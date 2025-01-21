Bolton: Maximize starts, manage risks at Torrey Pines for Farmers Insurance Open

In the last 14 years of the tournament and comparing only averages in the first two rounds on the South, fields have gone lower in the first round every year but once. The outlier occurred in neutral weather conditions in 2020 when the second round averaged 72.90 to the first round’s 73.69. Even if you wanted to toss on variables like course renovations, course conditions, field strength, inclement weather, wind and delays across the first two rounds, that’s still a mountain of data that supports burning at least one of your starts on the South in the first round.