Points and payouts: Hideki Matsuyama earns $3.6M, 700 FedExCup points at The Sentry

Matsuyama connected for his first title at Kapalua in his eighth appearance. The seeds were sown with respective results of T3, second and T4 through 2018, but he hadn’t recorded a top 10 in his first four tries on the renovation (2020-present). Prior to victory, he was +1800 to win at FanDuel. That was tied for fifth-shortest in this year’s field of 59. (Davis Riley withdrew during the final round.)