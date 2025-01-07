Bolton: Fantasy scores soar, but reality sets in with Sony Open in Hawaii roster strategy

Takumi Kanaya … The sky isn’t even the limit for the 26-year-old who just shared runner-up honors at PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. That piggybacked a fruitful season on his native Japan Golf Tour where he finished atop the money list. However, for as much intrigue and anticipation with which he debuts as a PGA TOUR member, there’s as much doubt about how much it will translate to this level. As Waialae alone, he missed the cut in all four of his attempts spanning 2019-2024. (For the record, because he made nine starts during the 2021-22 PGA TOUR season, he does not qualify as a rookie in 2025. You can follow my Rookie Ranking this season on X. This is the opening edition.)