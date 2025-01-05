Points and payouts: Hideki Matsuyama earns $3.6M, 700 FedExCup points at The Sentry
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
One tournament isn’t a trend but it can remind us that a trend can end with one tournament.
Last year opened and closed with longshot winners at The Sentry and the Grant Thornton Invitational.
Chris Kirk launched the 2024 PGA TOUR season with victory at Kapalua Resort’s Plantation Course, paying off pre-tournament odds of +12500. That line is long in the biggest of fields, but it was outrageous with only 59 in play.
The year concluded with Jake Knapp and Patty Tavatanakit joining forces to win the Grant Thornton Invitational. Their odds of +3300 in the field of just 16 teams was second-longest. Despite everything that happened in between, not the least of which Scottie Scheffler winning nine times – all as the tournament favorite – there was balance overall.
Things usually settle near the mean in the long term, but if 2025 plays out like the season opener on Maui this time, then we’re in for a humdinger of an experience.
With a birdie-4 on the 72nd hole, Hideki Matsuyama established the tournament record of 35-under 257. It’s also the lowest score in relation to par in PGA TOUR history.
Hideki Matsuyama's interview after winning The Sentry
Matsuyama connected for his first title at Kapalua in his eighth appearance. The seeds were sown with respective results of T3, second and T4 through 2018, but he hadn’t recorded a top 10 in his first four tries on the renovation (2020-present). Prior to victory, he was +1800 to win at FanDuel. That was tied for fifth-shortest in this year’s field of 59. (Davis Riley withdrew during the final round.)
Scottie Scheffler would have been the shortest if he hadn’t withdrawn due to an injured right hand. Instead, Xander Schauffele was shortest at +500 and settled for a share of 30th place, 18 strokes back of the champ.
Meanwhile, Collin Morikawa “fulfilled” his position as second-shortest (at +1000) with a runner-up finish, checking up three swings back of Matsuyama. It’s Morikawa’s second second-place finish to go along with two T5s and a pair of T7s in the tournament.
Justin Thomas shared the same odds with Morikawa and finished T26.
Sungjae Im (+1800) landed alone in third, six swings back of Matsuyama. Defending champion Chris Kirk (+7000) placed T44.
By default, Matsuyama now sits atop both the FedExCup standings with 700 points and the money list with $3.6 million.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Hideki Matsuyama (+1800)
|257/ -35
|700.000
|$3,600,000.00
|2
|Collin Morikawa (+1000)
|260/ -32
|400.000
|$2,160,000.00
|3
|Sungjae Im (+1800)
|263/ -29
|350.000
|$1,360,000.00
|4
|Jhonattan Vegas (+15000)
|267/ -25
|325.000
|$975,000.00
|T5
|Ludvig Åberg (+1600)
|268/ -24
|266.667
|$744,166.67
|T5
|Corey Conners (+3000)
|268/ -24
|266.667
|$744,166.67
|T5
|Thoms Detry (+11000)
|268/ -24
|266.667
|$744,166.67
|T8
|Sam Burns (+2800)
|269/ -23
|155.000
|$550,000.00
|T8
|Maverick McNealy (+5000)
|269/ -23
|155.000
|$550,000.00
|T8
|Cameron Young (+4500)
|269/ -23
|155.000
|$550,000.00
|T8
|Tom Hoge (+15000)
|269/ -23
|155.000
|$550,000.00
|T8
|Harry Hall (+9000)
|269/ -23
|155.000
|$550,000.00
|T13
|Taylor Pendrith (+5500)
|270/ -22
|105.000
|$410,000.00
|T13
|Cam Davis (+12000)
|270/ -22
|105.000
|$410,000.00
|T15
|Robert MacIntyre (+4000)
|271/ -21
|62.667
|$292,000.00
|T15
|Aaron Rai (+9000)
|271/ -21
|62.667
|$292,000.00
|T15
|Austin Eckroat (+8000)
|271/ -21
|62.667
|$292,000.00
|T15
|Keegan Bradley (+5000)
|271/ -21
|62.667
|$292,000.00
|T15
|Tony Finau (+3000)
|271/ -21
|62.667
|$292,000.00
|T15
|Wyndham Clark (+4000)
|271/ -21
|62.667
|$292,000.00
|T15
|Patrick Cantlay (+1800)
|271/ -21
|62.667
|$292,000.00
|T15
|Adam Scott (+3500)
|271/ -21
|62.667
|$292,000.00
|T15
|Sepp Straka (+9000)
|271/ -21
|62.667
|$292,000.00
|T24
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+6500)
|272/ -20
|43.000
|$196,000.00
|T24
|Max Greyserman (+4500)
|272/ -20
|43.000
|$196,000.00
|T26
|Max Homa (+6500)
|273/ -19
|38.000
|$163,333.33
|T26
|Justin Thomas (+1000)
|273/ -19
|38.000
|$163,333.33
|T26
|Will Zalatoris (+6500)
|273/ -19
|38.000
|$163,333.33
|29
|Adam Hadwin (+15000)
|274/ -18
|34.000
|$148,000.00
|T30
|Russell Henley (+4000)
|275/ -17
|31.750
|$137,500.00
|T30
|Xander Schauffele (+500)
|275/ -17
|31.750
|$137,500.00
|T32
|Nico Echavarria (+12000)
|276/ -16
|27.250
|$118,000.00
|T32
|Byeong Hun An (+3500)
|276/ -16
|27.250
|$118,000.00
|T32
|Si Woo Kim (+5500)
|276/ -16
|27.250
|$118,000.00
|T32
|Akshay Bhatia (+4000)
|276/ -16
|27.250
|$118,000.00
|T36
|Viktor Hovland (+2000)
|277/ -15
|22.500
|$97,750.00
|T36
|Stephan Jaeger (+10000)
|277/ -15
|22.500
|$97,750.00
|T36
|Davis Thompson (+4500)
|277/ -15
|22.500
|$97,750.00
|T36
|Sahith Theegala (+3000)
|277/ -15
|22.500
|$97,750.00
|T40
|Patton Kizzire (+20000)
|278/ -14
|19.125
|$81,000.00
|T40
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+7500)
|278/ -14
|19.125
|$81,000.00
|T40
|Jason Day (+5000)
|278/ -14
|19.125
|$81,000.00
|T40
|J.T. Poston (+4500)
|278/ -14
|19.125
|$81,000.00
|T44
|Chris Kirk (+7000)
|279/ -13
|16.875
|$69,000.00
|T44
|Kevin Yu (+17000)
|279/ -13
|16.875
|$69,000.00
|T46
|Denny McCarthy (+8000)
|280/ -12
|15.375
|$62,000.00
|T46
|Chris Gotterup (+35000)
|280/ -12
|15.375
|$62,000.00
|T48
|Brice Garnett (+100000)
|281/ -11
|13.583
|$57,000.00
|T48
|Nick Taylor (+20000)
|281/ -11
|13.583
|$57,000.00
|T48
|Matthieu Pavon (+22000)
|281/ -11
|13.583
|$57,000.00
|51
|Billy Horschel (+7500)
|282/ -10
|12.500
|$54,000.00
|52
|Eric Cole (+8000)
|283/ -9
|12.000
|$53,000.00
|T53
|Peter Malnati (+100000)
|284/ -8
|11.250
|$51,500.00
|T53
|Matt McCarty (+12000)
|284/ -8
|11.250
|$51,500.00
|55
|Nick Dunlap (+8000)
|285/ -7
|10.500
|$50,000.00
|56
|Jake Knapp (+20000)
|286/ -6
|10.000
|$49,500.00
|57
|Rafael Campos (+60000)
|288/ -4
|9.500
|$49,000.00
|58
|Brian Harman (+5500)
|289/ -3
|9.000
|$48,500.00
