
|295/ 7
|4.200
|$20,553.00
|T63
|Noah Goodwin (+100000)
|295/ 7
|4.200
|$20,553.00
|T63
|Harry Higgs (+40000)
|295/ 7
|4.200
|$20,553.00
|T66
|Cristobal Del Solar (+100000)
|296/ 8
|3.700
|$20,088.00
|T66
|William Mouw (+50000)
|296/ 8
|3.700
|$20,088.00
|T68
|Eric Cole (+8000)
|297/ 9
|3.300
|$19,716.00
|T68
|Mark Hubbard (+8000)
|297/ 9
|3.300
|$19,716.00
|70
|Chandler Phillips (+17000)
|302/ 14
|3.000
|$19,437.00
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.