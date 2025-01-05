PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Points and payouts: Hideki Matsuyama earns $3.6M, 700 FedExCup points at The Sentry

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    One tournament isn’t a trend but it can remind us that a trend can end with one tournament.

    Last year opened and closed with longshot winners at The Sentry and the Grant Thornton Invitational.

    Chris Kirk launched the 2024 PGA TOUR season with victory at Kapalua Resort’s Plantation Course, paying off pre-tournament odds of +12500. That line is long in the biggest of fields, but it was outrageous with only 59 in play.

    The year concluded with Jake Knapp and Patty Tavatanakit joining forces to win the Grant Thornton Invitational. Their odds of +3300 in the field of just 16 teams was second-longest. Despite everything that happened in between, not the least of which Scottie Scheffler winning nine times – all as the tournament favorite – there was balance overall.

    Things usually settle near the mean in the long term, but if 2025 plays out like the season opener on Maui this time, then we’re in for a humdinger of an experience.

    With a birdie-4 on the 72nd hole, Hideki Matsuyama established the tournament record of 35-under 257. It’s also the lowest score in relation to par in PGA TOUR history.


    Hideki Matsuyama's interview after winning The Sentry


    Matsuyama connected for his first title at Kapalua in his eighth appearance. The seeds were sown with respective results of T3, second and T4 through 2018, but he hadn’t recorded a top 10 in his first four tries on the renovation (2020-present). Prior to victory, he was +1800 to win at FanDuel. That was tied for fifth-shortest in this year’s field of 59. (Davis Riley withdrew during the final round.)

    Scottie Scheffler would have been the shortest if he hadn’t withdrawn due to an injured right hand. Instead, Xander Schauffele was shortest at +500 and settled for a share of 30th place, 18 strokes back of the champ.

    Meanwhile, Collin Morikawa “fulfilled” his position as second-shortest (at +1000) with a runner-up finish, checking up three swings back of Matsuyama. It’s Morikawa’s second second-place finish to go along with two T5s and a pair of T7s in the tournament.

    Justin Thomas shared the same odds with Morikawa and finished T26.

    Sungjae Im (+1800) landed alone in third, six swings back of Matsuyama. Defending champion Chris Kirk (+7000) placed T44.

    By default, Matsuyama now sits atop both the FedExCup standings with 700 points and the money list with $3.6 million.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Hideki Matsuyama (+1800)257/ -35700.000$3,600,000.00
    2Collin Morikawa (+1000)260/ -32400.000$2,160,000.00
    3Sungjae Im (+1800)263/ -29350.000$1,360,000.00
    4Jhonattan Vegas (+15000)267/ -25325.000$975,000.00
    T5Ludvig Åberg (+1600)268/ -24266.667$744,166.67
    T5Corey Conners (+3000)268/ -24266.667$744,166.67
    T5Thoms Detry (+11000)268/ -24266.667$744,166.67
    T8Sam Burns (+2800)269/ -23155.000$550,000.00
    T8Maverick McNealy (+5000)269/ -23155.000$550,000.00
    T8Cameron Young (+4500)269/ -23155.000$550,000.00
    T8Tom Hoge (+15000)269/ -23155.000$550,000.00
    T8Harry Hall (+9000)269/ -23155.000$550,000.00
    T13Taylor Pendrith (+5500)270/ -22105.000$410,000.00
    T13Cam Davis (+12000)270/ -22105.000$410,000.00
    T15Robert MacIntyre (+4000)271/ -2162.667$292,000.00
    T15Aaron Rai (+9000)271/ -2162.667$292,000.00
    T15Austin Eckroat (+8000)271/ -2162.667$292,000.00
    T15Keegan Bradley (+5000)271/ -2162.667$292,000.00
    T15Tony Finau (+3000)271/ -2162.667$292,000.00
    T15Wyndham Clark (+4000)271/ -2162.667$292,000.00
    T15Patrick Cantlay (+1800)271/ -2162.667$292,000.00
    T15Adam Scott (+3500)271/ -2162.667$292,000.00
    T15Sepp Straka (+9000)271/ -2162.667$292,000.00
    T24Matt Fitzpatrick (+6500)272/ -2043.000$196,000.00
    T24Max Greyserman (+4500)272/ -2043.000$196,000.00
    T26Max Homa (+6500)273/ -1938.000$163,333.33
    T26Justin Thomas (+1000)273/ -1938.000$163,333.33
    T26Will Zalatoris (+6500)273/ -1938.000$163,333.33
    29Adam Hadwin (+15000)274/ -1834.000$148,000.00
    T30Russell Henley (+4000)275/ -1731.750$137,500.00
    T30Xander Schauffele (+500)275/ -1731.750$137,500.00
    T32Nico Echavarria (+12000)276/ -1627.250$118,000.00
    T32Byeong Hun An (+3500)276/ -1627.250$118,000.00
    T32Si Woo Kim (+5500)276/ -1627.250$118,000.00
    T32Akshay Bhatia (+4000)276/ -1627.250$118,000.00
    T36Viktor Hovland (+2000)277/ -1522.500$97,750.00
    T36Stephan Jaeger (+10000)277/ -1522.500$97,750.00
    T36Davis Thompson (+4500)277/ -1522.500$97,750.00
    T36Sahith Theegala (+3000)277/ -1522.500$97,750.00
    T40Patton Kizzire (+20000)278/ -1419.125$81,000.00
    T40Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+7500)278/ -1419.125$81,000.00
    T40Jason Day (+5000)278/ -1419.125$81,000.00
    T40J.T. Poston (+4500)278/ -1419.125$81,000.00
    T44Chris Kirk (+7000)279/ -1316.875$69,000.00
    T44Kevin Yu (+17000)279/ -1316.875$69,000.00
    T46Denny McCarthy (+8000)280/ -1215.375$62,000.00
    T46Chris Gotterup (+35000)280/ -1215.375$62,000.00
    T48Brice Garnett (+100000)281/ -1113.583$57,000.00
    T48Nick Taylor (+20000)281/ -1113.583$57,000.00
    T48Matthieu Pavon (+22000)281/ -1113.583$57,000.00
    51Billy Horschel (+7500)282/ -1012.500$54,000.00
    52Eric Cole (+8000)283/ -912.000$53,000.00
    T53Peter Malnati (+100000)284/ -811.250$51,500.00
    T53Matt McCarty (+12000)284/ -811.250$51,500.00
    55Nick Dunlap (+8000)285/ -710.500$50,000.00
    56Jake Knapp (+20000)286/ -610.000$49,500.00
    57Rafael Campos (+60000)288/ -49.500$49,000.00
    58Brian Harman (+5500)289/ -39.000$48,500.00

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.