The Sentry payouts and points: Chris Kirk earns $3.6 million and 700 FedExCup points
Chris Kirk celebrates after winning on the 18th green during the final round of The Sentry. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
There’s hitting the ground running, and then there’s what happened at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort on Maui to launch the 2024 PGA TOUR season.
With a 72-hole score of 29-under 263, Chris Kirk prevailed at The Sentry by one stroke. Even better, at least for us, and despite the fact that it’s one of the toughest fields to crack because only the best of the best gain entry, he was an inviting +12500 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM. Happy new year!
The 38-year-old qualified for the tournament first as the winner of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in late February of 2023. However, even though he’d finish inside the top 50 of the FedExCup to fulfill the secondary conduit of criteria, he hadn’t recorded better than a T10 (at the Valero Texas Open in very early April) in the interim. Now he’s a six-time PGA TOUR winner.
Kirk on Sunday fashioned a bogey-free, 8-under 65 on what is the only par 73 on the PGA TOUR. For the one-stroke victory, he earns $3.6 million and 700 FedExCup points because The Sentry is the first of eight Signature Events this season.
When Kirk took the title at PGA National a little over 10 months ago, he was +2500 to win, but contributing to shorter odds was the fact that he had connected third-place finishes at the Sony Open in Hawaii and The American Express a few weeks prior. (ROSTER ALERT!: Kirk is scheduled to return to Waialae Country Club this week.)
With a 10-under 63 in the finale, Sahith Theegala (+6600) gave Kirk everything the champ could handle, but he settled for solo second. It’s the latest evidence that Theegala is a quick study. In his debut last year, he finished a forgettable 33rd of the 38 who completed four rounds.
Another stroke back in third was Jordan Spieth. What else is new. It’s his fourth podium at Kapalua to go with the 2016 title, a solo second in 2014 and a T3 in 2017. He was an enticing +2500 to win this year, tied for eighth-lowest odds in the 59-man field.
At just +550 to win The Sentry, the tournament favorite was Scottie Scheffler. Golfbet’s Ben Everill advised abstaining from the world’s top-ranked talent in his new preview, Benny at the Bets. Scheffler obliged with but a slice of a five-way share of fifth place.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Chris Kirk (+12500)
|263/ -29
|700.000
|$3,600,000.00
|2
|Sahith Theegala (+6600)
|264/ -28
|400.000
|$2,160,000.00
|3
|Jordan Spieth (+2500)
|265/ -27
|350.000
|$1,360,000.00
|4
|Byeong Hun An (+10000)
|266/ -26
|325.000
|$975,000.00
|T5
|Sungjae Im (+3000)
|267/ -25
|250.000
|$690,500.00
|T5
|Brian Harman (+5500)
|267/ -25
|250.000
|$690,500.00
|T5
|J.T. Poston (+10000)
|267/ -25
|250.000
|$690,500.00
|T5
|Collin Morikawa (+1200)
|267/ -25
|250.000
|$690,500.00
|T5
|Scottie Scheffler (+550)
|267/ -25
|250.000
|$690,500.00
|T10
|Jason Day (+4500)
|268/ -24
|170.000
|$530,000.00
|T10
|Xander Schauffeleh (+1400)
|268/ -24
|170.000
|$530,000.00
|T12
|Sepp Straka (+4500)
|269/ -23
|150.000
|$450,000.00
|T12
|Patrick Cantlay (+1400)
|269/ -23
|150.000
|$450,000.00
|T14
|Adam Hadwin (+10000)
|270/ -22
|113.125
|$320,250.00
|T14
|Eric Cole (+6000)
|270/ -22
|113.125
|$320,250.00
|T14
|Patrick Rodgers (+15000)
|270/ -22
|113.125
|$320,250.00
|T14
|Tyrrell Hatton (+3000)
|270/ -22
|113.125
|$320,250.00
|T14
|Max Homa (+1200)
|270/ -22
|113.125
|$320,250.00
|T14
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+3000)
|270/ -22
|113.125
|$320,250.00
|T14
|Harris English (+10000)
|270/ -22
|113.125
|$320,250.00
|T14
|Akshay Bhatia (+12500)
|270/ -22
|113.125
|$320,250.00
|T22
|Erik van Rooyen (+15000)
|271/ -21
|85.000
|$220,000.00
|T22
|Luke List (+10000)
|271/ -21
|85.000
|$220,000.00
|T22
|Viktor Hovland (+800)
|271/ -21
|85.000
|$220,000.00
|T25
|Taylor Moore (+15000)
|272/ -20
|67.500
|$170,750.00
|T25
|Si Woo Kim (+12500)
|272/ -20
|67.500
|$170,750.00
|T25
|Nico Echavarria (+25000)
|272/ -20
|67.500
|$170,750.00
|T25
|Mackenzie Hughes (+12500)
|272/ -20
|67.500
|$170,750.00
|T29
|Lucas Glover (+12500)
|273/ -19
|47.500
|$140,500.00
|T29
|Kurt Kitayama (+15000)
|273/ -19
|47.500
|$140,500.00
|T29
|Adam Schenk (+15000)
|273/ -19
|47.500
|$140,500.00
|T29
|Wyndham Clark (+4500)
|273/ -19
|47.500
|$140,500.00
|T33
|Adam Svensson (+10000)
|274/ -18
|27.400
|$113,000.00
|T33
|Sam Burns (+4000)
|274/ -18
|27.400
|$113,000.00
|T33
|Brendon Todd (+12500)
|274/ -18
|27.400
|$113,000.00
|T33
|Corey Conners (+6000)
|274/ -18
|27.400
|$113,000.00
|T33
|Cameron Young (+4000)
|274/ -18
|27.400
|$113,000.00
|T38
|Tony Finau (+3000)
|275/ -17
|21.500
|$96,000.00
|T38
|Tom Hoge (+12500)
|275/ -17
|21.500
|$96,000.00
|T40
|Matt Wallace (+12500)
|276/ -16
|19.500
|$86,000.00
|T40
|Andrew Putnam (+12500)
|276/ -16
|19.500
|$86,000.00
|T40
|Justin Rose (+6600)
|276/ -16
|19.500
|$86,000.00
|T43
|Emiliano Grillo (+12500)
|277/ -15
|17.625
|$76,000.00
|T43
|Denny McCarthy (+6000)
|277/ -15
|17.625
|$76,000.00
|T45
|Keegan Bradley (+5500)
|278/ -14
|16.125
|$68,000.00
|T45
|Tom Kim (+2500)
|278/ -14
|16.125
|$68,000.00
|T47
|Tommy Fleetwood (+3000)
|279/ -13
|14.250
|$62,000.00
|T47
|Nick Hardy (+25000)
|279/ -13
|14.250
|$62,000.00
|T47
|Ludvig Åberg (+1400)
|279/ -13
|14.250
|$62,000.00
|T50
|Camilo Villegas (+20000)
|280/ -12
|12.750
|$57,500.00
|T50
|Seamus Power (+20000)
|280/ -12
|12.750
|$57,500.00
|T52
|Nick Taylor (+15000)
|281/ -11
|11.250
|$54,500.00
|T52
|Russell Henley (+4500)
|281/ -11
|11.250
|$54,500.00
|T52
|Cam Davis (+6600)
|281/ -11
|11.250
|$54,500.00
|T52
|Davis Riley (+20000)
|281/ -11
|11.250
|$54,500.00
|56
|Rickie Fowler (+3000)
|282/ -10
|10.000
|$52,000.00
|57
|Lee Hodges (+20000)
|283/ -9
|9.500
|$51,000.00
|58
|Hideki Matsuyama (+4000)
|284/ -8
|9.000
|$50,500.00
|59
|Vincent Norrman (+12500)
|286/ -6
|8.500
|$50,000.00
